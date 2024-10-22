AREA ROUNDUP: LCSC men’s, women’s hoops ranked in preseason polls

AREA ROUNDUP

Both the Lewis-Clark State women’s and men’s basketball teams will open their 2024 seasons with a ranking next to their name.

The LC State women open as the No. 24 team in the NAIA Top 25, while the Warriors check in at No. 25 on the men’s side, it was announced Wednesday.

For the Warrior women, it is their 19th straight time appearing in the poll.

The team is coming off a 99-54 exhibition loss to Washington State on Sunday and will conclude its preseason with another exhibition contest against Idaho at 6 p.m. Friday in Moscow.

Junior guard Payton Hymas had 15 points and sophomore forward Darian Herring added 12 in the loss to the Cougs.

The regular season opens Nov. 2 against Haskell Indian Nations University at home.

On the men’s side, the Warriors start in the top 25 for the first time in three years.

LC State returns 2023-24 Cascade Conference Freshman of the Year Alton Hamilton and 2022-23 award winner John Lustig to highlight this year’s roster.