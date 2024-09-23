AREA ROUNDUP

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pullman’s Jake McCoy set two new school records as he blitzed to titles in the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke events to lead the Greyhound boys swim team to an overall title in the Blue Devil Invite held Saturday at Walla Walla Swim Club.

McCoy’s 100 breaststroke time of 55.92 seconds put him more than 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kevin Gu, also of Pullman, who clocked in at 1:06.04. His mark of 49.16 in the 100 butterfly was nearly eight seconds ahead of second-place finisher Scott Frye, another Greyhound, who finished in 57.12.

Nolan Pollestad (200 freestyle) and Luke Gao (100 backstroke) won their own individual events for Pullman, which also notched 200 and 400 freestyle relay titles.

Team scores — 1. Pullman 911; 2. Hanford 417; 3. Walla Walla 336; 4. Chiawana 121; 5. Hermiston 89; 6. Richland 83; 7. Sunnyside 69; 8. Pasco 22.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman 65, Tri-Cities Prep 54

SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhounds fielded four double-digit scorers to top Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco, Wash.) 65-54 in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.

Grace Kuhle (16 points), River Sykes (15), Taylor Darling (14) and Bri Rasmussen (12) formed a balanced offensive vanguard for the Hounds (4-3), who took command with a 19-10 showing in the second quarter.

Pullman closes out its run in the Eagle Holiday Classic facing Mt. Spokane on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

PULLMAN (4-3)

Bri Rasmussen 4 2-4 12, Grace Kuhle 6 4-5 16, Taylor Darling 6 1-3 14, River Sykes 6 3-5 15, Lexi Doumit 0 0-0 0, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-17 65.

Tri-Cities Prep (3-6)

Macy Smith 8 2-4 20, unknown 4 0-4 9, Elle Potter 1 0-0 3, Brynn Potter 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Swage 0 0-0 0, Grace Baerlocher 2 3-6 7, Clarice Ochewe 4 3-4 11, unknown 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-18 54.

Pullman 14 19 19 13—65

Tri-Cities Prep 11 10 17 16—54

3-point goals — Rasmussen 2, Darling, Smith 2, unknown, Potter.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colfax 61, Tri-Cities Prep 44

SPOKANE VALLEY — Ledger Kelly made three big 3-pointers to power a third-quarter surge that put Colfax firmly in charge en route to a win over Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco, Wash., in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.

Kelly would finish with a game-high 16 points, while Adrik Jenkin added another 15 and Jayce Kelly scored 14 for the balanced Bulldogs (7-1).

Colfax will close out its Holiday Classic campaign facing Rogers of Spokane on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

COLFAX (7-1)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 6 0-0 16, Jayce Kelly 6 1-1 14, Dillon Thompson 3 1-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 5-7 15, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 7-10 61.

TRI-CITIES PREP (7-2)

L. Levy 4 0-0 8, B. Wilde 3 0-0 8, L. McClure 4 2-4 11, C. Sweesy 1 0-0 2, W. Balcum 3 1-2 7, C. Calderan 1 0-0 3, B. Peterson 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 3-6 44.

Colfax 20 8 21 12—61

Tri-Cities Prep 11 14 7 12—44

3-point goals — L. Kelly 4, Jenkin 2, J. Kelly, Brown, Wilde 2, McClure, Calderan, Peterson.

Northwest Christian 70, Pullman 62

SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman made late inroads on the scoreboard, but ultimately fell to Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash., in Eagle Holiday Classic competition.

Daniel Kwon led the Greyhounds (4-3) with 21 points. Making his first career start, Pullman’s Ryan Ha went 4-for-4 from 3-point range to put up another 12 points, while teammate Brandon Brown added 11.

PULLMAN (4-3)

Gavyn Dealy 2 0-0 4, Cade Rogers 2 1-2 6, Daniel Kwon 10 1-2 21, Vaughn Holstad 2 2-3 6, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Brandon Brown 4 0-0 11, Ryan Ha 4 0-0 12, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-9 62.