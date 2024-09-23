WSU 5, Pacific 0

PULLMAN — Washington State celebrated senior day with a shutout over Pacific (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play.

It was the final match for 10 seniors at the Lower Soccer Field, and Grayson Lynch — the longest-tenured active Coug — observed the day by scoring her 21st career goal and assisting on three others. Lynch’s goal pushed her total into WSU’s program history top 10.

“We always make fun she’s the old lady here with us, with myself,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Actually, she was playing the Final Four team — and, you know, she had a couple of assists tonight, a goal as well. Just coming back from injury last year and giving everything to this program.”

Lynch said that her parents, two of her former teammates and two girls who she had the opportunity to coach in one of WSU’s summer camps made the trip to the Lower Soccer Field for senior day.

Raniyah Burton found the back of the net just 42 seconds into the match. WSU (8-5-6, 5-2-3) stayed aggressive, putting about a dozen more shots up before sophomore Megan Santa Cruz scored in the 15th minute and again in the 51st. Senior Lindsey Turner scored in the 57th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Nadia Cooper left the game with a concussion after the first half, leading to a “passing of the torch” as redshirt freshman Liya Brooks took over for the the second half. In her collegiate debut, Brooks made three saves for the Cougs, who are 6-0-3 at home this season.

Pacific 0 0—0

WSU 2 3—5

WSU — Raniyah Burton (Jenna Studer), 1st.

WSU — Megan Santa Cruz (Grayson Lynch) 15th.

WSU — Santa Cruz (Lynch) 51st.

WSU — Lynch 51st.

WSU — Lindsey Turner (Lynch) 57th.

Shots — Pacific 6; WSU 23.

Saves — Pacific: Sierra Schwarz 7; WSU: Nadia Cooper 2; Liya Brooks 3.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC State 93, Providence 73

CALDWELL, Idaho — Sophomore Alton Hamilton concluded a dominant Taco Bell Shootout weekend with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance as the Warriors took care of Providence (Mont.).

In the two-game weekend, Hamilton had 50 points and 28 rebounds for Lewis-Clark State (3-0). MaCarhy Morris scored 20 points, reaching that threshold for a second consecutive game.

Colfax native John Lustig was 6-of-10 shooting for 13 points, Gorden Boykins added 11 points and Taden King finished with 10.

LC State shot 34-of-66 (51.5%) from the field as a team and scored 53 points in the first half.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-0)

Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0, Lustig 6-10 0-0 13, Morris 7-14 2-2 20, Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Hamilton 7-14 6-6 22, Boykins 4-6 3-4 11, King 4-6 0-0 10, Hunt 2-3 0-0 4, Skaife 0-1 0-0 0, Jedlicka 3-5 1-1 9, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-15 93.

DICKINSON STATE (0-4)

Hobbs 2-4 0-0 4, Chavez 6-10 3-4 18, Bowles 10-20 3-3 23, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0, Redhead 5-11 0-0 12, Atanasovs 2-6 1-2 5, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Swanson 2-2 1-2 6, Hushaw 1-3 0-0 3, Stuckman 0-1 2-2 2, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-13 73.

Halftime — LC State 53-31. 3-Point Goals — LC State 11-23 (Morris 4-7, Hamilton 2-4, King 2-4, Jedlicka 2-3, Lustig 1-2, Carpenter 0-2, Nordland 0-1), Providence 7-21 (Chavez 3-7, Redhead 2-4, Hushaw 1-3, Swanson 1-1, Bowles 0-5, Wright 0-1). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — LC State 36 (Hamilton 10), Providence 25 (Bowles 7). Assists — LC State 14 (Lustig, Boykins 3), Providence 11 (Chavez 3). Total Fouls — LC State 13, Providence 13.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Idaho 206, Seattle 56

MOSCOW — The Vandals won 13 of 14 events and rolled past Seattle University in a dual at the UI Swim Center.

Eight different Idaho swimmers recorded event wins. Ginger Kiefer had two wins for the Vandals (3-1) in the 400 yard individual medley and the 100 IM.

Senior Ella Haskins swept the short-distance races with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Sophomore Katy Foley beat all other swimmers in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

IDAHO LEADERS

3 meter diving — 1. Saige Anderson, 274.05.

1 meter diving — 1. Lauren Wierschke, 269.40.

200 medley relay — 1. Idaho (Grace Qualman, Rylie Moxham, Madelyn Butler, Sydney Heasman), 1:45.84.

400 IM — 1. Ginger Kiefer, 4:23.84.

200 free — 1. Bethany Rahn, 1:54.31.

100 back — 1. Katy Foley, 58.03.

100 breast — 1. Moxham, 1:05.69.

200 butterfly — 1. Charlie Zollinger, 2:09.07.

50 free — 1. Ella Haskins, 24.04.

100 free — 1. Haskins, 53.1.

200 back — 1. Foley, 2:06.6.

200 breast — 2. Kiefer, 2:20.12.

500 free — 1. Holly Lenarz, 5:03.78.

100 butterfly — 1. Grace Ruble, 57.69.

100 IM — 1. Kiefer, 57.59.

200 free relay — 1. Idaho (Foley, Isabelle Borke, Helen Schumaker, Qualman), 1:35.98.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Alvarez Sande run ends at ITA Sectionals

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Washington State junior Eva Alvarez Sande saw her run in the ITA Sectional Championships come to a close with a 7-5, 6-2 loss to host USC’s Grace Piper at Marks Stadium.

Alvarez Sande, who had reached the quarterfinals Friday before falling, competed in the backdraw for a spot in the NCAA Championships later this month. She battled from down a break in the first set against Piper to tie the match at 4-4, but ultimately gave up another break and dropped the second set more decisively.

The loss ends the Cougars’ fall season. WSU will begin its spring season on Jan. 11 playing host to UC Davis.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

LC State fallS short on comeback attempt

Lewis-Clark State battled back from two sets down, but lost in five on senior night against Corban in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.

LC State lost the battle of the Warriors with a scoreline of 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11.

Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led LC with 23 kills. Senior Natany Felix Guimaraes had 23 digs.

Lewis-Clark State finishes the regular season 15-12 and 12-10 in CCC play. It will enter the conference tournament as the sixth seed and host seventh-seeded Oregon Tech in a play-in match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vandals lose on senior night

MOSCOW — Idaho was unable to snap its losing streak on senior night, suffering a straight-set defeat to Montana in a Big Sky contest.

The Vandals lost with set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-23.

Julia Dickeson led Idaho (1-23, 0-13) with 10 kills. Natalia Wielgus had 16 assists.