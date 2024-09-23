AREA ROUNDUP
BOISE — Moscow’s Noah Crossler won two individual events and broke a state record at the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet at the West Ada YMCA on Friday and Saturday.
Crossler won the boys 100-yard butterfly final by over three seconds with a time of 51.64, beating a record that had stood for six years. He also took the victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.98.
Lewiston’s Ryann Schraufnagel earned a podium position in the girls 500 freestyle with a third-place finish at 5:30.65.
Suzka Martin finished fourth in the girls 200 individual medley (2:26.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.41). The Moscow girls took sixth overall with a team score of 85, and the Bengals were one spot behind at 67.
Sandpoint swept both state team titles.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 192; 2. Idaho Falls 148; 3. Wood River 144; 4. Cole Valley Christian 124; 5. Skyline 105; 6. Moscow 85; 7. Lewiston 67; 8. Minico 48; 9. Hillcrest 46; 10. Pocatello 45; 11. Century 37; T12. Cascade 36; T12. Skyview 36; 14. Parma 28; 15. Jerome 20; 16. Kimberly 17; 17. Vallivue 16; T18. Twin Falls 14; T18. Middleton 14; 20. Oakley 13; 21. Mountain Home 11; 22. Columbia 8; 23. Nampa Christian 4; 24. Shelley 3; 25. Burley 2; 26. Declo 1.
Moscow results
200 medley relay — 6. Moscow (Claire Bernards, Addy Quist, McKenna Sept, Suzka Martin), 2:07.24.
200 IM — 4. Martin, 2:26.37.
200 IM — 12. Sept, 2:45.6.
100 butterfly — 6. Bernards, 1:07.9.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Moscow (Quist, Sept, Isabella Allison, Nelly Stellmon), 1:46.65.
100 backstroke — 4. Bernards, 1:07.4.
100 breaststroke — 4. Martin, 1:12.41; 6. Quist, 1:16.97; 8. Sept, 1:17.52.
Lewiston results
200 freestyle — 5. Ryann Schraufnagel, 2:05.12; 8. Sophia Carr, 2:12.35; 10. Corinne Sawyer, 2:13.46.
200 IM — 11. Lillian Sawyer, 2:40.37.
100 freestyle — 8. C. Sawyer, 58.75.
500 freestyle — 3. Schraufnagel, 5:30.65; 7. Carr 5:57.95.
200 freestyle relay — 10. Lewiston (C. Sawyer, Carr, Addy Wimer, Schraufnagel), 1:52.08.
100 backstroke — 12. L. Sawyer, 1:14.44.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Lewiston (C. Sawyer, Carr, L. Sawyer, Schraufnagel), 4:01.58.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 178; 2. Idaho Falls 149; 3. Skyline 114; 4. Pocatello 112; 5. Twin Falls 109; 6. Minico 91; 7. Columbia 87; 8. Hillcrest 76; 9. Lewiston 56; 10. Burley 44; 11. Middleton 43; 12. Century 41; 13. Kimberly 36; 14. Moscow 32; 15. Bonneville 29; 16. Riverstone International 28; 17. Wood River 16; 18. Gooding 9; 19. Lakeland 7; 20. Skyview 6; 21. Filer 2; 22. Cole Valley Christian 1.
Moscow results
100 butterfly — 1. Noah Crossler, 51.64.
100 backstroke — 1. Crossler, 54.98.
400 freestyle relay — 11. Moscow (Bryce Whitehall, Benton Brown, Trenten Howard, Blaise Underwood), 4:54.07.
Lewiston results
200 medley relay — 4. Lewiston (Kaden Antonich, Filippo Greggio, Deegan Everett, Canyon Von Lindern), 1:48.97.
200 IM — 7. Antonich, 2:15.36.
50 freestyle — 9. Everett, 24.09.
100 butterfly — 10. Everett, 1:01.01.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Lewiston (Everett, Antonich, Von Lindern, Greggio), 1:40.53.
100 breaststroke — 5. Greggio, 1:05.79.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 1, Prosser 0
PROSSER, Wash. — The Greyhounds went on the road and blanked host Prosser in a Washington Class 2A regional crossover.
Vicky Villarino broke the tie in the 36th minute off a pass from Amelia Cobos. Lillian Cobos saved six shots in the shutout victory.
With the win, Pullman (13-6) moves on to State for a first-round match at the higher seed’s home field on Tuesday or Wednesday. The full bracket is expected to be released today.
Pullman 1 0—1
Prosser 0 0—0
Pullman — Vicky Villarino (Amelia Cobos), 36th.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman clinches state berth
SELAH — The traveling Greyhounds swept Selah in a regional crossover match, earning a Washington Class 2A state tournament berth.
The Hounds won by set scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-15.
Rowyn Lee led the offense with 14 kills, Kate Armstrong added 13 digs, and Camber Wolfe dished out 32 assists to her fellow Hounds (14-7).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Newport 42, Colfax 33
DEER PARK, Wash. — Zach Cooper took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs, but Colfax went down in defeat to Newport with a trip to State on the line.
Cooper added a 39-yard touchdown run for Colfax (7-3). Ryker Reed had touchdown runs of 63 and 60 yards, respectively.
“Ultimately, I was happy with how we showed up and fought today against a really good Newport team,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Any time you play games in November that are meaningful, it means a lot.”
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
Colfax 13 8 6 6—33
Newport 7 13 8 14—42
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
State results pending
Results from Washington’s state cross country championships, featuring races for divisions from 1B-4A held at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday, had not been posted to athletic.net or otherwise reported to the Tribune as of press time. They will be published in a future issue.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU 5, Pacific 0
PULLMAN — Washington State celebrated senior day with a shutout over Pacific (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play.
It was the final match for 10 seniors at the Lower Soccer Field, and Grayson Lynch — the longest-tenured active Coug — observed the day by scoring her 21st career goal and assisting on three others. Lynch’s goal pushed her total into WSU’s program history top 10.
“We always make fun she’s the old lady here with us, with myself,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Actually, she was playing the Final Four team — and, you know, she had a couple of assists tonight, a goal as well. Just coming back from injury last year and giving everything to this program.”
Lynch said that her parents, two of her former teammates and two girls who she had the opportunity to coach in one of WSU’s summer camps made the trip to the Lower Soccer Field for senior day.
Raniyah Burton found the back of the net just 42 seconds into the match. WSU (8-5-6, 5-2-3) stayed aggressive, putting about a dozen more shots up before sophomore Megan Santa Cruz scored in the 15th minute and again in the 51st. Senior Lindsey Turner scored in the 57th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Nadia Cooper left the game with a concussion after the first half, leading to a “passing of the torch” as redshirt freshman Liya Brooks took over for the the second half. In her collegiate debut, Brooks made three saves for the Cougs, who are 6-0-3 at home this season.
Pacific 0 0—0
WSU 2 3—5
WSU — Raniyah Burton (Jenna Studer), 1st.
WSU — Megan Santa Cruz (Grayson Lynch) 15th.
WSU — Santa Cruz (Lynch) 51st.
WSU — Lynch 51st.
WSU — Lindsey Turner (Lynch) 57th.
Shots — Pacific 6; WSU 23.
Saves — Pacific: Sierra Schwarz 7; WSU: Nadia Cooper 2; Liya Brooks 3.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LC State 93, Providence 73
CALDWELL, Idaho — Sophomore Alton Hamilton concluded a dominant Taco Bell Shootout weekend with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance as the Warriors took care of Providence (Mont.).
In the two-game weekend, Hamilton had 50 points and 28 rebounds for Lewis-Clark State (3-0). MaCarhy Morris scored 20 points, reaching that threshold for a second consecutive game.
Colfax native John Lustig was 6-of-10 shooting for 13 points, Gorden Boykins added 11 points and Taden King finished with 10.
LC State shot 34-of-66 (51.5%) from the field as a team and scored 53 points in the first half.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-0)
Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0, Lustig 6-10 0-0 13, Morris 7-14 2-2 20, Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Hamilton 7-14 6-6 22, Boykins 4-6 3-4 11, King 4-6 0-0 10, Hunt 2-3 0-0 4, Skaife 0-1 0-0 0, Jedlicka 3-5 1-1 9, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-15 93.
DICKINSON STATE (0-4)
Hobbs 2-4 0-0 4, Chavez 6-10 3-4 18, Bowles 10-20 3-3 23, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0, Redhead 5-11 0-0 12, Atanasovs 2-6 1-2 5, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Swanson 2-2 1-2 6, Hushaw 1-3 0-0 3, Stuckman 0-1 2-2 2, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-13 73.
Halftime — LC State 53-31. 3-Point Goals — LC State 11-23 (Morris 4-7, Hamilton 2-4, King 2-4, Jedlicka 2-3, Lustig 1-2, Carpenter 0-2, Nordland 0-1), Providence 7-21 (Chavez 3-7, Redhead 2-4, Hushaw 1-3, Swanson 1-1, Bowles 0-5, Wright 0-1). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — LC State 36 (Hamilton 10), Providence 25 (Bowles 7). Assists — LC State 14 (Lustig, Boykins 3), Providence 11 (Chavez 3). Total Fouls — LC State 13, Providence 13.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho 206, Seattle 56
MOSCOW — The Vandals won 13 of 14 events and rolled past Seattle University in a dual at the UI Swim Center.
Eight different Idaho swimmers recorded event wins. Ginger Kiefer had two wins for the Vandals (3-1) in the 400 yard individual medley and the 100 IM.
Senior Ella Haskins swept the short-distance races with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Sophomore Katy Foley beat all other swimmers in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
IDAHO LEADERS
3 meter diving — 1. Saige Anderson, 274.05.
1 meter diving — 1. Lauren Wierschke, 269.40.
200 medley relay — 1. Idaho (Grace Qualman, Rylie Moxham, Madelyn Butler, Sydney Heasman), 1:45.84.
400 IM — 1. Ginger Kiefer, 4:23.84.
200 free — 1. Bethany Rahn, 1:54.31.
100 back — 1. Katy Foley, 58.03.
100 breast — 1. Moxham, 1:05.69.
200 butterfly — 1. Charlie Zollinger, 2:09.07.
50 free — 1. Ella Haskins, 24.04.
100 free — 1. Haskins, 53.1.
200 back — 1. Foley, 2:06.6.
200 breast — 2. Kiefer, 2:20.12.
500 free — 1. Holly Lenarz, 5:03.78.
100 butterfly — 1. Grace Ruble, 57.69.
100 IM — 1. Kiefer, 57.59.
200 free relay — 1. Idaho (Foley, Isabelle Borke, Helen Schumaker, Qualman), 1:35.98.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Alvarez Sande run ends at ITA Sectionals
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Washington State junior Eva Alvarez Sande saw her run in the ITA Sectional Championships come to a close with a 7-5, 6-2 loss to host USC’s Grace Piper at Marks Stadium.
Alvarez Sande, who had reached the quarterfinals Friday before falling, competed in the backdraw for a spot in the NCAA Championships later this month. She battled from down a break in the first set against Piper to tie the match at 4-4, but ultimately gave up another break and dropped the second set more decisively.
The loss ends the Cougars’ fall season. WSU will begin its spring season on Jan. 11 playing host to UC Davis.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LC State fallS short on comeback attempt
Lewis-Clark State battled back from two sets down, but lost in five on senior night against Corban in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LC State lost the battle of the Warriors with a scoreline of 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11.
Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led LC with 23 kills. Senior Natany Felix Guimaraes had 23 digs.
Lewis-Clark State finishes the regular season 15-12 and 12-10 in CCC play. It will enter the conference tournament as the sixth seed and host seventh-seeded Oregon Tech in a play-in match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Vandals lose on senior night
MOSCOW — Idaho was unable to snap its losing streak on senior night, suffering a straight-set defeat to Montana in a Big Sky contest.
The Vandals lost with set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-23.
Julia Dickeson led Idaho (1-23, 0-13) with 10 kills. Natalia Wielgus had 16 assists.