AREA ROUNDUP
In Josh Uhrig’s 100th career win coaching the Moscow Bears boys basketball team, Traiden Cummings turned in a massive performance to spearhead a 63-54 Avista Holiday Tournament victory over the McCall-Donnelly Vandals on Thursday at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
Cummings scored the first 12 points of the game for Moscow (5-3) and finished with 33 total. He also made five steals, following up on three of them with fast-break dunks.
“He just came out on a mission and really gave us a good spark and a lot of good energy,” Uhrig said of Cummings.
Grant Abendroth provided another 17 points for the Bears, who led 40-21 at halftime and 51-31 through three before the Vandals (3-4) rallied to within double digits in the fourth.
Moscow next faces Bonners Ferry today at 7:30 p.m. in the Avista tournament semifinals.
McCALL-DONNELLY (3-4)
Sam Jacobson 0 0-2 0, Sam Penny 7 0-0 14, Sam Scott 4 0-0 11, Michael Foster 8 2-3 18, Kage Stokes 1 1-1 3, Mike Pellerin 0 0-0 0, Maddox Arnold 2 1-1 6, Mike Wyman 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 4-9 54.
MOSCOW (5-3)
Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 4, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 3, JP Breese 1 1-2 3, Traiden Cummings 12 5-7 33, Maurice Bethel 0 0-2 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 7 1-2 17, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 3, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0, Emeth Tobin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 63.
McCall-Donnelly 6 15 10 23—54
Moscow 14 26 11 12—63
3-point goals — Scott 3, Arnold, Cummings 4, Abendroth 2, Godfrey, Hurley.
Clarkston 47, Kendrick 46
On the final play of a razor-close Avista Holiday Tournament quarterfinal, Ralli Roetcisoender of Kendrick waited a split-second too long to launch a buzzer-beater attempt and Clarkston secured a single-point victory.
The two teams’ scoring outputs were no more than one point apart in any individual quarter. Jason Rinard led the Bantams (4-4) to victory with a 19-point performance, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Hudson Kirkland (16 points) and Ralli Roetcisoender (14) were the top contributors for the Tigers (3-3).
Clarkston meets Colfax in the semifinals today at 3 p.m., while Kendrick takes on Pendleton (Ore.) in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m.
KENDRICK (3-3)
Maddox Kirkland 1 0-0 3, Cade Silflow 1 3-4 5, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 4-5 14, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kimberling 1 2-3 4, Hudson Kirkland 5 1-2 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-16 46.
CLARKSTON (4-4)
Isaiah Woods 3 0-0 9, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 1 1-2 3, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 0-1 8, Chase Brown 2 0-2 5, Kendry Gimlin 1 1-2 3, Jason Rinard 8 1-2 19. Totals 19 3-9 47.
Kendrick 12 11 9 14—46
Clarkston 13 12 8 14—47
3-point goals — H. Kirkland 5, Woods 3, Rinard 2, Brown.
Colfax 75, Pendleton 63
Adrik Jenkin of Colfax scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the pivotal third quarter to spark a rally to victory for the Bulldogs over the Pendleton (Ore.) Buckaroos in their Avista Holiday Tournament opener.
Colfax (9-1) trailed 40-32 at halftime, but burst out of intermission with a 25-9 performance to pull ahead 57-49 through three quarters, then stayed the course in the fourth.
Ledger Kelly put up another 16 points for the Bulldogs. Dillon Thompson and Jayce Kelly scored 13 apiece, with Kelly adding eight rebounds and eight assists to help Colfax set up its semifinal with Clarkston.
COLFAX (9-1)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 16, Jayce Kelly 5 2-2 13, Dillon Thompson 6 1-1 13, Adrik Jenkin 9 4-4 29, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0, Adrian Antoine 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-7 75.
PENDLETON (4-6)
P. Hoffert 0 0-0 0, G. Reinhart 6 0-1 13, C. Cary 3 0-0 7, M. Strong 3 1-5 7, J. Hoffert 4 0-0 9, D. Elrod 3 0-0 7, J. Haisington 1 0-0 2, E. Lehnert 8 0-0 18. Totals 28 1-6 63.
Colfax 21 11 25 18—75
Pendleton 22 18 9 14—63
3-point goals — Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, J. Kelly, Lehnert 2, Reinhart, Hoffert, Elrod.
Lapwai 76, Salmon 36
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats got 10 scorers on the board and four into double-figures as they opened the Lapwai Christmas Tournament with a blitz over Salmon (Idaho).
Julian Barros (13 points), Marcisio Noriega (12), Vincent Kipp (11) and Jereese McCormack (10) accounted for the bulk of the scoring for Lapwai (3-3), which stamped its authority with a 27-6 second quarter.
“We just shared the ball really well tonight,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
Lapwai returns to Christmas Tournament action taking on St. John Bosco of Cottonwood today at 6:30 p.m.
SALMON (2-4)
Gabe Platz 1 0-0 3, Travis Crofoot 3 0-0 8, Brenden Bradley 0 0-0 0, Clayton Allen 0 0-0 0, Broc Mathews 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Pilkerton 3 1-4 10, Kyle Hyde 4 1-2 9, Britton Hansen 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 4-10 36.
LAPWAI (3-3)
Julian Barros 6 0-0 13, Marcisio Noriega 5 2-2 12, DaRon Wheeler 2 2-2 7, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 4 0-0 10, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 9, Vincent Kipp 3 2-2 11, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 1 0-0 3, LaRicci George-Smith 1 0-0 2, Marcus Guzman 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 6-6 76.
Salmon 12 6 8 10—36
Lapwai 19 27 20 10—76
3-point goals — Crofoot 2, Platz, McCormack 2, Barros, Wheeler, Konen, Pappan, Marek.
Logos 101, St. John Bosco 17
LAPWAI — Logos of Moscow fielded six double-digit scorers as it reached triple digits in total to rout St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in Lapwai Christmas Tournament play.
Lucius Comis (19 points, eight rebounds), Bo Whitling (18 points, seven assists), Ryan Daniels (13 points), Baxter Covington (13 points), Ransom Sentz (13 points) and Bear Lopez (10 points) led the way for the Knights (5-3).
Logos continues its Christmas tournament facing Salmon today at 5 p.m., while St. John Bosco (0-6) meets Lapwai at 6:30.
A box score was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 67, Moscow 32
After finishing the opening quarter down a point, Clarkston took over by shutting Moscow out in the second and delivering a 28-6 blitz in the third en route to an opening-round Avista Holiday Tournament victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the Bantams (6-2) with 18 points, going 6-for-11 from the field. Aneysa Judy added another 12 points along with four steals.
For the Bears (3-7), Jacque Williams scored a team-high 11 points.
Clarkston is up against Colfax in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m., while Moscow faces Pendleton in consolation play at 9 a.m.
MOSCOW (3-7)
Addison Lassen 1 0-0 3, Mattea Nuhn 1 0-4 2, Kolbi Kiblen 1 2-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 2 2-4 8, Jessa Skinner 2 0-0 4, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 4 2-2 11, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-12 32.
CLARKSTON (6-2)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 4-7 18, Preslee Dempsey 4 0-0 9, Reese de Groot 1 5-6 8, Aneysa Judy 5 0-0 12, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 1 4-4 7, Tatum Sevy 1 2-2 4, Ella Leavitt 4 0-0 9, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-19 67.
Moscow 18 0 6 8—32
Clarkston 17 13 28 9—67
3-point goals — Becker 2, Lassen, Williams, McCormack-Marks 2, Judy 2, de Groot, Combs, Leavitt.
Lewiston 55, Shelton 39
After a tight opening quarter, Lewiston took over in the second en route to an opening-round Avista Holiday Tournament win over Shelton (Wash.).
The Bengals (5-5) got eight players on the board. Skye VanTrease converted a hat-trick of 3-point goals in the pivotal second quarter and led Lewiston with 13 total points on the day.
Lewiston returns to action against Grangeville in the semifinals today at 6 p.m.
SHELTON (6-2)
Swanson 1 0-0 3, Hermenegildo 0 0-0 0, Bayley-Place 0 0-0 0, Galloway 0 0-0 0, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Krise 5 3-4 13, Wily 7 6-8 20, Cordova 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-12 36.
LEWISTON (5-5)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-2 0, Skye VanTrease 4 2-2 13, Mady Bruce 3 0-0 6, Callie Fisher 1 0-0 3, Addy McKarcher 3 1-2 7, Avery Lathen 3 0-0 8, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Paytland Schnell 1 2-4 4, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 5, Brieanna Albright 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 4-12 55.
Shelton 9 8 8 11—36
Lewiston 10 15 19 11—55
3-point goals — VanTrease 3, Lathen 2, Fisher, E. McKarcher.
Grangeville 36, Lakeland 35
Siena Wagner of Grangeville hit two free throws with less than five seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Bulldogs to a single-point margin of victory, snatching back the win after a late charge from Lakeland of Rathdrum and setting up today’s Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal against Lewiston.
Wagner scored a team-high 12 points and added five steals in what coach Michelle Barger called “the game of her life.” Madalyn Green added another nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3) as they pulled off the win over a team with a considerable height advantage that hailed from a school two size classifications larger.
LAKELAND (6-3)
Landre Simons 3 4-6 10, Kiefer 2 0-0 5, Forsmann 0 0-0 0, H. McMurray 0 0-0 0, Hatscher 0 0-0 0, J. McMurray 2 1-3 5, Bretveld 3 0-1 6, Bullington 3 3-5 9. Totals 13 8-14 35.
GRANGEVILLE (6-3)
Caryss Barger 2 1-2 6, Siena Wagner 4 2-2 12, Autumn Long 1 0-0 2, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 4 0-0 9, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 3-3 7, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-7 36.
Lakeland 3 11 5 16—35
Grangeville 11 10 7 8—36
3-point goals — Kiefer, Barger 2, Wagner 2, Green.
Colfax 60, Pendleton 32
Colfax stormed to an 18-4 first-quarter lead an never looked back in an Avista Holiday Tournament quarterfinal win over Pendleton, Ore.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-4 on the season as they booked their semifinal showdown with Clarkston.
Complete statistics were not available.
Pendleton 4 11 11 6—32
Colfax 18 19 13 10—60
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Hounds are top dogs in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pullman dominated the field in the Walla Walla Winter Invitational held at Walla Walla Swim Club, totaling 807 team points to second-place Hanford’s 406.
The Greyhounds enjoyed a first-place individual finish from Aidan Keogh in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 6.10 seconds, as well as a winning 400 freestyle relay finish in 4:08.05.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 807; 2. Hanford 460; 3. Walla Walla 348; 4. Wenatchee 234; 5. Hermiston 118; 6. Richland 115.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Santa Clara 68, Washington St. 62
PULLMAN — Washington State led through the opening quarter, but fell into a hole in the second en route to a West Coast Conference defeat at the hands of Santa Clara (Calif.) at Beasley Coliseum.
Although the Cougars (8-7, 3-1) did not shoot as well as they would have liked, going 5-of-30 from beyond the arc, there were still some positives — they outrebounded SCU 42 to 38 and hauled in 20 offensive boards while forcing 13 turnovers.
Alex Covill led the WSU offense with a career-high 15 points, going a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor. Tara Wallack finished with her fifth career double-double, tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Eleonora Villa also scored in double-figures with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
SANTA CLARA (8-7, 2-3)
Grigoropoulou 1-3 0-0 2, Pollerd 3-14 3-3 10, Latu 7-13 7-7 21, Naro 5-7 0-0 12, Rapp 1-2 2-4 4, Goodchild 3-3 0-0 8, Korolenko 0-2 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 4-6 2-6 11, Totals 24-50 14-20 68.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-7, 3-1)
Kpetikou 0-5 0-0 0, Abraham 2-9 0-0 5, Tuhina 4-10 0-0 9, Eleonora Villa 6-14 0-0 13, Wallack 3-14 4-6 10, Mendes 2-8 0-0 5, Covill 7-7 1-1 15, Alsina 0-2 0-0 0, Chiu 1-1 2-2 5, Jenna Villa 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-73 7-9 62.
Santa Clara 19 16 14 19—68
Washington St. 20 7 16 19—62
3-Point Goals — Santa Clara 6-16 (Pollerd 1-7, Naro 2-3, Rapp 0-1, Goodchild 2-2, Korolenko 0-2, Ingram 1-1), Washington St. 5-30 (Abraham 1-6, Tuhina 1-5, E.Villa 1-6, Wallack 0-5, Mendes 1-2, Alsina 0-2, Chiu 1-1, J.Villa 0-3). Assists — Santa Clara 9 (Naro 5), Washington St. 17 (Tuhina 6). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds_Santa Clara 38 (Pollerd 7), Washington St. 42 (Wallack 10). Total Fouls — Santa Clara 12, Washington St. 17. Technical Fouls — None. A — 865.
Montana State 59, Idaho 56
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Traveling Idaho pulled within a possession late, but could not quite overcome a slow start and fell to Montana State in both teams’ Big Sky Conference season debut.
Idaho (8-4, 0-1) trailed for 35 minutes in the contest, scoring its lowest point total of the year. Jennifer Aadland led the Vandals in scoring for the second time this season, posting 12 points and eight rebounds, as Hope Hassmann scored 10 in her ninth double-figure effort.
IDAHO (8-4, 0-1)
Aadland 5-10 0-0 12, Hassmann 5-12 0-0 10, Nelson 4-7 0-0 9, Schweizer 3-4 0-0 6, Bukvic 0-6 0-0 0, Pinheiro 3-7 0-0 7, Uriarte 3-4 0-0 7, Brans 1-2 0-0 3, da Silva 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 0-0 56.
MONTANA ST. (11-2, 1-0)
Morales 6-17 2-4 17, Dykstra 6-15 2-5 15, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Philip 2-2 1-3 5, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Chirrick 5-10 0-0 14, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Picton 0-1 0-0 0, Janssen 0-0 0-0 0, Bunyan 0-1 0-0 0, Deden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 5-12 59.
Idaho 7 14 18 17—56
Montana St. 9 22 14 14—59
3-point goals — Idaho 6-22 (Aadland 2-4, Nelson 1-3, Pinheiro 1-3, Brans 1-2, Uriarte 1-1, Hassmann 0-4, Bukvic 0-4, da Silva 0-1), Montana St. 10-22 (Chirrick 4-6, Morales 3-6, Johnson 1-4, Martin 1-3, Dykstra 1-2, Deden 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 41 (Aadland 8), Montana St. 30 (Morales 8). Assists — Idaho 13 (Hassmann 4), Montana St. 14 (Morales 4). Attendance — 1,527.