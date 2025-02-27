Sections
February 27, 2025

AREA ROUNDUP: Logos beats Potlatch to keep state tournament hopes alive

The Knights beat the Loggers 77-69 in loser-out play

AREA ROUNDUP

The Logos Knights of Moscow kept their postseason hopes alive by outlasting the Potlatch Loggers 77-69 in 2A Whitepine League district tournament boys basketball tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High.

Seamus Wilson, who has now surpassed the 1,600-career point mark, led Logos (16-9) with 25 points on the day. Nate Monjure added 11 and Lucius Comis had another 10 for the winning effort.

Everett and Chase Lovell combined for nearly all the offensive output for the Loggers (11-13), putting up 33 and 27 points, respectively, but could not prevent their team’s season from coming to an end.

Logos faces Kamiah in another loser-out game today at 5 p.m. back at Lewiston High.

LOGOS (16-9)

R. Sentz 3 0-0 8, N. Monjure 5 0-0 11, B. Lopez 0 0-0 0, S. Wilson 10 3-4 25, B. Whitling 1 1-1 3, B. Covington 3 1-2 8, L. Comis 5 0-0 10, T. Jankovic 1 0-0 2, G. Holloway 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 5-8 77

POTLATCH (11-13)

T. Chambers 1 2-3 4, C. Lovell 9 4-4 27, H. Chittick 0 0-0 0, E. Lovell 11 9-12 33, J. Morris 1 0-0 3, B. Mitchell 1 0-2 2, H. Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-22 69.

Logos 11 18 25 23—77

Potlatch 15 14 12 28—69

3-point goals — Monjure 2, Wilson 2, Daniels, Covington, C. Lovell 5, Carpenter 2, Morris.

Orofino claims a 3A district title

KELLOGG — For the first time in 17 years, the Orofino Maniacs are headed to State in boys basketball.

The Maniacs beat the Kellogg Wildcats 55-48 in the 3A Central Idaho League district title game on Wednesday in Kellogg.

“It’s a huge win for the school,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.

Blake Barlow paced Orofino (9-13) with 19 points, while Nick Bonner added nine.

Radley McDonald led Kellogg (12-10) with 13 points in a game that Orofino dominated from the jump with an 11-4 first-quarter showing.

After an even second quarter, the Maniacs further extended their lead with a 16-8 showing in the third, then survived a 21-point Kellogg fourth-quarter surge.

“We knew coming into Districts it was really anybody’s (to take),” Rocky Barlow said. “Yeah, we were the four seed but we didn’t really feel like we were ever an underdog to anybody. It’s been a super-competitive league all season.”

OROFINO (9-13)

Jake Runia 2 2-2 8, Nick Bonner 4 1-2 9, Hudson Schneider 3 1-4 8, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 0-3 4, Blake Barlow 7 0-0 19, Aiden Olive 2 1-2 5, Quinton Naranjo 0 2-5 2. Totals 20 7-18 55.

KELLOGG (12-10)

B Robinson 2 0-0 5, R. McDonald 6 0-0 13, D. Taylor 3 2-2 9, P. Lewis 1 0-0 2, C. Honnerlaw 1 1-2 3, T. Cheney 5 2-5 12, E. Vindasius 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-9 48.

Orofino 11 15 16 13—55

Kellogg 4 15 8 21—48

3-point goals — Barlow 5, Runia 2, Schneider, Robinson, McDonald, Taylor.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho places ninth at GCU Invitational

PHOENIX — The Vandals placed ninth in team scoring at the Grand Canyon University Invitational.

Zoe Newell finished with an Idaho-best 4-over par to finish tied for 15th place. Emma Kang was the next-best Vandal with an 8-over to tie for 28th.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Ten Cougars get honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ten Washington State swimmers and four Cougar relay teams received All-Mountain West Conference honors, it was announced Wednesday.

Dori Hathazi, Ashlyn Hernandez, Hannah Huarte, Tatum Janning, Emily Lundgren, Anna Rauchholz, Darcy Revitt, Ariel Wang, Lauren Wille and Emma Wright each earned All-Mountain West honors as individuals.

The four relay teams named All-MWC were the 200-yard medley (Rauchholz, Lundgren, Addyson Lewis), 400 medley (Rauchholz, Lundgren, Hathazi, Wright), 200 free (Revitt, Lundgren, Lewis, Wright) and 400 free (Wright, Angela Di Palo, Hathazi, Revitt.)

Lundgren was named the Mountain West Conference Championships Swimmer of the Meet after claiming individual titles in the 200 IM and 200 breast, and helped the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay teams to titles. The junior from Chula Vista, Calif. tallied the second-most points in the meet also finished second in the 100 fly and helped the 200 free relay team finish second.

Revitt was named the MWC Championships Co-Freshman of the Meet after winning a pair of individual titles in the 50 free and 100 free along with a relay win in the 200 medley. She also led off the second-place 200 free relay team and anchored the 400 free relay team that placed third.

