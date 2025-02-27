AREA ROUNDUP

The Logos Knights of Moscow kept their postseason hopes alive by outlasting the Potlatch Loggers 77-69 in 2A Whitepine League district tournament boys basketball tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High.

Seamus Wilson, who has now surpassed the 1,600-career point mark, led Logos (16-9) with 25 points on the day. Nate Monjure added 11 and Lucius Comis had another 10 for the winning effort.

Everett and Chase Lovell combined for nearly all the offensive output for the Loggers (11-13), putting up 33 and 27 points, respectively, but could not prevent their team’s season from coming to an end.

Logos faces Kamiah in another loser-out game today at 5 p.m. back at Lewiston High.

LOGOS (16-9)

R. Sentz 3 0-0 8, N. Monjure 5 0-0 11, B. Lopez 0 0-0 0, S. Wilson 10 3-4 25, B. Whitling 1 1-1 3, B. Covington 3 1-2 8, L. Comis 5 0-0 10, T. Jankovic 1 0-0 2, G. Holloway 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 5-8 77

POTLATCH (11-13)

T. Chambers 1 2-3 4, C. Lovell 9 4-4 27, H. Chittick 0 0-0 0, E. Lovell 11 9-12 33, J. Morris 1 0-0 3, B. Mitchell 1 0-2 2, H. Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-22 69.

Logos 11 18 25 23—77

Potlatch 15 14 12 28—69

3-point goals — Monjure 2, Wilson 2, Daniels, Covington, C. Lovell 5, Carpenter 2, Morris.

Orofino claims a 3A district title

KELLOGG — For the first time in 17 years, the Orofino Maniacs are headed to State in boys basketball.

The Maniacs beat the Kellogg Wildcats 55-48 in the 3A Central Idaho League district title game on Wednesday in Kellogg.

“It’s a huge win for the school,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.

Blake Barlow paced Orofino (9-13) with 19 points, while Nick Bonner added nine.

Radley McDonald led Kellogg (12-10) with 13 points in a game that Orofino dominated from the jump with an 11-4 first-quarter showing.

After an even second quarter, the Maniacs further extended their lead with a 16-8 showing in the third, then survived a 21-point Kellogg fourth-quarter surge.