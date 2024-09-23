Sections
SportsOctober 3, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Pepperdine tops WSU in soccer

Anonymous Author

The Washington State Cougars dropped a closely contested match to the No. 13 Pepperdine Wave 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

After falling behind 1-0 in the ninth minute, Megan Santa Cruz and Grayson Lynch each sank first-half goals to give the Cougs a 2-1 halftime lead.

Pepperdine found the back of the net twice in the second half, while the Cougs missed several close-calls to drop the ranked road matchup.

WSU 2 0—2

Pepperdine 1 2—3

Pepperdine — Tori Waldeck, 9th.

WSU — Megan Santa Cruz, 13th.

WSU — Grayson Lynch, 25th.

Pepperdine — Caroline Coleman (PK), 56th.

Pepperdine — Tatum Wynalda, 62nd.

Shots — WSU: 6, Pepperdine: 9; Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 1; Pepperdine: Jillian Medvecky 9.

