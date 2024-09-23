AREA ROUNDUP

Clarkston native and PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, through his family foundation, has donated $1,000 to the Pomeroy High School golf team’s booster club, the school announced recently.

“We thank Mr. Dahmen for his generosity and kindness,” Pomeroy coach Al Damron said in an email. “This is a huge boost for our program since we are one of the smallest schools in Washington State and don’t have a very large budget.”

Dahmen — a cancer survivor — and his Dahmen Family Foundation have donated to a multitude of charities, causes, events and schools over the years.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colfax 59, Asotin 25

ASOTIN — The Bulldogs held the Panthers to single digits in the first half en route to a big Northeast 2B League victory.

Colfax (16-1, 7-0) led 29-6 at halftime and cruised from there.

The Bulldogs’ Jayce Kelly led all scorers with 14 points. Christian Walling had seven for Asotin (14-5, 3-5).

COLFAX (16-1, 7-0)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 3 1-2 9, Jayce Kelly 5 2-4 14, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 0-0 11, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-8 59.

ASOTIN (14-5, 3-5)

Bennett Anderson 0 2-2 2, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Peter Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 3 1-3 7, Sam Hall 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 1 0-0 2, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 2 0-0 4, Stone Ausman 1 2-3 4, Kaden Amend 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 25.

Colfax 15 14 18 12—59

Asotin 4 2 11 6—25

3-point goals — L. Kelly 2, J. Kelly 2, Brown, Thompson, Jenkin.

JV — Asotin won.