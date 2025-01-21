AREA ROUNDUP: WSU's Pole earns invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

AREA ROUNDUP

Washington State left tackle Esa Pole earned an invitation to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual event that pits pro football prospects from the East against an all-star team of prospects from the West.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys and broadcast by the NFL Network.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attend the game and scout participating players.

After two years at WSU, Pole declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 11.

“I will bet on myself and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Go Cougs! 7 6 out,” Pole wrote in his draft announcement that he posted to his social media accounts.

Pole started 21 games at left tackle for WSU, including each of the Cougars’ 13 contests in 2024.

He will join fellow Coug, wide receiver Kyle Williams at the Shrine Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie 57, Grangeville 56

GRANGEVILLE — Separated by just 14 miles, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood completed a double-digit comeback in the final 5:40 of regulation to beat the host Grangeville Bulldogs 57-56 in a nonleague neighboring towns girls basketball meeting on Monday in Grangeville.

Down by one with seven seconds left, Sage Elven got the rebound, drew the foul and made both free throws to push Prairie (13-1) in front. Grangeville (11-5) did not get a shot after that as it got the ball to half court and called a timeout with 1.7 seconds left.

Lexi Schumacher stole the ball off the inbound, embracing the ball for the final second as the buzzer signaled Prairie's comeback win over an upper division rival.

“Our kids showed a lot of character,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of her team’s 10-point comeback in which her team outscored the opponent 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Elven paced Prairie with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) on seven made baskets from the floor. She walked to the free-throw line in the game’s final seconds with a 4-for-9 mark from the line and left with two more makes and the lead.

Siena Wagner led Grangeville with 13 points joining three Bulldogs in double figures.

Mader said that Prairie once again found offensive success through the center of the court relying on Elven and Kylie Schumacher (13 points) to sail the Pirates to victory.

“They’re hard to stop when the two get going at the same time,” Mader said.

Elven had five assists and Kylie Schumacher had six steals.

GRANGEVILLE (11-5)

Caryss Barger 3 3-5 10, Siena Wagner 5 2-2 13, Autumn Long 5 0-2 10, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 7 3-5 17, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-0 4 , Addisyn Vanderwall 0 2-2 2, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-16 56.

PRAIRIE (13-1)

Lexi Schumacher 3 2-2 8, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 2-2 2, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 4, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 3 0-0 6, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 7 6-11 20, Kylie Schumacher 5 2-6 13. Totals 22 12-21 57.

Prairie 11 17 11 18—57

Grangeville 18 14 15 9—56

3-point goals — K. Schumacher, Barger, Wagner.

JV — Prairie won 46-39.

Colton 37, Asotin 30

COLTON — The Wildcats used a 15-point fourth quarter to claw their way to a nonleague win over the visiting Panthers in Colton’s fifth straight win.

Ella Nollmeyer led Colton (9-6) with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Clair Moehrle nearly joined her in double-double territory with 11 rebounds and eight points.

Georgia Schaefer paced Asotin (4-10) with 12 points.

COLTON (9-6)

Leah Musson 2 0-0 5, Rori Weber 2 4-6 8, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 2-7 12, Kya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 8. Totals 14 7-15 37.

ASOTIN (4-10)

Kelsey Thummel 3 2-5 8, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 3, Carly Browne 0 0-2 0, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Hall 2 1-1 5, Georgia Schaefer 5 2-5 12. Totals 11 7-15 30.

Asotin 8 9 5 8—30

Colton 7 9 6 15—37

3-point goals — Musson, Moehrle, Ausman.