AREA ROUNDUP: Hounds boys swimming named WIAA Team of the Month

AREA ROUNDUP

The Pullman Greyhounds boys swimming team has been recognized as the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Team of the Month for December, it was recently announced.

The two-time defending state champion Hounds claimed first place in team scoring at large meets like the Blue Devil Invite in Walla Walla and the Winter Invite at Spokane’s Whitman College, finishing with nearly double the points of the next-closest team.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie 55, Lapwai 49

COTTONWOOD — In a battle of 2A Whitepine League girls basketball unbeatens, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood used strong inside play to overcome the visiting Lapwai Wildcats 55-49 on Thursday.

Posts Kylie Schumacher (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Sage Elven (16 points, 10 boards) both earned double-doubles for the Pirates (11-1, 8-0). They “went to work” in the middle quarters, in the words of coach Lori Mader, to boost Prairie over Lapwai (11-2, 7-1).

Lexi Schumacher added another 15 points for Prairie, while Madden Bisbee (11 points) and Skylin Picard (10) led the way for the Wildcats.

LAPWAI (11-2, 7-1)

Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 1 5-6 7, Skylin Picard 2 4-4 10, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 8, Lois Oatman 2 2-6 7, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 3, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 1 9-10 11. Totals 11 20-26 49.

PRAIRIE (11-1, 8-0)

Lexi Schumacher 4 6-10 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-2 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 8, Nadia Cash 1 0-2 2, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-00, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 6 4-4 16, Kylie Schumacher 6 2-6 14. Totals 20 10-24 55.

Lapwai 15 11 10 13—49

Prairie 16 16 13 10—55

3-point goals — S. Picard 2, Domebo, Oatman, Payne, J. Picard, Hanson 2, L. Schumacher.

JV — Prairie 57, Lapwai 21.

Genesee 65, Kamiah 43

GENESEE — After trailing through the first quarter, the host Bulldogs caught fire from 3-point range in the second en route to a nonleague win over Kamiah.

Chloe Grieser and Monica Seubert each made seven field goals including two 3-pointers to lead Genesee (11-1) with 16 points apiece. Sydney Banks added another 12 points.

Genesee coach Greg Hardie said Banks and Sophie Johnson did a “great job” covering offensive threat Emma Krogh of Kamiah (11-3), who was held to nine points.

KAMIAH (11-3)

Emma Krogh 2 4-4 9, Maddie Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Emily Puckett 3 2-5 8, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 3 2-2 9, Audrey Puckett 2 3-10 7, Addison Skinner 3 0-0 8, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-21 43.

GENESEE (11-1)

Sydney Banks 4 3-6 12, Monica Seubert 7 0-0 16, Alia Wareham 0 1-2 1, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 3 0-0 7, Chloe Grieser 7 0-0 16, Kendra Meyer 3 1-2 9, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-10 65.

Kamiah 14 7 11 11—43

Genesee 10 24 18 13—65

3-point goals — Skinner 2, Krogh, Hunt, Seubert 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, Banks, Baysinger, M. Grieser.

Deary 39, Timberline 28

DEARY — Kaylee Wood tallied 16 points to boost the Mustangs past Timberline of Weippe in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Deary (9-2, 5-2) flew out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

For the Spartans (0-12, 0-8), Jamie Binder added a team-high 12 points.

TIMBERLINE (0-12, 0-8)

Hailey Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 2 0-0 4, Jamie Binder 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Stewart 0 0-2 0, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 1 0-0 2, Kylie Green 4 0-0 10. Totals 13 0-2 28.

DEARY (9-2, 5-2)

Emily Bovard 1 1-6 4, Kaylee Wood 5 3-5 16, Scarlet Domigian 0 1-2 1, Karmen Griffin 1 0-2 2, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 4-6 7, Dedra Basting 1 0-0 2, Sophia Winter 1 0-0 2, Kori Bovard 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-23 39.

Timberline 4 5 9 10—28

Deary 20 8 7 4—39

3-point goals — Green 2, Wood 3, E. Bovard, Vincent.

Kendrick 60, Potlatch 31

POTLATCH — Hali Anderson went off for a season-high 26 points to lead visiting Kendrick to a 2A Whitepine League win over Potlatch.

Nine total players scored for the victorious Tigers (6-7, 5-4), who led 21-16 at halftime, then amped up the pressure to pull away following intermission. Brieanna Winther was the top scoreboard contributor for the Loggers (2-12, 2-8) with 11 points.

KENDRICK (6-7, 5-4)

Hayden Kimberling 2 0-2 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 0-2 5, Hali Anderson 9 6-9 26, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 1 3-5 5, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-5 2, Ivy Cowley 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-23 60.

POTLATCH (2-12, 2-8)

Brieanna Winther 5 0-2 11, Hatley Sawyer 2 0-0 4, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Kathryn Burnette 3 2-8 8, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 31.

Kendrick 9 12 20 19—60

Potlatch 9 7 6 9—31

3-point goals — Anderson 2, Heimgartner, I. Cowley, Winther, Vowels.

Troy 37, Logos 31

TROY — Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds helped lift the host Trojans to a 2A Whitepine League win over Logos of Moscow.

Jenny Webb added another nine points and 13 boards for Troy (3-9, 2-7), while Elena Spillman scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights (4-9, 2-7).

LOGOS (4-9, 2-7)

Naomi Taylor 2 2-2 6, Jemma Driskill 1 1-2 4, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 5 4-9 14, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 3, Bethany Porras 0 2-4 2, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-18 31.

TROY (3-9, 2-7)

Jenny Webb 4 1-3 9, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-4 3, Tessa Stoner 5 6-13 17, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 2 1-2 6, Destyni Heitmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-22 37.

Logos 6 7 5 13—31

Troy 9 11 5 12—37

3-point goals — Driskill, Doane, Stoner, Wilson.

Orofino 45, Nezperce 42

NEZPERCE — Visiting Orofino found things too close for comfort after three of its five starters fouled out late, but its “bench came alive,” according to coach Dave Olive, and the Maniacs held on for a nonleague win against Nezperce.

Rilee Diffin led Orofino (4-11) with 20 points. Teammates Livia Johnson (10 points), Kaitlyn Curtis (seven) and Ella Leavitt (five) had helped the Maniacs build a 37-28 edge through the first three quarters before fouling out and watching the Nighthawks (5-7) pull within a possession in the latter stages of the game.

Helen Wilcox spearheaded the Nezperce effort with 14 points.

OROFINO (4-11)

Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 1-2 3, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 2 0-0 5, Livia Johnson 5 0-0 10, Kaitlyn Curtis 3 1-5 7, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 6 8-14 20. Totals 17 10-21 45.

NEZPERCE (5-7)

Avery Lux 3 2-7 8, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 1 1-2 3, Helen Wilcox 6 1-4 14, Abigail Duuck 1 3-3 5, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-20 42.

Orofino 12 12 13 8—45

Nezperce 5 10 13 14—42

3-point goals — E. Beardin, Wilcox.

Salmon River 49, Horseshoe Bend 13

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A 19-2 opening quarter set the tone in a 1A Long Pin Conference blitz to victory for Salmon River of Riggins over Horseshoe Bend.

Rylee Walters (18 points) and Taylor Ewing (13) led the way for the Savages (10-4, 6-1).

SALMON RIVER (10-4, 6-1)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Cheyanna Case 0 1-4 1, Taylor Ewing 5 0-2 13, Rylee Walters 7 2-4 18, Steevie Herzig 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Wilson 0 6-6 6. Totals 17 9-16 49.

HORSESHOE BEND (2-10, 0-5)

Aubrey Penney 2 0-0 4, London Parker 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Wosleben 1 1-2 3, Max Larsen 0 0-0 0, Kinzee Ranft 0 0-0 0, Kimber Jones 1 1-2 2, Addy Asher 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-6 13.

Salmon River 19 11 10 9—49