AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman claims district crown in girls swimming

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds had four individual titles and one relay victory en route to a team championship in their 2A district girls swim meet held at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Friday.

Pullman totaled 448 points as a team — 158 more points than second-place Ellensburg.

The most dominant performance for the Greyhounds came in the 100-meter breaststroke as Pullman took all three podium spots. Hazel Edge won the race with a time of 1 minute and 11.13 seconds, while teammate Kiara Donolo finished second at 1:15.23 and Lucy Sandberg finished at a time of 1:17.89 to take third.

Sandberg won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.98. Catalina Donolo won the 500 free by nearly 48 seconds, clocking in at 5:37.26. The Hounds’ Bree Myers was the winner in the 100 backstroke.

Hallie Mackleit’s second-place finish in the 500 freestyle was a highlight result for Clarkston, which was fifth in team scoring.

Team scores — 1. Pullman 448; 2. Ellensburg 290; 3. Prosser 235; 4. Selah 211; 5. Clarkston 174; 6. Cashmere 135; 7. East Valley (Yakima) 74; 8. East Valley (Spokane) 40; 9. Cle Elum 35; 10. Zillah 34; 11. Medical Lake 31; 12. Dayton 26; 13. Grandview 21; 14. Naches Valley 20; 15. West Valley 20; 16. Toppenish 4; 17. Quincy 2.

Pullman results

200 free — 2. Catalina Donolo, 2:06.54; 5. Keira Frichette, 2:14.50; 10. Katherine Bai, 2:28.22; 11. Isabelle Brinkman, 2:28.31.

200 IM — 1. Lucy Sandberg, 2:22.98; 3. Kiara Donolo, 2:25.58; 7. Jane Park 7th, 2:52.90; 11. Riah Fosback, 2:52.90.

50 free — 5. Abby Wu, 27.96; 6. Maile Sandberg, 27.99; 10. Maia Cavagnetto, 29.15.

100 fly — 2. Bree Myers, 1:03.37; 4. Hazel Edge, 1:05.40; 8. Vivien Lin, 1:14.63; 10. Katherine Bai, 1:17.01.

100 free — 4. Keira Frichette, 59.48; 10. Raya Ritter, 1:04.24; 12. Maia Cavegnetto, 1:05.62; 14. Riah Fosback, 1:07.68.

500 free — 1. Catalina Donolo, 5:37.26; 6. Maile Sandberg, 6:25.44; 8. Jane Park, 6:38.22; 10. Jolene Clark, 6:57.13.

100 back — 1. Bree Myers, 1:02.78; 3. Abby Wu, 1:05.53; 10. Raya Ritter, 1:15.05; 12. Belle Brinkman, 1:19.63.

100 breast — 1. Hazel Edge, 1:11.13; 2. Kiara Donolo, 1:15.23; 3. Lucy Sandberg, 1:17.89; 6. Jolene Clark, 1:20.88.

200 free relay — 3. Pullman, 1:50.06.

400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Donolo, Wu, Frichette, Myers), 3:57.06.

Bears’ Crossler earns top seed at State

BOISE — Noah Crossler of Moscow led the way by a margin of more than two seconds with a time of 54.82 in the prelim for the 100-yard butterfly on Day 1 of the Idaho Class 5A state meet being held at the West Ada YMCA.

He was also second in the 100 backstroke prelim, clocking in at 56.46 — just behind Clark Thomas of Minico at 56.31.

In girls competition, the Bears enjoyed fourth-place prelim showings from Claire Bernards (100 backstroke) and Suzka Martin (100 breaststroke), while Ryann Schraufnagel of Lewiston was fourth in the 500 freestyle prelim.

The state meet concludes today with finals.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pomeroy 59, Cusick 0

POMEROY — The host Pirates shut out Cusick in a Washington Class 1B crossover game to secure a spot in the state tournament.

Quarterback Jett Slusser had 11 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Pomeroy (8-1). Jacob Reisinger had 114 yards and two touchdowns rushing, as well as receiving from Slusser on the game’s final scoring play. Kyzer Herres added 82 rushing yards.

“Our defense really stepped up and played well tonight as well,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “This marks first time that Cusick has been shut out all season, which speaks to the disciplined play and solid tackling of our defense.”

The Pirates will learn who they play first in the state tournament when the 1B seeding committee announces the bracket on Sunday.

Cusick 0 0 0 0— 0

Pomeroy 32 16 8 0—56

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 45 run (Jett Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 17 run (Jacob Reisinger run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 20 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Reisinger 7 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Kaleb Miller 12 pass from Slusser (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Reisinger 20 run (Herres pass from Slusser).

Pomeroy — Reisinger 21 pass from Slusser (Rory McKeirnan run).

Garfield-Palouse 78, Wellpinit 8

PALOUSE — The Pirates sealed a spot in the Washington 1B state tournament with a dominant win over Wellpinit.

“A lot of different touchdowns from a lot of different people tonight which is fun,” Garfield-Palouse coach Willy Woltering said. “And the defense was smothering.”

Bryce Pfaff had two rushing touchdowns and a passing score for Gar-Pal (5-5). Lane Collier had three rushing touchdowns and Kaleb Kelnhofer added three more.

The Pirates will find out who they face in the first round of the state tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.

Wellpinit 0 0 0 8— 8

Garfield-Palouse 22 38 12 6—78

Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 34 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Bryce Pfaff 1 run (Pfaff run).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 23 interception return (Pfaff run).

Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 46 run (Collier run).

Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 11 run (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Orr 7 pass from Pfaff (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 19 run (Pfaff run).

Garfield-Palouse — Nick Meeuwsen 27 interception return (Collier pass from Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 10 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Cooper Wells 57 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Brody Pfaff 1 run (run failed).

Wellpinit — Jace Lovato 3 run (Loren Tonasket run).

Firth 15, Grangeville 14

GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs fell just short in the second round of the Idaho 3A state tournament, going down to Firth by a single-point margin.

Grangeville (6-4) trailed by nine late, but scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to what would prove to be the final margin. The Bulldogs were unable to recover the onside kick, and the Cougars were able to survive and advance.