AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman, Clarkston take cross country dual wins

SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds ran past the East Valley Knights in a Greater Spokane League dual Wednesday, with the boys team capturing 19 points to East Valley’s 41 and the Pullman girls tallying 26 points to East Valley’s 30.

Cade Udy paced the Hounds with a time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds, swiftly followed by Jude Newbold, who finished second, and Felix Fisher, who finished third with a near identical time of approximately 18:23. Leonid Matveev finished sixth at 18:43, and Blake Dobbins finished seventh at 18:49.

Ada Harris led the Greyhound girls with a 20:59 showing to finish second. Chloe Jones finished fourth at 23:40, followed by Evelyn Farrer (fifth) in 24:06, Lilea Merwin (sixth) at 24:28 and Susanna Molsee (ninth) at 25:09.

Clarkston captures both individual crowns in dual with Rogers

The Clarkston girls captured a dual win over Rogers of Spokane.

A pair of Bantams finished first overall in both the boys’ and girls’ races with Avery Peters posting a winning time of 17:22.38 in the boys’ race and Elise Stoffregen posting a winning time of 22:49.16 in the girls’ race.

The Bantam boys lost their dual. Alban Borie finished fifth overall and second among the Bantams with a 19:08 showing, followed by Jacen Farrally (seventh, 20:04.98), Miles Bouterse (10th, 20:41) and Kalyn Averill (11th, 21:09) rounding out Clarkston’s top five.

The Clarkston girls won their dual thanks to a top-five consisting of Peters, Olivia Brown (second, 24:52), Claire Dooley (fourth, 25.12), Taylor Celigoy (fifth, 25.14) and Ada Farrally (ninth, 28.14).

