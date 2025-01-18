AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman’s Kwon scores 42 to boost Hounds

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — Daniel Kwon put up a career-high 42 points and led the Pullman Greyhounds to a 72-69 Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball overtime victory against visiting Rogers of Spokane on Friday.
Kwon shot 16-for-24 from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line, with four crunch-time free throws helping Pullman (9-4, 3-1) find its way across the finish line.
Gavyn Dealy added another 12 points for the Hounds, who were faced with five double-digit scorers for the Pirates (3-8, 2-4).
ROGERS (3-8, 2-4)
Derayvias Franetich 4 0-0 8, Kayuni Yoeun 5 1-1 11, Brady Krebs 3 3-6 11, Noah Vandermeer 4 3-4 13, Malachi Ford 1 0-0 2, Alex Peabody 6 1-4 13, Jackson Ables 0 0-0 0, Treshon Green 5 1-1 11. Totals 28 9-16 69.
PULLMAN (9-4, 3-1)
Gavyn Dealy 6 0-0 12, Cade Rogers 2 2-2 6, Daniel Kwon 16 8-10 42, Vaughn Holstad 2 3-4 8, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 1 2-2 4, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 15-18 72.
Rogers 13 13 15 21 7—69
Pullman 13 13 20 16 10—72
3-point goals — Krebs 2, Vandermeer 2, Kwon 2, Holstad.
Lewiston 71, Hanford 45
RICHLAND, Wash. — Lewiston’s Royce Fisher notched a game-high 20 points in a nonleague victory over Hanford of Richland, Wash.
Jordan Walker added 19 points for the Bengals (12-1) and Parker Bogar contributed eight.
LEWISTON (12-1)
Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 7 2-2 20, Drew Alldredge 2 0-1 4, Jordan Walker 7 2-2 19, Guy Krasselt 2 0-0 5, Brady Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 6, Parker Bogar 4 0-0 8, Mason Way 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 4-5 71.
HANFORD (1-12)
Jense 1 1-2 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Roe 2 0-0 5, Niemi 0 0-0 0, Plemons 6 0-0 13, B. Sadler 2 0-0 4, P. Sadler 3 0-0 6, Rheinschmidt 5 2-4 13, Skipper 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 4-8 45.
Lewiston 19 16 25 11—71
Hanford 11 11 14 9—45
3-point goals —Fisher 4, Walker 3, Krasselt, Torpey, Roe, Plemons, Rheinschmidt.
Kendrick 61, Prairie 60
COTTONWOOD — Trailing by two with five seconds remaining in regulation, Kendrick recovered a steal and found Kolt Koepp at the wing for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to claim a 2A Whitepine League victory over Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Tigers (7-5, 3-2) had been neck-and-neck with the host Pirates (7-5, 2-4) throughout the game, exchanging single-possession leads with each passing quarter.
Brothers Maddox and Hudson Kirkland powered the Kendrick offense with a combined 43 points.
For Prairie, Briggs Rambo scored a team-high 22 while Nate Forsmann and Matt Wemhoff added 10 points apiece.
KENDRICK (7-5, 3-2)
Maddox Kirkland 8 3-4 19, Cade Silflow 1 1-2 3, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 1-2 3, Hudson Kirkland 8 5-7 24, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Landon Sneve 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-15 61.
PRAIRIE (7-5, 2-4)
Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Briggs Rambo 9 4-6 22, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 1-2 10, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 0-0 10, Matt Wemhoff. 5 0-2 10. Totals 26 5-12 60.
Kendrick 19 14 12 16—61
Prairie 17 17 10 16—60
3-point goals — H. Kirkland 3, Koepp, Sneve, Schwartz 2, Forsmann.
JV — Kendrick 50, Prairie 18.
Pullman Christian 40, Spokane Classical Christian 39 (OT)
SPOKANE — Brayden Olson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Pullman Christian notched a Mountain Christian League overtime victory over Spokane Classical Christian.
Judah Fitzgerald added 13 points for the victorious Eagles (3-10, 2-8).
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-10, 2-8)
Kofi Hammond 2 3-4 8, Brayden Olson 5 1-2 11 , Judah Fitzgerald 5 3-4 13 , Chilton Gleason 1 0-0 2, Nata Fotofili 3 0-0 6 , Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 40.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (3-11, 2-8)
Jared Ihing 2 0-0 5, Isaac Ott 4 1-2 10, Andy Lewis 1 0-0 2, Mikey Hallorand 3 2-4 9, Trevor Wallings 4 0-5 11, Titus Baltzell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-11 39.
Spokane Classical 7 7 12 8 5—39
Pullman Christian 6 8 8 12 6—40
3-point goals — Hammond, Wallings 3, Ihing, Ott, Hallorand
Colfax 67, Liberty 33
SPANGLE, Wash. — Adrik Jenkin scored 20 points in the first quarter alone to help Colfax establish a 30-1 advantage over host Liberty of Spangle en route to a Northeast 2B League win.
Jenkin would sit out much of the game thereafter, but still led all scorers with 25 total points. Dillon Thompson added another 13 points for the victorious Bulldogs (14-1, 5-0).
COLFAX (14-1, 5-0)
Gunner Brown 2 1-2 6, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 4, Jayce Kelly 2 0-0 5, Dillon Thompson 6 1-1 13, Adrik Jenkin 10 1-2 25, JP McAnally 4 0-0 8, Caleb Lustig 3 0-0 6, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-5 67 .
LIBERTY (6-8, 3-5)
Coleman Tee 1 0-1 2, Miles Sinclair 1 1-2 3, JJ Hodl 1 3-4 5, Don Holwegner 3 0-0 7, Jack Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jake Soriano 0 0-0 0, Drew Piersol 2 1-2 5, Sam Cook 3 1-4 7, Hunter Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-12 33.
Colfax 30 13 10 14—67
Liberty 1 9 5 18—33
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Brown, J. Kelly, Holwegner,
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Potlatch 59, Lapwai 50
POTLATCH — A big opening quarter set the host Loggers on the path to victory in a 2A Whitepine League battle with Lapwai.
Chase Lovell put up 18 points to lead the way for Potlatch (7-5, 3-3), with Everett Lovell adding another 15 and Jameson Morris at 11.
Douglas Pappan and LaRicca George-Smith scored a team-high 14 points apiece while Marcisio Noriega added 13 for the Wildcats (7-5, 2-4), who pulled within a possession late in the game only for the Loggers to reassert themselves with clutch free throw shooting.
LAPWAI (7-5, 2-4)
Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 4 4-5 13, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 5 0-0 14, Vincent Kipp 0 4-4 4, Jared Marek 0 0-2 0, LaRicci George-Smith 7 0-2 14, Marcus Guzman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 50.
POTLATCH (7-5, 3-3)
Tyson Chambers 2 2-5 6, Chase Lovell 6 3-4 18, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 4-5 15, Jameson Morris 2 6-8 11, Brody Mitchell 3 1-2 9, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-24 59.
Lapwai 10 13 12 15—50
Potlatch 23 6 12 18—59
3-point goals — Pappan 4, Noriega, C. Lovell 3, Mitchell 2, E. Lovell, Morris.
JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch.
Clearwater Valley 52, St. John Bosco 38
COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia remained undefeated in Class 1A Whitepine League play with a victory over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Harvey Wellard led the Rams (9-3, 9-0) offense with 20 points, while Hyson Scott added 17.
For the Patriots (1-12, 1-9), Cody Weckman scored 10 points and Connor Nuxoll contributed nine.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-3, 9-0)
Harvey Wellard 9 0-0 20, Hyson Scott 8 0-0 17, Matthew Louwien 2 0-0 6, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 1 1-3 3, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-3 52.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-12, 1-9)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-1 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-2 2, Cody Weckman 5 0-0 10, Henry Baldwin 4 0-0 8, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 3 1-2 7, Connor Nuxoll 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 2-7 38.
Clearwater Valley 19 6 10 17—52
St. John Bosco 9 18 9 2—38
3-point goals — Louwien 2, Wellard 2, Scott.
Logos 77, Orofino 53
MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson led the way with 24 points and six assists as Logos of Moscow bested visiting Orofino in nonleague play.
The game was tight at 35-31 through the opening half, but the Knights (8-5) were able to “wear them down,” in the words of coach Nate Wilson, and expanded their lead by 10 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Baxter Covington (11 points) and Jes Brower (10) also reached double figures for the Knights, while Hudson Schneider (15 points), Aiden Olive (11) and Nick Bonner (10) were the top scorers for the Maniacs (2-10).
OROFINO (2-10)
Jake Runia 3 0-0 7, Nick Bonner 2 6-6 10, Hudson Schneider 5 3-6 15, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 0 0-2 0, Blake Barlow 3 3-4 10, Aiden Olive 5 1-1 11, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-18 53.
LOGOS (8-5)
Ryan Daniels 3 3-4 9, Seamus Wilson 10 0-0 24, Bo Whitling 2 0-0 6, Baxter Covington 5 0-0 11, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Jes Brower 4 2-4 10, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 5, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-8 77.
Orofino 14 17 15 7—53
Logos 20 15 25 17—77
3-point goals — H. Schneider 2, Runia, Barlow, Wilson 4, Whitling 2, Sentz 2, Covington, Monjure,
JV — Logos def. Orofino.
Garfield-Palouse 80, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 36
PALOUSE — Lane Collier led the Vikings with 21 points as they cruised to a Southeast 1B League victory over visiting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Liam Cook added 18 more points for Gar-Pal (10-4, 10-0). Braiden Thomas paced the Eagles (5-8, 4-5) with 10.
St. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (5-8, 4-5)
Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Braiden Thomas 4 0-0 10, Warren Repp 0 0-0 0, Bear Brewer 2 2-2 6, Chase Harder 1 0-0 2, Ty Pierson 1 0-0 3, Brody Fleming 3 0-1 6, Blake Johnson 0 0-0 0, Avery Anderson 4 0-0 9. Totals 11 2-3 36.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-4, 10-0)
Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 6, Lane Collier 8 4-7 21, Macent Rardon 0 3-4 3, Ayden Bassler 3 0-2 8, Liam Cook 9 0-1 18, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 1 0-1 2, Landon Orr 4 3-4 14, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 1 0-0 2, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 10-19 80.
SJEL 11 10 11 4—36
Gar-Pal 24 16 25 14—80
3-point goals — Collier 4, Pierson, Thomas, Anderson.
Genesee 55, Highland 27
GENESEE — Jackson Banks scored 20 points, 18 of them coming from his six 3-pointers, to lead Genesee past 1A Whitepine League foe Highland of Craigmont.
Noah Bollman added another 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-3).
Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (2-8, 0-7) with 11 points.
HIGHLAND (2-8, 0-7)
Jackson Smith 0 2-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 4 3-4 11, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Mortenson 0 1-2 1, Nick Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-11 27.
GENESEE (4-7, 3-3)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 2 1-4 5, Noah Bollman 5 5-10 17, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Ian Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 7 0-0 20, Kalitri Hubbard 3 3-4 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 1-2 1, Joshua Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-20 55.
Highland 3 9 8 7—27
Genesee 19 16 17 3—55
3-point goals — Crow, Banks 6, Hubbard, Bollman
Kamiah 70, Troy 30
KAMIAH — The unbeaten Kubs got nine different scorers on the board and held visiting Troy to single-digit point totals in each of the four quarters en route to a 2A Whitepine League win.
Matthew Oatman (21 points), Everett Oatman (13) and Dave Kludt (13) led the way for Kamiah (11-0, 6-0), which ranks No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling. Dominic Holden put up a team-high nine points for the beaten Trojans (2-5, 0-5).
TROY (2-5, 0-5)
Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 1 0-0 2, Alex Paradise 1 2-3 4, Dominic Holden 3 1-2 9, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 5, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-5 30.
KAMIAH (11-0, 6-0)
Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaden Crowe 2 1-2 5, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 3, Matthew Oatman 9 2-2 21, Everett Oatman 6 0-3 13, Dave Kludt 5 2-3 13, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 2-2 9, Logan Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-12 70.
Troy 7 7 9 7—30
Kamiah 24 25 11 10—70
3-point goals — Holden 2, Durrett, M. Oatman, Engledow, E. Oatman, Kludt, Landmark.
JV — Kamiah 57, Troy 19.
Pomeroy 50, Dayton 11
DAYTON — Pomeroy cruised to a victory over Dayton in a Southeast 1B League game, jumping out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.
Braxton McKeirnan led the way for the Pirates (8-6, 7-1) with 16 points. Jett Slusser contributed 10 rebounds, three assists, and six steals to go with his six points.
POMEROY (8-6, 7-1)
Reisinger 2 0-0 5, Ott 1 1-2 3, B. McKeirnan 7 2-4 16, Slusser 2 0-0 6, Herres 2 0-0 4, Morfin 3 0-0 9, R. McKeirnan 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-8 50.
DAYTON (7-9, 5-5)
Hazelbaker 0 0-0 0, Czapka 1 0-2 2, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 0-0 0, Rennaker 0 0-0 0, McCowen 2 1-2 6, Yost 1 0-0 3, Boggs 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-4 11.
Pomeroy 17 14 11 8—50
Dayton 3 1 2 5—11
3-point goals — McCowen, Yost, Morfin 3, Sluss 2, Reisinger, Schmidt.
Colton 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 38
COLTON — The Wildcats handled visiting Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League play.
Colton (2-10, 2-8) led 28-14 at halftime and 42-28 through three quarters, then further expanded its lead over the Timberwolves (2-12, 2-8) in the fourth. Kian Ankerson capped things off for the Wildcats with a 3-point goal.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 80, Rogers 10
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds tore out of the gates with a 25-0 opening quarter and routed Rogers of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.
Grace Kuhle went off for 30 points to lead the way for Pullman (8-5, 2-2). Eloise Clark (14 points), River Sykes (12) and Bri Rasmussen (11) all made double-digit contributions of their own.
ROGERS (1-10, 0-5)
Saige Alexandra Stuart 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Bridges 0 0-0 0, Zuquiyah Tomeo 0 0-0 0, Haley Ying 2 1-2 5, Tumorrow Williams 1 0-0 2, Jasmyn Sneer 0 0-0 0, La Drea Gray 0 0-0 0, Harmony Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Hilker 0 1-2 1, Abby Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-4 10.
PULLMAN (8-5, 2-2)
Bri Rasmussen 5 0-0 11, Grace Kuhle 13 4-4 30, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Taylor Darling 3 2-2 9, River Sykes 5 2-4 12, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 6 0-0 14, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 8-10 80.
Rogers 0 4 2 4—10
Pullman 25 24 14 17—80
3-point goals — Clark 2, Rasmussen, Darling.
Moscow 39, Columbia 17
NAMPA, Idaho — The Bears capitalized on their size advantage inside to claim a road victory against nonleague foe Columbia of Nampa.
Jessa Skinner went 6-for-15 from the field and totaled 14 points in what Moscow coach Josh Colvin called a “real solid game” for the Bears (8-8).
Jacque Williams was 6-for-8 from the foul line and notched another 10 points for Moscow, which held Columbia (4-11) to only five points through the first half.
MOSCOW (8-8)
Mattea Nuhn 3 0-0 6, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Becker 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 6 2-4 14, Jacque Williams 2 6-8 10, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-16 39.
COLUMBIA (4-11)
Kadriana Battleson 1 0-0 3, Bailey Robertson 1 2-2 4, Sammy Clark 0 0-0 0, Gabby Wells 0 0-0 0, Addy Bayne 0 0-0 0, Avi Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Karen Tejada 2 0-0 4, Gabby Nabors 0 2-4 2, Yani Lincoln 1 0-0 2, Kiyah Guevara 0 0-0 0, Anne Kartchner 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 4-6 17.
Moscow 7 9 10 13—39
Columbia 3 2 7 5—17
3-point goals — Battleson.
JV — Columbia def. Moscow.
Lewiston 42, Post Falls 34
POST FALLS — Lewiston’s Addy McKarcher scored 21 points in a nonleague victory over Post Falls.
The Bengals improved to 6-9 overall on the season.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Lewiston 10 9 10 13—42
Post Falls 8 7 11 8—34
Gar-Pal 98, SJEL 17
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse exploded for 33 points in the first quarter and never let up, cruising to a dominant Southeast 1B League victory over St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
Morgan Lentz led the Vikings (13-1, 10-0) with a game-high 19 points, while Kyra Brantner and Ellie Collier each added 11. Molly Huffman contributed a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (0-15, 0-10)
Eva Dembowski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 0-2 2, Alexa Brewer 1 1-2 3, Ember Brewer 1 0-0 3, Brianna Camp 1 1-2 3, Gracie Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Violet Dennis 0 0-0 0, Chloe Waddell 2 2-2 6. Totals 6 4-8 17.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-1, 10-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Elena Flansburg 4 0-0 9, Kyra Brantner 5 1-2 11, Ellie Collier 4 1-1 11, Morgan Lentz 8 0-2 19, HettyLee Laughary 3 0-0 6, Taia Gehring 4 0-2 8, Molly Huffman 7 0-3 14, Camryn Blankenchip 2 0-0 5, Maggie Bakeman 2 0-0 4, Madi Cuellar 1 0-0 3, Lauren Flansburg 2 0-0 4, Mckinna Cloninger 0 0-0 0. Totals 44 2-10 98.
SJEL 4 4 9 0—17
Gar-Pal 33 34 21 10—98
3-point goals — Brewer, Lentz 3, Collier 2, E. Flansburg, Blakenchip, M. Cuellar
Genesee 62, Highland 44
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs had a massive 27-7 opening quarter to establish an advantage against Highland of Craigmont that they never relinquished, remaining unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League play.
Chloe Grieser went off to provide a game-high 27 points for the Bulldogs (12-1, 6-0), while Kylee Beck scored a team-high 12 for the Huskies (9-5, 4-3).
HIGHLAND (9-5, 4-3)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 3-8 7, Laramie Finnell 1 1-1 3, Hailey Click 1 0-0 3, Kylee Beck 6 0-2 12, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 1 0-0 3, Sheradyn Stamper 2 1-2 5, Laney Bovey 3 0-0 8, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-15 44.
GENESEE (12-1, 6-0)
Sydney Banks 2 2-4 6, Monica Seubert 2 4-4 9, Alia Wareham 0 2-2 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 1 2-2 4, Chloe Grieser 7 10-12 27, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 9, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 20-26 62.
Highland 7 14 9 14—44
Genesee 27 16 8 11—62
3-point goals — Click, H. Beck, C. Grieser 3, Seubert, Baysingrer,, Meyer.
Pullman Christian 31, Spokane Classical Christian 20
PULLMAN — Shelby Rajasekaran scored 14 points for Pullman Christian and Braeley Olson held Spokane Classical Christian threat Addy Fowlkes to just two points to help the Eagles notch a Mountain Christian League win.
Pullman Christian (5-6, 4-4) trailed through the opening quarter, but pulled one point ahead by halftime and took command with a 7-0 showing in the third quarter.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (7-6, 5-4)
Noelle Anyan 1 0-0 2, Callie Chaffee 1 6-10 8, Josie Pearson 1 0-0 2, Addy Fowlkes 1 0-1 2, Neva Swartz 1 0-0 2, Jane Hallovan 1 0-0 2, Sophia Audeyeu 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 6-10 20
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-6, 4-4)
Hannah Anderson 1 1-2 3, Shelby Rajasekaran 7 0-1 14, Lizzy Fitzgerald 2 1-2 5, Sara Torrey 2 1-1 5, Sophia Cofer 1 0-0 2, Addy Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-6 31.
Spokane Classical 7 7 0 6—20
Pullman Christian 5 10 7 9—31
3-point goals — None.
Liberty 56, Colfax 52
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax’s Brenna Gilchrist and Ava Swan combined for 39 points, but the Bulldogs fell in a Northeast 2B League battle against Liberty of Spangle, Wash.
Lola Hennigar pitched in another seven points for Colfax (7-6, 4-2). Tyla Tiegs scored 16 points to lead the Lancers (10-4, 4-3), with Molly Domrese and Kendall Denny contributing 12 and 11 points, respectively.
COLFAX (7-6, 4-2)
Brenna Gilchrist 8 1-1 20, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 7 5-12 19, Cianna Gibb 0 0-0 0, Lola Hennigar 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 6-13 52.
LIBERTY (10-4, 4-3)
Brenna Tiegs 2 3-3 7, Kendall Denny 4 3-6 11, Molly Domrese 4 3-4 12, Sadie Stout 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Babb 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Jeske 2 6-6 10, Tyla Tiegs 7 0-0 16. Totals 19 15-19 56.
Colfax 10 10 19 13—52
Liberty 13 23 10 10—56
3-point goals — Tiegs 2, Domrese
Colton 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 43
COLTON — Clair Moehrle led the way for Colton with 27 points as the Wildcats dismantled Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League contest.
Ella Nollmeyer added 18 points and 22 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-10, 2-8).
Clare Wilkins paced the Timberwolves (1-13, 1-9) with 12 points.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-13, 1-9)
Hanna Douglas 3 0-2 7, Ady Carren 2 2-2 7, Clare Wilkins 5 0-4 12, Libby Lein 1 0-0 2, Kayla Eilertson 0 0-0 0, Meghan Maley 2 2-2 6, Ty Nomee 2 0-0 6, Rubi Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-10 43.
COLTON (10-4, 10-0)
Alexis Alred 0 0-0 0, Leah Mussen 3 3-8 10, Rori Weber 1 1-2 3, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 6 6-10 18, Kiya Soza 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 10 3-4 27. Totals 21 13-24 60.
Tekoa-Roslia 4 16 7 16—43
Colton 13 18 21 8—60
3-point goals — Wilkins 2, Nomee 2, Crane, Douglas, Green, Moehrle 4, Mussen.
Kamiah 66, Troy 18
KAMIAH — Emma Krogh had another big offensive performance with 38 points to pace the host Kubs in a 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.
Kamiah (12-3, 8-2) held the Trojans (3-10, 2-8) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
TROY (3-10, 2-8)
Jenny Webb 2 2-4 6, Clara Chamberlin 0 0-4 0, Tessa Stoner 1 3-9 5, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 2 2-4 7, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 7-21 18.
KAMIAH (12-3, 8-2)
Emma Krogh 17 2-5 38, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 2-2 3, Lily Campbell 3 1-2 8, Kelsee Hunt 3 1-2 8, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 6-11 66.
Troy 6 9 3 0—18
Kamiah 22 15 16 13—66
3-point goals — E. Wilson, Krogh 2, Michaelson 2, Campbell, Hunt.
Pomeroy 34, Dayton 22
POMEROY — In Southeast 1B League play, Pomeroy took charge in the middle quarters to top visiting Dayton.
The victorious Pirates (7-5, 3-3) got nine scorers on the board, with Reagan McKeirnan contributing a team-high eight points.
DAYTON (10-6, 7-5)
Teagan Culley 0 0-0 0, Rosemary Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Marissa Tupling 2 2-2 8, Lila Hutchens 0 2-2 2, Jaelynn Chapman 2 1-2 5, Peyton Benavides 0 0-2 0, Cindi Howard 1 2-2 4, Alexa Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals 6 8-12 22.
POMEROY (7-5, 3-3)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-0 2, Sadie Klaveano 1 0-2 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 2-2 4, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-0 5, Molly Warren 3 0-0 6, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 0 1-2 1, Carmen Fruh 2 0-0 4, Reagan McKeirnan 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 3-6 34.
Dayton 6 4 1 11—22
Pomeroy 9 14 10 1—34
3-point goals — Tupling 2, Bartels.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Oregon 89, Lewis-Clark State 80
ASHLAND, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State’s Ellie Sander delivered a career-high 36 points in a Cascade Conference loss to No. 4 Southern Oregon.
Sander’s 36 points are the most by any player at SOU’s Lithia Motors Pavilion, and she was supported by Payton Hymas, who had a career-high 10 assists.
The senior guard was 13-for-17 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Sitara Byrd added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (14-3, 8-3), while Hymas contributed a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists.
Clara Robbins led the Raiders (16-0, 10-0) with 18 points and Bridgette McIntyre and Eliza DiGiulio pitched in 16 points a piece.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-3, 8-3)
Sander 13-17 6-7 36, Byrd 5-10 0-0 12, Hymas 4-11 1-2 11, Herring 5-9 1-1 11, Green 3-6 1-3 8, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Barger 0-0 0-0 0, Brager 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 9-13 80.
SOUTHERN OREGON (16-0, 10-0)
Robbins 9-11 0-0 18, B. McIntyre 5-8 2-3 16, M. McIntyre 4-8 4-8 13, Baird 5-12 1-1 13, Schmerbach 3-10 2-2 8, DiGiulio 6-7 2-2 16, Scheppele 1-1 0-0 3, Wright 1-2 0-1 2, curlock 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0.
3-Point Goals — LCSC 9-18 (Sander 4-6, Hymas 2-3, Byrd 2-5, Green 1-2, Brager 0-2), Southern Oregon 10-15 (B.McIntyre 4-7, Baird 2-2, DiGiulio 2-3, M. McIntyre 1-1, Scheppele 1-1, Schmmerbach 0-1). Assists — LCSC 22 (Hymas 10), Southern Oregon 25 (M. McIntyre, Baird 10). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 24 (Byrd 7), Southern Oregon 40 (Leite 5, Papahronis 5). Total Fouls — LCSC 18, Southern Oregon 16. Technical Fouls — None.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Oregon 73, Lewis-Clark State 69
ASHLAND, Ore. — No. 21 Lewis-Clark State dropped its first Cascade Conference road game of the season to Southern Oregon.
MaCarhy Morris had a game-high 19 points for the Warriors (13-4, 8-3), John Lustig added 13 and Alton Hamilton contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.
Gabe Reichle paced the Raiders (10-6, 5-5) with 15 points.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-4, 8-3)
Morris 8-16 0-0 19, Lustig 5-11 2-4 13, Hamilton 4-13 3-6 11, King 3-8 0-0 7, Salguero 0-2 0-0 0, Skaife 3-6 1-2 9, Boykins 2-3 2-2 6, Jedlicka 1-3 0-0 2, Nordland 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-14 69.
SOUTHERN OREGON (10-6, 5-5)
Reichle 5-10 3-6 15, Dyer 5-12 2-2 13, Collins 3-12 0-0 7, Chatman 2-7 2-5 6, Jackson 1-7 2-4 5, Juhala 4-8 2-3 11, Whittaker 2-7 2-3 7, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 13-23 73.
Halftime — Southern Oregon 36-28. 3-Point Goals — LCSC 7-21 (Morris 3-7, Skaife 2-5, Lustig 1-2, King 1-2, Jedlicka 0-2), Southern Oregon 8-26 (Reichle 2-5, Axmaker 1-1, Dyer 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Juhala 1-3, Whittaker 1-3, Cikkubs 105m Chatman 0-3). Rebounds — LCSC 45 (Boykins, Hamilton 9), Southern Oregon 41 (Dyer 9). Assists — LCSC 14 (Lustig 6), Southern Oregon 19 (Whittaker 6). Total Fouls — LCSC 17, Southern Oregon 14. A — 460.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
WSU sets records, claims wins at Spokane showcase
SPOKANE — Washington State sophomore Tatum Moku set a program pole vault record (4.41 meters), and senior Micaela De Mello broke the Brazilian national record in the 60-meter hurdles (8.02 seconds) as the Cougars claimed five event wins at the Spokane Sports Showcase.
Grayson Wilcott (mile), Alec Barran (800 meters), and the men’s 1,600-meter relay team also earned victories for Washington State.
Idaho also competed, with Sam Fulbright finishing second in the men’s mile (4:21.81), and senior Katja Pattis winning the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:54.57.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougs sweep doubleheader
PULLMAN — Eva Alvarez Sande led the way with two straight-sets singles victories and two doubles set wins as Washington State handled Idaho and Eastern Washington in back-to-back team duals on the Cougs’ home courts at the Hollingbery Fieldhouse.
Both ended with team sscores of 6-1 in the hosts’ favor. Washington State is now 3-0 in dual play to start the season.
Washington State 6, Idaho 1
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Annabel Davis/Valentina Rodas (UI) 6-2; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) vs. Ida Johansson/Lena Beckx (UI) 5-4 DNF; Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) def. Naomi Schraeder/Hanna Koprowska (UI) 6-3
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) def. Annabel Davis (UI) 7-6 (4), 6-3; Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Lena Beckx (UI) 7-5, 6-0; Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Diana Khaydarshina (UI) 6-0, 6-7 (1), 6-1; Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) def. Hanna Koprowska (UI) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Martina Puvill (WSU) def. Valentina Rodas (UI) 6-1, 6-1; Naomi Schraeder (UI) def. Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) 6-2, 6-2.
———
Washington State 6, EWU 1
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Anait Arutiunian/Kenzington Mann (EWU) 6-0; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) def. Leandra Nizetic/Kelly Arends (EWU) 6-3; Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) vs. Zoe Pradel/Olivia Marais (EWU) 4-3 DNF.
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) def. Anait Arutiunian (EWU) 6-2, 6-1; Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Leandra Nizetic (EWU) 6-4, 6-2; Martina Puvill (WSU) def. Kenzington Mann (EWU) 6-1, 6-0; Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) def. Kelly Arends (EWU) 6-1, 6-4; Martina Markov (WSU) def. Zoe Pradel (EWU) 6-1, 6-1; Sara Vasic (EWU) def. Madhu Satishbabu (WSU) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8).
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State 165, Utah Tech 39
PULLMAN — Washington State swept all 11 events and set three Gibb Pool records in a dominant victory over Utah Tech.
The Cougars improved to 6-0 in dual meets this season, their best start since 2008-09.
Highlights included the 400-yard medley relay team setting a pool record (3 minutes, 37.68 seconds), Lauren Willie winning the mile by seven seconds (16:49.67), and senior Angela Di Palo earning her first win of the season in the 200 freestyle (1:51.08)
Emily Lundgren set a pool record in the 200 breast (2:13.73) and claimed the 400 IM with a top-10 program time (4:17.83).
The Cougars capped the meet with a pool-record 200 freestyle relay win (1:32.41).