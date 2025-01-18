AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman’s Kwon scores 42 to boost Hounds

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — Daniel Kwon put up a career-high 42 points and led the Pullman Greyhounds to a 72-69 Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball overtime victory against visiting Rogers of Spokane on Friday.

Kwon shot 16-for-24 from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line, with four crunch-time free throws helping Pullman (9-4, 3-1) find its way across the finish line.

Gavyn Dealy added another 12 points for the Hounds, who were faced with five double-digit scorers for the Pirates (3-8, 2-4).

ROGERS (3-8, 2-4)

Derayvias Franetich 4 0-0 8, Kayuni Yoeun 5 1-1 11, Brady Krebs 3 3-6 11, Noah Vandermeer 4 3-4 13, Malachi Ford 1 0-0 2, Alex Peabody 6 1-4 13, Jackson Ables 0 0-0 0, Treshon Green 5 1-1 11. Totals 28 9-16 69.

PULLMAN (9-4, 3-1)

Gavyn Dealy 6 0-0 12, Cade Rogers 2 2-2 6, Daniel Kwon 16 8-10 42, Vaughn Holstad 2 3-4 8, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 1 2-2 4, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 15-18 72.

Rogers 13 13 15 21 7—69

Pullman 13 13 20 16 10—72

3-point goals — Krebs 2, Vandermeer 2, Kwon 2, Holstad.

Lewiston 71, Hanford 45

RICHLAND, Wash. — Lewiston’s Royce Fisher notched a game-high 20 points in a nonleague victory over Hanford of Richland, Wash.

Jordan Walker added 19 points for the Bengals (12-1) and Parker Bogar contributed eight.

LEWISTON (12-1)

Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 7 2-2 20, Drew Alldredge 2 0-1 4, Jordan Walker 7 2-2 19, Guy Krasselt 2 0-0 5, Brady Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 6, Parker Bogar 4 0-0 8, Mason Way 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 4-5 71.

HANFORD (1-12)

Jense 1 1-2 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Roe 2 0-0 5, Niemi 0 0-0 0, Plemons 6 0-0 13, B. Sadler 2 0-0 4, P. Sadler 3 0-0 6, Rheinschmidt 5 2-4 13, Skipper 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 4-8 45.

Lewiston 19 16 25 11—71

Hanford 11 11 14 9—45

3-point goals —Fisher 4, Walker 3, Krasselt, Torpey, Roe, Plemons, Rheinschmidt.

Kendrick 61, Prairie 60

COTTONWOOD — Trailing by two with five seconds remaining in regulation, Kendrick recovered a steal and found Kolt Koepp at the wing for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to claim a 2A Whitepine League victory over Prairie of Cottonwood.

The Tigers (7-5, 3-2) had been neck-and-neck with the host Pirates (7-5, 2-4) throughout the game, exchanging single-possession leads with each passing quarter.

Brothers Maddox and Hudson Kirkland powered the Kendrick offense with a combined 43 points.

For Prairie, Briggs Rambo scored a team-high 22 while Nate Forsmann and Matt Wemhoff added 10 points apiece.

KENDRICK (7-5, 3-2)

Maddox Kirkland 8 3-4 19, Cade Silflow 1 1-2 3, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 1-2 3, Hudson Kirkland 8 5-7 24, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Landon Sneve 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-15 61.

PRAIRIE (7-5, 2-4)

Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Briggs Rambo 9 4-6 22, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 1-2 10, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 0-0 10, Matt Wemhoff. 5 0-2 10. Totals 26 5-12 60.

Kendrick 19 14 12 16—61

Prairie 17 17 10 16—60

3-point goals — H. Kirkland 3, Koepp, Sneve, Schwartz 2, Forsmann.

JV — Kendrick 50, Prairie 18.

Pullman Christian 40, Spokane Classical Christian 39 (OT)

SPOKANE — Brayden Olson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Pullman Christian notched a Mountain Christian League overtime victory over Spokane Classical Christian.

Judah Fitzgerald added 13 points for the victorious Eagles (3-10, 2-8).

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-10, 2-8)

Kofi Hammond 2 3-4 8, Brayden Olson 5 1-2 11 , Judah Fitzgerald 5 3-4 13 , Chilton Gleason 1 0-0 2, Nata Fotofili 3 0-0 6 , Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 40.

SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (3-11, 2-8)

Jared Ihing 2 0-0 5, Isaac Ott 4 1-2 10, Andy Lewis 1 0-0 2, Mikey Hallorand 3 2-4 9, Trevor Wallings 4 0-5 11, Titus Baltzell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-11 39.

Spokane Classical 7 7 12 8 5—39

Pullman Christian 6 8 8 12 6—40

3-point goals — Hammond, Wallings 3, Ihing, Ott, Hallorand

Colfax 67, Liberty 33

SPANGLE, Wash. — Adrik Jenkin scored 20 points in the first quarter alone to help Colfax establish a 30-1 advantage over host Liberty of Spangle en route to a Northeast 2B League win.

Jenkin would sit out much of the game thereafter, but still led all scorers with 25 total points. Dillon Thompson added another 13 points for the victorious Bulldogs (14-1, 5-0).

COLFAX (14-1, 5-0)

Gunner Brown 2 1-2 6, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 4, Jayce Kelly 2 0-0 5, Dillon Thompson 6 1-1 13, Adrik Jenkin 10 1-2 25, JP McAnally 4 0-0 8, Caleb Lustig 3 0-0 6, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-5 67 .

LIBERTY (6-8, 3-5)

Coleman Tee 1 0-1 2, Miles Sinclair 1 1-2 3, JJ Hodl 1 3-4 5, Don Holwegner 3 0-0 7, Jack Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jake Soriano 0 0-0 0, Drew Piersol 2 1-2 5, Sam Cook 3 1-4 7, Hunter Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-12 33.

Colfax 30 13 10 14—67

Liberty 1 9 5 18—33

3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Brown, J. Kelly, Holwegner,

JV — Colfax def. Liberty.

Potlatch 59, Lapwai 50

POTLATCH — A big opening quarter set the host Loggers on the path to victory in a 2A Whitepine League battle with Lapwai.

Chase Lovell put up 18 points to lead the way for Potlatch (7-5, 3-3), with Everett Lovell adding another 15 and Jameson Morris at 11.

Douglas Pappan and LaRicca George-Smith scored a team-high 14 points apiece while Marcisio Noriega added 13 for the Wildcats (7-5, 2-4), who pulled within a possession late in the game only for the Loggers to reassert themselves with clutch free throw shooting.

LAPWAI (7-5, 2-4)

Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 4 4-5 13, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 5 0-0 14, Vincent Kipp 0 4-4 4, Jared Marek 0 0-2 0, LaRicci George-Smith 7 0-2 14, Marcus Guzman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 50.

POTLATCH (7-5, 3-3)

Tyson Chambers 2 2-5 6, Chase Lovell 6 3-4 18, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 4-5 15, Jameson Morris 2 6-8 11, Brody Mitchell 3 1-2 9, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-24 59.

Lapwai 10 13 12 15—50

Potlatch 23 6 12 18—59

3-point goals — Pappan 4, Noriega, C. Lovell 3, Mitchell 2, E. Lovell, Morris.

JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch.

Clearwater Valley 52, St. John Bosco 38

COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia remained undefeated in Class 1A Whitepine League play with a victory over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.

Harvey Wellard led the Rams (9-3, 9-0) offense with 20 points, while Hyson Scott added 17.

For the Patriots (1-12, 1-9), Cody Weckman scored 10 points and Connor Nuxoll contributed nine.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-3, 9-0)

Harvey Wellard 9 0-0 20, Hyson Scott 8 0-0 17, Matthew Louwien 2 0-0 6, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 1 1-3 3, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-3 52.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-12, 1-9)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-1 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-2 2, Cody Weckman 5 0-0 10, Henry Baldwin 4 0-0 8, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 3 1-2 7, Connor Nuxoll 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 2-7 38.

Clearwater Valley 19 6 10 17—52

St. John Bosco 9 18 9 2—38

3-point goals — Louwien 2, Wellard 2, Scott.

Logos 77, Orofino 53

MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson led the way with 24 points and six assists as Logos of Moscow bested visiting Orofino in nonleague play.

The game was tight at 35-31 through the opening half, but the Knights (8-5) were able to “wear them down,” in the words of coach Nate Wilson, and expanded their lead by 10 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Baxter Covington (11 points) and Jes Brower (10) also reached double figures for the Knights, while Hudson Schneider (15 points), Aiden Olive (11) and Nick Bonner (10) were the top scorers for the Maniacs (2-10).

OROFINO (2-10)

Jake Runia 3 0-0 7, Nick Bonner 2 6-6 10, Hudson Schneider 5 3-6 15, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 0 0-2 0, Blake Barlow 3 3-4 10, Aiden Olive 5 1-1 11, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-18 53.

LOGOS (8-5)

Ryan Daniels 3 3-4 9, Seamus Wilson 10 0-0 24, Bo Whitling 2 0-0 6, Baxter Covington 5 0-0 11, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Jes Brower 4 2-4 10, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 5, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-8 77.

Orofino 14 17 15 7—53

Logos 20 15 25 17—77

3-point goals — H. Schneider 2, Runia, Barlow, Wilson 4, Whitling 2, Sentz 2, Covington, Monjure,

JV — Logos def. Orofino.

Garfield-Palouse 80, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 36

PALOUSE — Lane Collier led the Vikings with 21 points as they cruised to a Southeast 1B League victory over visiting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Liam Cook added 18 more points for Gar-Pal (10-4, 10-0). Braiden Thomas paced the Eagles (5-8, 4-5) with 10.

St. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (5-8, 4-5)

Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Braiden Thomas 4 0-0 10, Warren Repp 0 0-0 0, Bear Brewer 2 2-2 6, Chase Harder 1 0-0 2, Ty Pierson 1 0-0 3, Brody Fleming 3 0-1 6, Blake Johnson 0 0-0 0, Avery Anderson 4 0-0 9. Totals 11 2-3 36.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-4, 10-0)

Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 6, Lane Collier 8 4-7 21, Macent Rardon 0 3-4 3, Ayden Bassler 3 0-2 8, Liam Cook 9 0-1 18, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 1 0-1 2, Landon Orr 4 3-4 14, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 1 0-0 2, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 10-19 80.

SJEL 11 10 11 4—36

Gar-Pal 24 16 25 14—80

3-point goals — Collier 4, Pierson, Thomas, Anderson.

Genesee 55, Highland 27

GENESEE — Jackson Banks scored 20 points, 18 of them coming from his six 3-pointers, to lead Genesee past 1A Whitepine League foe Highland of Craigmont.

Noah Bollman added another 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-3).

Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (2-8, 0-7) with 11 points.

HIGHLAND (2-8, 0-7)

Jackson Smith 0 2-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 4 3-4 11, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Mortenson 0 1-2 1, Nick Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-11 27.

GENESEE (4-7, 3-3)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 2 1-4 5, Noah Bollman 5 5-10 17, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Ian Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 7 0-0 20, Kalitri Hubbard 3 3-4 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 1-2 1, Joshua Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-20 55.

Highland 3 9 8 7—27

Genesee 19 16 17 3—55

3-point goals — Crow, Banks 6, Hubbard, Bollman

Kamiah 70, Troy 30

KAMIAH — The unbeaten Kubs got nine different scorers on the board and held visiting Troy to single-digit point totals in each of the four quarters en route to a 2A Whitepine League win.

Matthew Oatman (21 points), Everett Oatman (13) and Dave Kludt (13) led the way for Kamiah (11-0, 6-0), which ranks No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling. Dominic Holden put up a team-high nine points for the beaten Trojans (2-5, 0-5).

TROY (2-5, 0-5)

Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 1 0-0 2, Alex Paradise 1 2-3 4, Dominic Holden 3 1-2 9, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 5, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-5 30.

KAMIAH (11-0, 6-0)

Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaden Crowe 2 1-2 5, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 3, Matthew Oatman 9 2-2 21, Everett Oatman 6 0-3 13, Dave Kludt 5 2-3 13, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 2-2 9, Logan Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-12 70.

Troy 7 7 9 7—30

Kamiah 24 25 11 10—70

3-point goals — Holden 2, Durrett, M. Oatman, Engledow, E. Oatman, Kludt, Landmark.

JV — Kamiah 57, Troy 19.

Pomeroy 50, Dayton 11

DAYTON — Pomeroy cruised to a victory over Dayton in a Southeast 1B League game, jumping out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

Braxton McKeirnan led the way for the Pirates (8-6, 7-1) with 16 points. Jett Slusser contributed 10 rebounds, three assists, and six steals to go with his six points.

POMEROY (8-6, 7-1)

Reisinger 2 0-0 5, Ott 1 1-2 3, B. McKeirnan 7 2-4 16, Slusser 2 0-0 6, Herres 2 0-0 4, Morfin 3 0-0 9, R. McKeirnan 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-8 50.

DAYTON (7-9, 5-5)

Hazelbaker 0 0-0 0, Czapka 1 0-2 2, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 0-0 0, Rennaker 0 0-0 0, McCowen 2 1-2 6, Yost 1 0-0 3, Boggs 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-4 11.

Pomeroy 17 14 11 8—50

Dayton 3 1 2 5—11

3-point goals — McCowen, Yost, Morfin 3, Sluss 2, Reisinger, Schmidt.

Colton 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 38

COLTON — The Wildcats handled visiting Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League play.

Colton (2-10, 2-8) led 28-14 at halftime and 42-28 through three quarters, then further expanded its lead over the Timberwolves (2-12, 2-8) in the fourth. Kian Ankerson capped things off for the Wildcats with a 3-point goal.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman 80, Rogers 10

PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds tore out of the gates with a 25-0 opening quarter and routed Rogers of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.

Grace Kuhle went off for 30 points to lead the way for Pullman (8-5, 2-2). Eloise Clark (14 points), River Sykes (12) and Bri Rasmussen (11) all made double-digit contributions of their own.