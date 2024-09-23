AREA ROUNDUP

A building season for Lewis-Clark State volleyball came to a close on Tuesday in the P1FCU Activity Center when the Warriors fell to Oregon Tech in a play-in match for a spot in the Cascade Conference tournament.

The visiting Owls rallied to prevail in four sets with a scoreline of 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.

Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led LC State (15-13) with a double-double performance, notching 25 kills and 12 digs. Teammate Abbey Neff provided 24 assists and put up 11 digs, Esther Kailiponi dealt another 22 assists, and Taylin Rowley fired 12 kills of her own. The two teams were statistically deadlocked in kills (54), aces (7), blocks (7) and digs (93), while LCSC recorded 52 assists to Oregon Tech’s 51. Critically, the Warriors committed three more attack errors and five more service errors than the Owls (19-12) in the tightly contested defeat.

Forgach Aguilar shattered the Warriors’ single-season record for kills per set (4.60) and points per set (4.91) while amassing the seventh-highest kill total (488) in one of the best offensive seasons in program history. Natany Felix Guimaraes ended the year with the second-best digs per set rate (5.07) and fifth-most digs (543).

