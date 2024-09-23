AREA ROUNDUP
A building season for Lewis-Clark State volleyball came to a close on Tuesday in the P1FCU Activity Center when the Warriors fell to Oregon Tech in a play-in match for a spot in the Cascade Conference tournament.
The visiting Owls rallied to prevail in four sets with a scoreline of 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.
Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led LC State (15-13) with a double-double performance, notching 25 kills and 12 digs. Teammate Abbey Neff provided 24 assists and put up 11 digs, Esther Kailiponi dealt another 22 assists, and Taylin Rowley fired 12 kills of her own. The two teams were statistically deadlocked in kills (54), aces (7), blocks (7) and digs (93), while LCSC recorded 52 assists to Oregon Tech’s 51. Critically, the Warriors committed three more attack errors and five more service errors than the Owls (19-12) in the tightly contested defeat.
Forgach Aguilar shattered the Warriors’ single-season record for kills per set (4.60) and points per set (4.91) while amassing the seventh-highest kill total (488) in one of the best offensive seasons in program history. Natany Felix Guimaraes ended the year with the second-best digs per set rate (5.07) and fifth-most digs (543).
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Hellman is new Vandal track and cross country coach
University of Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik has announced the hire of veteran coach Tracy Hellman as the school’s new director of track and field and cross country.
Hellman comes to Idaho with more than 20 years of experience at the NCAA DII level at Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.). His career is highlighted by individual and team national titles, conference championships, All-American honors and academic success. He was named the 2011 NCAA DII Women’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year and has 41 NSIC and Regional Coach of the Year honors.
“I am thrilled to welcome Tracy to Moscow to lead our track and field and cross-country programs here at Idaho,” Gawlik said in a news release. “In over two decades at Augustana, he has shown that he is one of the most successful and respected coaches in the country. His team’s success in competition and in the classroom speaks to the quality of people he recruits.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Cougs claim accolades
Washington State swimmers Emily Lundgren and Darcy Revitt each picked up Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week honors, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Lundgren was named the MWC Swimmer of the Week, while Revitt was named the Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
In a 164-60 dual win for the Cougars against Seattle on Friday, Lundgren notched four event wins and a school-record time of 52.73 seconds in the 100-yard fly. Meanwhile, Revitt won the 50 freestyle and helped WSU to an 800 freestyle relay victory.