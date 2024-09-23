AREA ROUNDUP: Bears dominate IML football awards

Moscow’s Keaton Frei was named the 2024 Idaho 4A Intermountain League’s most valuable player, Noah Velasco was named offensive player of the year and Rob Bafus earned coach of the year honors after a historic Bears football season.

Bafus led Moscow to a 7-3 record after the team had earned just a single win over the previous two seasons.

The Bears had a league-high 12 players named to the conference’s first team after a league title and a trip to the 4A Idaho state tournament. Moscow swept the wide receiver honors with Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Mason Helbling taking the awards.

Most valuable player — Keaton Frei, Moscow

Offensive player of the year — Noah Velasco, Moscow

Defensive player of the year — Jonathan Hansen, Timberlake

Newcomer of the year — Weston Herbert, Timberlake

Coach of the year — Rob Bafus, Moscow

First Team

Offensive line — Wyatt Hartig, Moscow; Jacob Solt, Bonners Ferry; Kai Aitken, Bonners Ferry; Paul Dixon, Moscow; Briley Arnett, Timberlake.

Running back — Keenan Maas, Bonners Ferry; Tyson Izzo, Moscow; Cayden Knight, Timberlake.