Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsNovember 15, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Bears dominate IML football awards

Moscow’s Keaton Frei was named the 2024 Idaho 4A Intermountain League’s most valuable player, Noah Velasco was named offensive player of the year and Rob Bafus earned coach of the year honors after a historic Bears football season.

Bafus led Moscow to a 7-3 record after the team had earned just a single win over the previous two seasons.

The Bears had a league-high 12 players named to the conference’s first team after a league title and a trip to the 4A Idaho state tournament. Moscow swept the wide receiver honors with Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Mason Helbling taking the awards.

Most valuable player — Keaton Frei, Moscow

Offensive player of the year — Noah Velasco, Moscow

Defensive player of the year — Jonathan Hansen, Timberlake

Newcomer of the year — Weston Herbert, Timberlake

Coach of the year — Rob Bafus, Moscow

First Team

Offensive line — Wyatt Hartig, Moscow; Jacob Solt, Bonners Ferry; Kai Aitken, Bonners Ferry; Paul Dixon, Moscow; Briley Arnett, Timberlake.

Running back — Keenan Maas, Bonners Ferry; Tyson Izzo, Moscow; Cayden Knight, Timberlake.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Wide receiver — Butch Kiblen, Moscow; Connor Isakson, Moscow; Mason Helbling, Moscow.

Tight end — Sulay Abubakari, Bonners Ferry.

Quarterback — Brody Rice, Bonners Ferry.

Defensive line — Daric Vincent, Bonners Ferry; Logan Thorne, Bonners Ferry; Jamison Griffin, Moscow; Finny Needham, Moscow; Nate Dykeman, Timberlake; Cole Hanely, Timberlake.

Linebacker — Conrad Hiatt, Bonners Ferry; Jericho Pike, Moscow; George Stott, Moscow.

Defensive back — Ryken Brennan, Timberlake; Graysen Hennrich, Moscow; Alex Stolley, Bonners Ferry; Aidan Prakash, Moscow.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Colfax finishes eighth at state

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Bulldogs completed their season with a tough five-set victory over the Jaguars and a loss against the Gorillas to finish in eighth place in the Washington 2A volleyball state tournament on Thursday.

Colfax (11-14) survived against ninth-seed Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 16-25, 17-15 to extend its season one more match.

The Bulldogs were swept by Davenport 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the seventh-place match.

Story Tags
area roundup
Related
SportsNov. 15
Moscow’s Crossler swims into record book
SportsNov. 15
Tight ends adding unfamiliar dimension to WSU offense
SportsNov. 14
Vandals want to honor seniors with milestone
SportsNov. 14
AREA ROUNDUP: Colfax advances in 2B state consolation bracke...
Related
Seahawks activate tackle Abe Lucas, formerly of WSU
SportsNov. 14
Seahawks activate tackle Abe Lucas, formerly of WSU
Washington prep season nears dramatic conclusion
SportsNov. 13
Washington prep season nears dramatic conclusion
How Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 10
SportsNov. 13
How Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Record-setting season comes to a close for LC State volleyball
SportsNov. 13
AREA ROUNDUP: Record-setting season comes to a close for LC State volleyball
Cougs use offensive explosion to win Battle of the Palouse over Vandals
SportsNov. 12
Cougs use offensive explosion to win Battle of the Palouse over Vandals
COMMENTARY: Never count out the Vandals
SportsNov. 12
COMMENTARY: Never count out the Vandals
COMMENTARY: Dickert calls WSU sophomore John Mateer the best QB on the West Coast. Here’s why that’s basically true
SportsNov. 12
COMMENTARY: Dickert calls WSU sophomore John Mateer the best QB on the West Coast. Here’s why that’s basically true
No. 20 Washington State cruises to late-night win over Utah State
SportsNov. 10
No. 20 Washington State cruises to late-night win over Utah State
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy