AREA ROUNDUP: Bears dominate IML football awards

Moscow’s Keaton Frei was named the 2024 Idaho 4A Intermountain League’s most valuable player, Noah Velasco was named offensive player of the year and Rob Bafus earned coach of the year honors after a historic Bears football season.
Bafus led Moscow to a 7-3 record after the team had earned just a single win over the previous two seasons.
The Bears had a league-high 12 players named to the conference’s first team after a league title and a trip to the 4A Idaho state tournament. Moscow swept the wide receiver honors with Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Mason Helbling taking the awards.
Most valuable player — Keaton Frei, Moscow
Offensive player of the year — Noah Velasco, Moscow
Defensive player of the year — Jonathan Hansen, Timberlake
Newcomer of the year — Weston Herbert, Timberlake
Coach of the year — Rob Bafus, Moscow
First Team
Offensive line — Wyatt Hartig, Moscow; Jacob Solt, Bonners Ferry; Kai Aitken, Bonners Ferry; Paul Dixon, Moscow; Briley Arnett, Timberlake.
Running back — Keenan Maas, Bonners Ferry; Tyson Izzo, Moscow; Cayden Knight, Timberlake.
Wide receiver — Butch Kiblen, Moscow; Connor Isakson, Moscow; Mason Helbling, Moscow.
Tight end — Sulay Abubakari, Bonners Ferry.
Quarterback — Brody Rice, Bonners Ferry.
Defensive line — Daric Vincent, Bonners Ferry; Logan Thorne, Bonners Ferry; Jamison Griffin, Moscow; Finny Needham, Moscow; Nate Dykeman, Timberlake; Cole Hanely, Timberlake.
Linebacker — Conrad Hiatt, Bonners Ferry; Jericho Pike, Moscow; George Stott, Moscow.
Defensive back — Ryken Brennan, Timberlake; Graysen Hennrich, Moscow; Alex Stolley, Bonners Ferry; Aidan Prakash, Moscow.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax finishes eighth at state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Bulldogs completed their season with a tough five-set victory over the Jaguars and a loss against the Gorillas to finish in eighth place in the Washington 2A volleyball state tournament on Thursday.
Colfax (11-14) survived against ninth-seed Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 16-25, 17-15 to extend its season one more match.
The Bulldogs were swept by Davenport 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the seventh-place match.