AREA ROUNDUP
POTLATCH — The defending league, district and state champion Troy Trojans rallied from a set down against host Potlatch on Tuesday to complete an undefeated 2A Whitepine League volleyball season.
The Trojans prevailed with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, moving to 21-0 overall and 14-0 in league play.
Tessa Stoner (18 kills) and Nicole Hunter (14-for-14 serving, 21 digs) led the way for Troy, which knocked league runner-up Potlatch down to 15-5 overall and 12-2 in league.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Greyhounds handle Wolfpack
PULLMAN — Host Pullman easily handled North Central of Spokane 25-17, 25-8, 25-19 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Camber Wolfe had 37 assists for the Greyhounds (7-5, 5-3). Jasmyne Washington delivered 14 kills and Kate Armstrong made 11 digs.
Knights vanquish Tigers on senior night
MOSCOW — Making their final regular-season home appearance with the team, Katie Beth Monjure, Grace Mortimer and Naomi Taylor helped Logos of Moscow earn a four-set 2A Whitepine League victory over Kendrick on senior night for Logos of Moscow.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 in favor of the Knights, who totaled 23 blocks and 13 aces as a team.
Heidi Johnson had 11 of those blocks, with Mortimer adding another five.
Logos moved to 7-16 on the season and 4-10 in league play, while Kendrick slipped to 4-18 and 1-13.
JV — Logos def. Kendrick 2-0.
Mustangs gallop past Spartans
WEIPPE — Deary wrapped up its 1A Whitepine League season with a 27-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Timberline of Weippe.
The Mustangs (10-5, 7-3) were led by Emily Bovard with 13 assists and five aces in a match that saw them narrowly eke out the first set against the host Spartans (8-15, 3-7) before taking over.
Deary has secured the second seed for the upcoming 1A district tournament.
JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-6, 25-8.
Bulldogs solid on senior night
GRANGEVILLE — Seven seniors were honored and contributed to the varsity effort as host Grangeville defeated Nezperce in nonleague play on senior night.
Adalei Lefebvre, Madalyn Green, Halle Told, Dusty Bashaw, Makenna York, Franki Galloway and Shay Jacobs enjoyed a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 as they played their final career regular-season home match for the Bulldogs (11-8).
Lefebvre led the team in kills with 20, while Addie Vanderwall provided 25 assists.
JV — Grangeville def. Nezperce 2-1.
Vikings tame Timberwolves
TEKOA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse earned a 25-16, 26-24, 17-25, 25-11 win over Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League match.
Kyra Brantner recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs for the victorious Vikings (9-1, 9-1). Clare Bowechop added 12 kills and 13 digs, while Morgan Lentz provided 18 assists.
Pirates rout Rams
COTTONWOOD — On senior night for Prairie of Cottonwood, the upperclassmen led the Pirates to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 2A Whitepine League play.
Tamden Pecarovich, Ellie Nuxoll, Kaylie Lockett, Aubree Rehder, Lexi Schumacher and Kaydence Kalmbach were honored ahead of the final regular-season home match of their careers. The seniors received extra recognition when they were subbed out just before the end of the match to announcements and applause.
The Pirates finish the regular season with a record of 12-11 overall and 9-5 in league, while the Rams slip to 9-13 and 2-12.
JV — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley 2-0.
C — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley 2-0.
Eagles soar to win
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman Christian swept Spokane Athletic 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in a nonleague match.
Freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald led the Eagles with nine kills as they improved to 8-5 overall.
Pirates sail past Bulldogs
POMEROY — Taylor Gilbert had seven aces for the host Pirates in a win over Dayton in a Southeast 1B League action.
Pomeroy (9-3, 8-3) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, 24-26, 25-9.
“Overall, a strong night,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Got a little sloppy in Set 3; was nice to see our girls respond in Set 4.”
Molly Warren had nine kills and Olivia Cooper added 12 digs for the victorious effort.
JV — Pomeroy def. Dayton 3-0.
Bantams fall to Stags
The Bantams battled in three hard-fought sets, but fell to Deer Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 in favor of the visiting Stags.
Reese de Groot had 11 kills to lead Clarkston (5-5, 5-3). Hayley Barnea had 17 assists and Preslee Dempsey had 10 digs.
Wildcats topped by Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Traveling Colton lost a 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 decision to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League competition.
The Wildcats dropped to 5-10 overall and 4-9 in league play.
Asotin loses home match
ASOTIN — The Panthers dropped a home match to Liberty of Spangle in Northeast 2B League play.
Asotin lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-19.
Abby Bonson had three kills, six assists and two aces for the Panthers (2-7, 0-6).
Bulldogs bested by Scotties
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Colfax was swept by Freeman of Rockford in a Northeast 2B League match.
The Bulldogs lost by set scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17, sliding to 4-8 on the season and 3-6 in league.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston 4, Deer Park 3
Clarkston’s Rebecca Skinner scored four goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and the Bantams topped visiting Deer Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Skinner continued her storied high school career with a goal in the first half for Clarkston (8-4, 5-4) to cut the Stags’ early lead to one.
Down by two, the senior scored twice in a matter of minutes to tie the game. In the 74th minute Skinner found the back of the net again for the win.
“This was a very back-and-forth game, but our girls gave everything they had in overtime and clinched the win,” Clarkston coach Mackenzie Murdoch said. “It took a lot of heart, and our girls had it.”
Deer Park 2 1 0—3
Clarkston 1 2 1—4
Deer Park — Rylee Pfeifer, 3rd.
Deer Park — Pfeifer, 16th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Olivia Bailey), 34th.
Deer Park — Pfeifer, 58th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 56th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 59th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 74th.
Shots — Deer Park 10; Clarkston 27. Saves — Deer Park: Unknown 19; Clarkston: Unknown 7.
North Central 2, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds lost in a shootout to North Central of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Having finished regulation and overtime knotted at a goal apiece, Pullman (9-3, 6-2) dropped the shootout 3-1. Amelia Cobos scored the only shootout point for the Greyhounds.
Sidney Johnson found the back of the net in the 55th minute to force overtime.
North Central 1 0 0 1—2
Pullman 0 1 0 0—1
North Central — Audrey Barlett, 2nd.
Pullman — Sidney Johnson, 55th.
Shootout — North Central 3 (Gomez, Warren, Conley); Pullman 1 (Amelia Cobos).
Shots — North Central 8; Pullman 16.
Saves — North Central: Abby Liezen 12; Pullman: Lilian Cobos 4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 1
SANDPOINT, Idaho — In an Idaho Class 5A district title contest, Moscow came up just short against host Sandpoint.
Complete information was not available.
The Bears (4-9-1) remain alive for a state tournament berth, which they will look to secure through a play-in match for which details are to be announced.
Moscow 0 1—1
Sandpoint 1 1—2
Bonners Ferry 2, Grangeville 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Bulldogs were eliminated in the semifinals for the 4A Intermountain League district tournament.
Grangeville did not qualify to go to State and finished the season 5-5-4.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Loggers, Rams field winners
TROY — Leinidas Schweikert won the boys race with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 11.9 seconds while Evelyn Ward of Clearwater Valley-Kamiah headed up the girls event in 25:53.4 on a hilly course at the Troy Invitational meet held Monday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals finish in top 5
PORTLAND, Ore. — Idaho finished in a tie for fifth place with a team score of 913 in the Portland State Invitational at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
Idaho shot a final-round score of 308 and tied with Southern Utah for fifth. The Vandals were 23 strokes behind winner Seattle.
Kaylin Johnson finished in a tie for ninth with a 9-over 225 for the tournament.
Team scores — 1. Seattle 890; 2. Weber State 897; 3. Montana State 899; 4. Eastern Washington 902; T5. Idaho 913; T5. Southern Utah 913; 7. Utah Valley 918; 8. Montana 919; 9. Portland State 928; 10. Idaho State 959.
Individual medalist — Rivekka Jumagulova, Seattle 212.
Idaho individuals — T9. Kaylin Johnson 225; T18. Emma Heyman 228; T27. Zoe Newell 231; T27. Laura Caamano 231; 34. Jenna Bruggeman 233; T44. Boram Jung 239; 63. Sofia Lippiello.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU, Idaho in top 7
STOCKTON, Calif. — Washington State is in a tie for fifth place and Idaho moved up to seventh after the second round of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational at the Stockton Country Club.
The Cougars shot a team score of 283 on Tuesday and are at 564 overall. The Vandals had a second-round team score of 281 and sit two strokes behind WSU. Host Pacific leads with one round remaining at a team score of 545.
Wazzu’s Dylan Burcham shot an even-par 71 in his second round and is a tie for 11th among individuals at 4-under 138. Dalton Dean is at 141 and in a tie for 28th to lead all Idaho golfers.
Team scores — 1. Pacific 545; 2. San Diego 547; 3. California 555; 4. Grand Canyon 558; T5. Washington State 564; T5. California Baptist 564; 7. Idaho 566; 8. CSU-Fullerton 567; 9. CSU-Northridge 568; 10. UC Irvine 569; 11. Sacramento State 572; 12. UC San Diego 575; T13. Utah Tech 576; T13. UC Riverside 576; 15. Nevada 582.
Individual leader — Travis Robbie, Pacific 134.
Washington State individuals — T11. Dylan Burcham 138; T21 Sam Renner 140; T34. Ben Borgida 142; T46. Tate Bruggeman 144; T68. Jakob Chicoyne 148.
Other Washington State individuals — T42. Garrett Harrison 143.
Idaho individuals — T28. Dalton Dean 141; T28. Joe Sykes 141; T34. Samuel Johnson 142; T52. Josh McCartain 145; T74. Matt McGann 150.