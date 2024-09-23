AREA ROUNDUP

GENESEE — In a clash of the No. 1 volleyball teams in the Idaho Class 2A and 1A Whitepine Leagues that doubled as a Spike for the Cure breast cancer awareness event, the unbeaten Troy Trojans topped the host Genesee Bulldogs in four sets on Thursday.

The scoreline read 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 as the Trojans (22-0) mounted their second consecutive comeback from a set down to finish the regular season undefeated.

Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said her team “had to make some adjustments” and cut down on errors in the face of the “really, really good competition” presented in the early going by the Bulldogs (20-4). Tessa Stoner (20 kills, 13 digs) and Teagan Gale (10 kills, nine digs) helped lead Troy to victory.

Troy begins its 2A district tournament campaign as the top seed facing Kendrick at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center. At the 1A level, Genesee has a bye through the opening round and awaits the winner of Nezperce vs. Timberline (Weippe) for a 5 p.m. match, also at the Activity Center.

JV — Genesee def. Troy.

Hounds pounce on Pirates

SPOKANE — Pullman posted its fourth consecutive victory, handling host Rogers of Spokane in straight sets.

The set scores were 25-17, 25-8 and 25-17 for the Greyhounds, who moved to 9-6 on the season and 6-3 in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.

Ella Forster (19 kills), Camber Wolfe (31 assists) and Kate Armstrong (11 digs) were key contributors to the victorious effort.

Bengals best Bulldogs

SANDPOINT — Lewiston topped visiting Sandpoint in Inland Empire League play to close out the regular season.

The final scoreline read 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.

Abby McKarcher posted a double-double for the Bengals with 21 kills and 10 digs and Jordynn Albright and Elle Walker added eight kills each.

Lewiston finishes the regular season with a final record of 17-6 and 4-2 in league and will host Moscow at 6 p.m. Tuesday in district tournament play.

JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 3-1.

C — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 3-0.

Loggers lasso Mustangs

DEARY — Potlatch concluded its regular season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 nonleague win over host Deary.

Senior leaders Brooklyn Mitchell (15-for-15 serving, three aces, 11 kills, 14 digs, three blocks) and Emma Patten (15-for-15 serving, four aces, 17 assists, 14 digs, three kills) littered the stat sheets for the Loggers (16-5), and junior Rylee Tucker served 18-for-18 with eight aces and eight assists. The Mustangs (10-6) grew more competitive with each set, taking the third to 22 points apiece, but Potlatch had the answer in the clutch.

Bulldogs beat Panthers

COLFAX — On senior night at Colfax, the Bulldogs handled visiting Northeast 2B League foe Asotin 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.

Seniors Ava Swan, Brenna Gilchrist, Marchele McNeilly, Karly Wigen and Dory Doty were honored as they prepared to play their final regular-season home match for Colfax (5-8, 4-5). Swan led the way to victory with 21 kills, 18 digs and two blocks, while Gilchrist provided 17 assists and fired three aces. The Bulldogs grew more dominant with each passing set en route to putting the Panthers (2-12, 0-6) away.

JV — Colfax def. Asotin.

C — Asotin def. Colfax.

Vikings overrun Wildcats

COLTON — Visiting Garfield-Palouse rolled to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 Southeast 1B League win over Colton.

Kyra Brantner (11 kills, nine digs, five aces), Clare Bowechop (11 kills), Morgan Lentz (17 assists, nine digs) and Kaylee Kimble (17 assists, one block) powered the Vikings (10-1, 8-1) to victory.

For the Wildcats (2-13, 1-9), Adara Liguori dealt out 10 assists and Clair Moehrle notched 10 digs and three blocks.

Eagles leave foes in the dust

PULLMAN — Notching a team hitting efficiency rate over .300, host Pullman Christian rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-5 Mountain Christian League win over Country Christian of Pasco, Wash.

Braeley Olson tallied 10 digs and zero errors as she helped the Eagles (9-5, 7-5) secure the dominant victory.

Bears bow on senior night

MOSCOW — Brooklynn Comstock, Madison Burns, Ashley Uhrig, Samantha Pfiffner, Eva Biladeau and Hannah Robertson were honored for senior night at Moscow before their team fell to visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum in Inland Empire League play.

The final scoreline read 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.

The Bears (10-13, 2-7) will return to action as visitors facing Lewiston in district tournament play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 3-0.

Pirates nipped by Nighthawks

POMEROY — Facing the top team in Southeast 1B League standings, Pomeroy pushed visiting Oakley much further than in the teams’ previous meeting only to suffer a five-set defeat.

The final scoreline read 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-7 in favor of the Nighthawks (19-5, 11-0).

“Oakesdale’s the No. 1 team in the state, and I just thought our girls did a phenomenal job of battling, and we showed a tremendous amount of heart tonight,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.

WIAA Prep Athlete of the Week Taylor Gilbert notched seven kills and eight digs in the ultimately losing effort for the Pirates (9-4, 8-4). Seven players registered at least one kill apiece for Pomeroy, led by Sadie Klaveano with eight. Olivia Cooper headed up the defense with 24 digs.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pullman 28, North Central 14

SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman doubled up North Central of Spokane on the scoreboard in a game held at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The Greyhounds improved to 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pullman 6, Rogers 0

SPOKANE — The Greyhounds routed Rogers of Spokane to return to their winning ways and keep a firm hold on second place in 2A Greater Spokane League standings.

Pullman improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in league.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

Hounds win senior night Border Battle

PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman, the host Greyhounds won eight of 11 events contested to carry an overall team victory in a “Border Battle” meet with quad-cities foes Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow on Wednesday.

Senior Lucy Sandberg led her class for the Hounds, winning the 200-yard individual medley and participating in winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay efforts. Fellow senior Kiara Donolo was also among the lineup in the 400 freestyle relay — an event which featured two Donolos (Kiara and Catalina) teaming up with two Sandbergs (Lucy and Maile). Underclassmen Hazel Edge and Abby Wu each won two individual events and participated in Pullman’s 200 medley relay win.