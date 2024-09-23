AREA ROUNDUP
JEROME, Idaho — No. 1 Troy avoided a reverse sweep in a five-set clash with eighth-seeded Genesis Prep in the first round of the 2A Idaho state volleyball tournament on Thursday.
The Trojans (25-0) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-27 and 15-8 against their foes from Post Falls.
Troy will face fourth-seeded Oakley at 2:30 p.m. Pacific today at the same location.
Pirates lose in five
JEROME, Idaho — No. 6 seed Prairie battled back from two sets down, but lost 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 24-26, 17-15 to third-seeded Hagerman in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
Lexi Schumacher led the Pirates (17-11) with 43 digs, 25 kills and two aces. Her cousin Kylie Schumacher added 21 kills.
Tamden Pecarovich had 23 assists and was 26-of-27 serving with an ace.
Prairie will face No. 7 Liberty Charter at 8 a.m. Pacific today in a loser-out game at the same location.
Grangeville drops tournament opener
MOSCOW — The No. 5 seed Bulldogs dropped their first-round 3A tournament match to No. 4 seed Nampa Christian at the University of Idaho.
Grangeville (13-9) lost by set scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.
Adalei Lefebvre had 10 kills and eight digs for the Bulldogs. Addisyn Vanderwall had 14 assists and eight digs.
Madalyn Green had six kills and Makenna York added seven digs.
“We have some work cut out for us to do tomorrow,” Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards said.
Grangeville is back in action at 11 a.m. today in a loser-out match against eighth-seeded Firth.
Genesee swept at State
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — No. 4 seed Genesee was swept 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 by No. 5 seed Grace Lutheran in the first round of the 1A state tournament at Canyon Ridge High School.
Chloe Grieser recorded nine kills for the Bulldogs (24-10). Sydney Banks had 13 digs.
“We did not quite adjust to the level of competition,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Hopefully we will tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs (24-10) will attempt to extend their season in a loser-out game against fellow Whitepine League member St. John Bosco at 10 a.m. Pacific today at the same location.
Patriots lose in first round
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — No. 8 seed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood lost to No. 1 seed Rockland in straight sets in the first round of the 1A tournament at Canyon Ridge High School.
The Patriots (10-15) lost by set scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-16.
St. John Bosco will face Genesee at 10 a.m. Pacific today in a loser-out game at the same location.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU swept in WCC action
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Cougars were unable to win a set in a West Coast Conference loss to Loyola Marymount.
Washington State (12-7, 7-3) lost by set scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-17.
Sage Brustad had eight kills to lead a Cougar team that had just 29 on the night.
Italia Bernal had 26 assists and Emma Barbero had 10 digs.
Idaho loses again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Vandals dropped their 14th consecutive match with a loss to Sacramento State in a Big Sky contest.
Idaho lost 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 and is now 1-20 overall and 0-10 in conference play.
Taylor Brickey was the only Vandal to reach double-digit kills with 10.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU joins 2025 Maui Invitational
The Cougars will be one of eight teams to participate in the Maui Invitational presented by Novavax when the tournament takes place Nov. 24-26, 2025 at Lahaina Civic Center.
WSU will join Arizona State, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Texas, UNLV, USC, and hosting Chaminade in the 42nd annual tournament.
“We’re thrilled to be participating in the 2025 Maui Invitational,” WSU coach David Riley said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to compete against top teams in this well-respected and historic event. We’re looking forward to seeing all our Island Cougs next November.”
AUTO RACING
ECMXPARK Grand Prix this Saturday
The ECMXPARK Grand Prix will take place at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park in Lewiston on Saturday.
The 50cc youth kids race will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by 65cc and 85cc races. The big bike classes will start racing at 11 a.m.
The races take place over a five-mile course that consists of hillsides, wheat fields, motocross track and various other terrain.
The event will cost $15 at the gate.