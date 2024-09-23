AREA ROUNDUP

JEROME, Idaho — No. 1 Troy avoided a reverse sweep in a five-set clash with eighth-seeded Genesis Prep in the first round of the 2A Idaho state volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The Trojans (25-0) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-27 and 15-8 against their foes from Post Falls.

Troy will face fourth-seeded Oakley at 2:30 p.m. Pacific today at the same location.

Pirates lose in five

JEROME, Idaho — No. 6 seed Prairie battled back from two sets down, but lost 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 24-26, 17-15 to third-seeded Hagerman in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

Lexi Schumacher led the Pirates (17-11) with 43 digs, 25 kills and two aces. Her cousin Kylie Schumacher added 21 kills.

Tamden Pecarovich had 23 assists and was 26-of-27 serving with an ace.

Prairie will face No. 7 Liberty Charter at 8 a.m. Pacific today in a loser-out game at the same location.

Grangeville drops tournament opener

MOSCOW — The No. 5 seed Bulldogs dropped their first-round 3A tournament match to No. 4 seed Nampa Christian at the University of Idaho.

Grangeville (13-9) lost by set scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.

Adalei Lefebvre had 10 kills and eight digs for the Bulldogs. Addisyn Vanderwall had 14 assists and eight digs.

Madalyn Green had six kills and Makenna York added seven digs.

“We have some work cut out for us to do tomorrow,” Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards said.

Grangeville is back in action at 11 a.m. today in a loser-out match against eighth-seeded Firth.

Genesee swept at State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — No. 4 seed Genesee was swept 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 by No. 5 seed Grace Lutheran in the first round of the 1A state tournament at Canyon Ridge High School.

Chloe Grieser recorded nine kills for the Bulldogs (24-10). Sydney Banks had 13 digs.

“We did not quite adjust to the level of competition,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Hopefully we will tomorrow.”

The Bulldogs (24-10) will attempt to extend their season in a loser-out game against fellow Whitepine League member St. John Bosco at 10 a.m. Pacific today at the same location.

Patriots lose in first round