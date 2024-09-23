AREA ROUNDUP: Vandal football team earns 15 all-conference honors

AREA ROUNDUP

Fifteen Idaho football players earned All-Big Sky honors, including seven first-team honorees, two second-team winners and six who received honorable mention recognition as voted on by conference coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

Junior offensive tackle Ayden Knapik, senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby, sophomore defensive tackle Dallas Afalava, sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck, senior defensive back Tommy McCormick, sophomore cornerback Andrew Marshall and sophomore defensive back and special teams player Dwayne McDougle all garnered first-team honors.

Sophomore receiver Jordan Dwyer and senior tight end Mike Martinez earned second team recognition while freshman receiver Mark Hamper, junior offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi, junior defensive end Malakai Williams, junior linebacker Isiah King, freshman linebacker Zach Johnson all earned honorable mention recognition, which means they received at least three votes from around the league. Marshall added kick returner honorable mention recognition to his first-team defensive back honors.

Idaho’s 15 honors are the second-most of any team, trailing only undefeated Big Sky champion Montana State.

James-Newby is Buchanan Award finalist

James-Newby has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year Award by Stats Perform.

James-Newby leads the Big Sky Conference with nine sacks and is fourth in the Big Sky with 13 tackles for loss. He has racked up 10 QB hurries and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

James-Newby is one of 33 players named to the finalist list, which includes two fellow Big Sky players.

Mateer named Tyler Rose Award semifinalist

Washington State quarterback John Mateer is one of 16 semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the selection committee announced Wednesday.

The award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must have played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently play at a four-year Division I Texas college.

A redshirt sophomore, Mateer opened the season scoring six touchdowns in a school record for a player making his first career start. He followed with another school record in the Week 2 win over Texas Tech, setting the top mark for rushing yards by a quarterback with 197. The Little Elm, Texas, native enters the week leading the country with 42 touchdowns.

P1FCU announces Vandal celebration

To celebrate the Idaho Vandals’ unbeaten run at home in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome this season, P1FCU is hosting an event on Saturday at the Lewiston Southway Branch from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at which fans may meet Vandal players and receive free posters along with other Vandal-themed items.