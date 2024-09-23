AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — The Vandals lost to the visiting Montanta State Bobcats 67-54 on Monday at ICCU Arena in their regular-season finale, but Idaho got good news as it was named third seed for the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament — its highest spot in several years.
The Vandals (18-11, 10-8) honored five seniors in the regular-season finale — Olivia Nelson, Ashlyn Wallace of Clarkston, Rosie Schweizer, Vitoria Carvalho and Jennifer Aadland.
Idaho kept the game close in the first half, as the Bobcats only led by three at halftime — but Montana State was able to cushion its advantage during the second half, outscoring Idaho by five in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Vandals will start their Big Sky Conference Tournament campaign taking on the sixth-seeded Montana Grizzlies in Boise on Monday at 1:30 Pacific.
MONTANA STATE (27-3, 17-1)
Martin 6-9 4-5 18, Morales 6-12 2-3 15, Deden 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bunyan 0-0 0-0 0, Picton 4-6 4-6 13, Janssen 2-8 0-0 6, Chirrick 1-6 1-2 3, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Robbins 0-0 0-0 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 11-16 67.
IDAHO (18-11, 10-8)
Nelson 4-16 6-6 14, Bukvic 6-9 0-0 13, Hassmann 3-11 1-1 7, Aadland 2-8 1-1 5, Schweizer 2-4 0-0 4, Pinheiro 2-5 2-2 7, Brans 1-3 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Uriarte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-10 54.
Montana St. 11 14 25 17—67
Idaho 16 6 20 12—54
3-point goals — MSU 6-21 (Martin 2-4, Janssen 2-7, Morales 1-4, Picton 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Chirrick 0-1, Harris 0-1) UI (Bukvic 1-3, Pinheiro 1-1, Nelson 0-2, Hassmann 0-2, Aadland 0-3, Brans 0-1). Rebounds — MSU 35 (Martin, Chirrick 8), UI 38 (Aadland 8). Assists — MSU 8 (Chirrick 4), UI 9 (Hassmann 3). Total fouls — MSU 15, UI 19. Attendance — 1347.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State 75, Idaho 60
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bobcats outpaced the Vandals in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Titus Yearout of Lapwai led the Vandals with 15 points, and with Kolton Mitchell and Isaiah Brickner each put up 12. Julius Mims rounded out UI’s double-figure scorers with 10.
Idaho (13-18, 8-10) stuck with Montana State (14-17, 9-9) through the game’s 11 minutes, trailing 20-19 after a Jack Payne steal-and-score with 9:10 to go.
But MSU built a 10-point advantage by halftime, going into the locker room up 41-31. The Bobcats were paced by Patrick McMahon with a game-high 23 points.
With the loss, Idaho will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Sky Tournament, which begins Saturday in Boise. Montana State will be the No. 5 seed.
IDAHO (13-18, 8-10)
Mims 3-4 4-4 10, Mrus 0-2 0-0 0, Gonzalez 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-13 4-4 12, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Yearout 6-10 0-0 15, Brickner 4-10 3-4 12, Linhardt 2-5 0-0 5, Klapper 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-2 0-0 0, Hatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 11-12 60.
MONTANA ST. (14-17, 9-9)
Agbonkpolo 2-6 3-4 7, Lecholat 3-5 4-5 10, Mullins 4-7 0-0 10, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Zephir 2-3 1-2 5, McMahon 9-15 5-8 23, Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Goracke 2-5 0-0 5, Nduka 3-3 0-0 6, Rutherfurd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 13-19 75.
Halftime — Montana St. 41-31. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 5-22 (Yearout 3-5, Brickner 1-3, Linhardt 1-3, Gonzalez 0-1, Klapper 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Mrus 0-2, Payne 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), Montana St. 6-19 (Miller 2-3, Mullins 2-4, Patterson 1-3, Goracke 1-4, Lecholat 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2, McMahon 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 25 (Mims 7), Montana St. 29 (Miller 7). Assists — Idaho 8 (Mitchell, Payne, Brickner 2), Montana St. 16 (Lecholat 3). Total Fouls — Idaho 17, Montana St. 13. A — 3,060 (8,455).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Gamble leading Cougs
FAIRFAX, Calif. — Washington State senior Madelyn Gamble finished tied for No. 16 through Day 1 of the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational, hosted by San Jose State
Gamble delivered a second-round 73 after recording four birdies and finished the day tied for 16th at plus-one. As a team, the Cougars sit in sixth place from a field of 14.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia 9, Lewis-Clark State 5
VANCOUVER, B.C. — Lewis-Clark State fell to British Columbia on Sunday 9-5, splitting its series with the Thunderbirds.
No. 7 LC State (6-7) won the portion of the series that fell into Cascade Collegiate Conference play 2-1, but lost to No. 24 British Columbia in the the nonconference closer.
The Warriors attempted to make a comeback after pitcher Jace Taylor struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the top of the eighth Dominic Signorelli hit a home run to put the Warriors down 6-2. Then they put two on with the help of a walk and a single and Garrett Bevacqua hit a three-run shot to cut the British Columbia lead to just one run at 6-5. UBC respodned three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
The Warriors will play their home opener against Eastern Oregon on Saturday at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State 000 001 040—5 10 0
British Columbia 031 200 03X—9 10 1
Butenschoen, Allegro (3), Ediger (4), Taylor (8), Solomon (9) and Marquez; Orfaly, Khan (7), Duthie (8), Lee (8) and Yip. W — Orfaly; L — Butenschoen.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Signorelli (HR), Bevacqua (HR), Marquez 4, Sheward, Madariaga, Karagiannopoulos, Avila.
British Columbia hits — Krahn 3 (HR) (2B), McGill 2 (HR) (2B), Marsh 2, Middlemis 2, Anderson.
Iowa 14, Washington State 3
CLEBURNE, Texas — Washington State lost in its series finale against Iowa in seven innings.
The Cougars (3-9) took the first three games in the four-game series, winning on Thursday 12-7, claiming victory on Friday 7-4 and a comeback win on Saturday 6-4.
Cougars starting pitcher Ingmar Hutzezon only lasted 2.1 innings as he gave up seven hits, walked six batters and allowed 10 earned runs. The Hawkeyes took a large lead to begin the game using two walks and three hits which included a three-run home run to score four runs in the first inning.
Cougars first baseman Ryan Skjonsby hit a home run and centerfielder Cole Watterson hit a double and scored a run. Washington State left eight runners stranded and failed to overcome the 14 total runs scored by Iowa. The Hawkeyes win Sunday helped avoid a series sweep.
Iowa 406 200 2—14 12 4
Washington State 001 200 0—3 6 0
Hutzezon, Fazio (3), Chandler (5), Robinson (7), and Cresswell; Beuter, Guerin (7) and Moore. W — Beuter; L — Hutzezon.
Washington State hits — Skjonsby (HR), Watterson (2B), Hartman, Obenour, Roy, Myers, Watterson.
Iowa hits — Guerin (HR), Moore 2 (HR), Risley (2B), Beaman (2B), Nelson (2B), Mitchell 3, Wulf 2, Coonradt, Nelson.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
WSU’s Lawyer, Moku set program records
BOSTON — Tatum Moku and Mason Lawyer both set program records in the women’s pole vault and men’s 60-meter dash, respectively, pushing their way into the top 16 nationally, Sunday, at the 2025 Last Chance Indoor National Qualifier.
Lawyer’s time of 20.63 seconds ranks 15th-fastest in the nation and is a program record for the Cougars.
Moku also set a program record in the pole vault with a height of 14 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Up next, WSU athletes ranked in the top 16 nationally in their respective events will compete at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 14-15 in Virginia Beach, Va.
COLLEGE HONORS
LC State’s Barquet named CCC Golfer of the Week
After a stellar second round last week at The Trailblazer, LC State’s Isabella Barquet was named the Cascade Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week.
Barquet shot the second-lowest round of the entire tournament on Tuesday to battle her way to a tie for third. After an 82 in the first round on the difficult course, the sophomore carded a 1-under, 71 in one of two under-par rounds in the tournament.
This is Barquet’s second weekly honor of the season and of her career.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 4, Gonzaga 3
MOSCOW — Francisco Gay pulled out a 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (6) No. 1 singles victory to lead the Vandals to their first team dual win over Gonzaga since 2016.
Singles — Francisco Gay, ID, def. Giovanni Branchetti 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (6); Chetanna Amadike, ID, def. Kai-Luca Ampaw 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-5; Sebastian Medica, ID, def. Nicholas Reeves 6-4, 7-6 (2); Jay Faircloug, GU, def. Yu-Shun Lai 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Tom Dunlop, GU, def. Gabriel Moroder 6-3, 6-4; Eric Wang, ID, def. Diego Herrera 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles — Giovanni Branchetti/Kai-Luca Ampaw, GU, def. Francisco Gay/Yu-Shun Lai 6-2; Jay Fairclough/Nicholas Reeves, GU, def. Sebastian Medica/Chetanna Amadike 6-2; Tom Dunlop/Gus Kraue, GU, vs. Gabriel Moroder/Eric Wang 4-2, unfinished.
Lewis-Clark State 7, Whitman 0
Pablo Herrera posted a dominant 6-2, 6-2 No. 1 singles win to lead the Warriors in a sweep over visiting Whitman at the LCSC Tennis Center.
LC State moved to 4-5 on the season.
Singles — Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Charlie Boyden 6-2, 6-2; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Hanri Luo 5-7, 6-0, 10-7; Austin Swing, LC, def. Charlie Rush 6-0, 6-4; Gautam Balakrishnan, LC, def. Jackson Wurzer 6-1, 6-2; Alvaro Camino, LC, def. Chris O’Farrill 7-5, 6-3; Cesar Coloma, LC, def. Gunnar Woller 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Balakrishnan/Rollin, LC, def. Luo/Wurzer 6-2; Swing/Camino, LC, def. Boyden/Rush 6-2; Juan Pablo Naranjo/Eduardo Silva, LC, def. Woller/O’Farrill 6-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 4, Eastern Washington 3
MOSCOW — Naomi Schraeder rallied to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 No. 2 singles victory and the team of Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson prevailed 7-5 at No. 1 doubles to lead the Vandals to a down-to-the-wire team dual win over visiting Eastern Washington at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Idaho is now 9-2 on the season and has built a seven-dual winning streak.
Singles — Isabella Foshee, EWU, def. Annabel Davis 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-3; Diana Khaydarshina, ID, def. Anait Arutiunian 6-2, 6-2; Naomi Schraeder, ID, def. Leandra Nizetic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Valentina Rodas, ID, def. Kenzington Mann 6-3, 7-5; Zoe Pradel, EWU, def. Lena Beckx 3-6, 7-5, 10-7; Olivia Marais, EWU, def. Chenyue Xu 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
Doubles — Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson, ID, def. Kenzington Mann/Isabella Foshee 7-5; Valentina Rodas/Naomi Schraeder, ID, def. Anait Arutiunian/Leandra Nizetic 6-4; Selin Sepken/Chenyue Xu, ID, def. Zoe Pradel/Sara Vasic 6-1.