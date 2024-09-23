AREA ROUNDUP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Idaho Vandal women jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they rolled over host Cal Poly for a 74-54 road win in nonconference college basketball action on Saturday.

The Vandals put together their best shooting performance of the season with a 30-for-57 (52.6%) clip from the floor and an 8-for-15 mark from the 3-point line.

Hope Hassmann led the way with 15 points, while Jennifer Aadland added 14 points and Olivia Nelson scored 11.

Idaho continued its outstanding rebounding en route to a 40-28 advantage on the boards. Rosie Schweizer led the way with nine rebounds.

The Idaho defense held Cal Poly to just 19-for-57 (33.3%) shooting and 23.5% (4-for-17) from the 3-point line.

Idaho is now 4-2 on the year and returns home for the next four games, beginning Wednesday against Montana Tech at 2 p.m. at the ICCU Arena.

IDAHO (4-2)

Hope Hassmann 7-110-0 15, Jennifer Aadland 6-7 1-2 14, Olivia Nelson 4-10 1-2 11, Anja Bukvic 3-10 0-0 7, Rosie Schweizer 3-6 1-2 7, Sarah Brans 3-5 0-0 7, Ana Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 2-4 1-2 6, Ana Pinheiro 1-1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Curtis 0-0 1-1 0, Vitoria Carvalho 1-1 0-0 2, Ella Uriarte 0-2 0-1 0, Catelyn Deaver 0-0 0-0 0

CAL POLY (3-3)

Annika Shah 4-11 3-6 14, Mary Carter 5-10 1-2 13, Sierra Lichtie 3-14 1-2 7, Sydney Bourland 3-9 1-1 7, Alana Goosby 1-4 0-0 2, Nora Perez 3-5 3-5 9, Sidney Richards 0-2 1-2 1, Gillian Bears 0-0 1-2 1, Gabby Robinson 0-2 0-0 0 Ana Moleon Hidalgo 0-0 0-0 0

3-point goals — Idaho 8-15 (Hassmann, Aadland, Nelson 2, Bukvic, Brans, Pinheiro, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva); Cal Poly 4-17 (Shah 3, Carter); Rebounds — Idaho 40 (Schweizer 9) Cal Poly 28 (Carter 4, Lichtie 4, Perez 4, TEAM 4)

Assists — Idaho 13 (Hassmann 4) Cal Polly 10 (Bourland 5)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Utah 82, Idaho 67

SAN DIEGO — Idaho stumbled against a former Big Sky foe in a neutral-site game.

The Vandals (2-4) went into halftime down 42-25 and could not chip away at the double-digit deficit as Southern Utah (6-1) maintained its advantage behind a strong offensive output.

The Thunderbirds broke open the game with a 16-5 run over the final seven minutes of the first period.

Kyson Rose led the Vandals in scoring with 14 points. Jack Payne added 12 points and three steals for Idaho.

Jamir Simpson paced the T-birds with 21 points, going 9-of-16 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

IDAHO (2-4)

Mims 4-10 1-1 9, Mrus 1-3 0-0 3, Brickner 0-3 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 2-7 2-2 6, Payne 5-9 0-0 12, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-4 3-4 7, Rose 5-8 2-2 14, Klapper 3-5 0-0 7, Yearout 2-3 2-3 7, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 10-12 67.

S. UTAH (6-1)

Felder 1-1 2-2 4, Sibley 3-5 0-0 8, Ford 4-8 2-2 14, Jackson 2-3 1-2 6, Simpson 9-16 1-2 21, Lamin 2-2 1-2 5, Miller 1-6 2-2 4, Abellar 0-1 0-0 0, Je.Langston 2-4 1-1 5, Burdick 2-2 1-1 5, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 2-3 0-0 6, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-53 11-14 82.

Halftime — S. Utah 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 7-16 (Payne 2-2, Rose 2-4, Yearout 1-1, Klapper 1-2, Mrus 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Brickner 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-2), S. Utah 11-19 (Ford 4-6, Sibley 2-2, Reid 2-3, Simpson 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Miller 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 20 (Mims 5), S. Utah 28 (Ford, Jackson, Simpson, Lamin 4). Assists — Idaho 14 (Mrus, K.Mitchell 3), S. Utah 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls — Idaho 19, S. Utah 13. Attendance — 148 (5,100).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Cougs compete at Nationals

MADISON, Wisc. — Washington State’s Evans Kurui took 36th place in the men’s race with a 10-kilometer time of 29 minutes, 23.8 seconds in the NCAA Division I championships held at Thomas Zimmer Cross Country Course.

Fellow Coug Zenah Cheptoo finished 47th among women with a 6k time of 20:08.8, capping off her freshman season.

The two were the only runners to compete at Nationals for WSU, which did not qualify as a team. BYU swept to team titles on both the men’s and women’s sides.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Naselle 60, Pomeroy 50

SOUTH BEND, Wash. — Sixth-seeded Pomeroy gave No. 3 Naselle all it could handle in a high-scoring Washington Class 1B state playoff quarterfinal at South Bend High School, but it was the Comets who came out on top in the end.

Jett Slusser figured in six of Pomeroy’s seven touchdown plays and logged 187 yards rushing plus 211 passing for 398 in total offense. A pair of short rushing touchdowns by Slusser in the fourth quarter had things tied up at 44 points apiece, but Naselle’s Jack Strange responded with his own fifth and sixth touchdowns of the day to establish a gap the Pirates would prove unable to close again.

Kyzer Herres added another 130 rushing yards and scored the opening touchdown of the game for Pomeroy (10-2). Jacob Reisinger had 137 receiving yards and caught for the Pirates’ final touchdown of the game and the season.

Pomeroy 14 8 8 20—50

Naselle 15 13 8 24—60

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 78 kickoff return (Jett Slusser run).

Naselle — Caiden Burke 7 run (Jack Strange run).

Naselle — Strange 43 pass from Leith Chadwick (Logan Quashnick kick).

Pomeroy — Slusser 30 run (conversion failed).

Naselle — Strange 29 pass from Chadwick (Quashnick kick).