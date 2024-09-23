AREA ROUNDUP: Vikings earn five-set volleyball victory over Knights

PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings won in five sets versus Sunnyside Christain in a non-league volleyball match on Monday.

The final set scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 15-4.

Kyra Brantner led Garfield-Palouse (14-2) with 17 kills and 16 digs, Clare Bowechop added 14 kills. Elena Flansburg snagged 16 digs and Kaylee Kimble dished out 16 assists. Brantner, Flansburg and Hailey Beckner each added a solo block.

Pomeroy falls in three

WALLA WALLA — The Pomeroy Pirates lost in three sets to DeSales by set scores of 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 in a nonleague match.

Olivia Cooper was a perfect 10-for-10 from the service line and added 12 digs and two aces.

Taylor Gilbert added eight digs and five kills, Holly Van Vogt was 10-for-10 from the service line with three aces and 12 assists and Carmen Fruh delivered eight solo blocks for the Pirates (10-6). Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said his team “played better as the night went on” but just “couldn’t quite close them out on the road.”

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGHounds and Bantams post six top-three finishes

CHENEY — Pullman and Clarkston High Schools combined for six top-three individual finishes with Pullman finishing third with 112 points and Clarkston finishing fourth with 43 points in a Greater Spokane League meet on Saturday.

The Greyhounds’ Hazel Edge finished first in her leg of the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and 11.05 seconds.

Catalina Donolo finished third in the girls’ 200 freestyle and in the girls’ 500 while Bree Myers finished third in the 500.

Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty finished third in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Below are team scores and individual top-three finishes for Pullman and Clarkston High Schools.

Team scores — 1. Lewis and Clark High School 123; 2. Cheney High School 119; 3. Pullman High School 112; 4. Clarkston High School 43; T5. East Valley Spokane High School 18; T5. Central Valley Spokane High School 18; 7. Ferris High School 9; 8. Medical Lake High School 8; 9. West Valley Spokane High School 5.

Girls 200 freestyle — 3. Catalina Donolo Pul. 2:12.15

Girls 50 freestyle — 3. Makayla Dougherty Clk. 26.73

Girls 100 freestyle — 3. Makayla Dougherty Clk. 1:01.27

Girls 500 freestyle — 3. Catalina Donolo Pul. 5:56.40

Girls 100 backstroke — 3. Bree Myers Pul. 1:06.10

Girls 100 backstroke — 1. Hazel Edge Pul. 1:11.05

Girls 200 medlay relay — 1. Pullman 2:03.76; 2. Clarkston 2:07.60

Girls 200 freestyle relay — 3. Pullman 1:56.37

Girls 400 freestyle relay — 3. Pullman 4:14.39

Moscow, Lewiston combine for four first-place finishes

MOSCOW — Moscow’s Noah Crossler took first place twice on Saturday, taking the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke and Lewiston’s Lillian Sawyer and Filippo Greggio finished first in the girls’ 200 and boys’ breaststroke respectively.

Crossler’s two first-place finishes were part of four top-three finishes for the host Bears. McKenna Sept finished third in the girls’ 200 and Suzka Martin finished third in the girls’ 100 backstroke.

The Bengals had five top-three finishes, including Deegan Everett, Kaden Antonich, Julian Lentz and Filippo Greggio finishing third in the Boys 200 freestyle relay. Kaden Antonich finished third in the boys’ 200,