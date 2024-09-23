AREA ROUNDUP: Weekly honors for WSU’s Abraham, Idaho’s Mitchell

AREA ROUNDUP
Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham was named the West Coast Conference Freshman Player of the Week for women’s basketball, it was announced Monday.
Abraham totaled 10 points while shooting .500, going 4-of-8 from the field to help lead the team to a big 65-42 win over San Diego on Thursday. She also went 2-of-4 from deep and tallied five rebounds and a block.
The Cougars (6-6, 1-0) will return to Pullman after the holiday break to continue WCC play, hosting Pepperdine on Saturday at noon before hitting the road again to play at Pacific on Monday 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UI’s Mitchell earns Big Sky Co-Player of the Week
Averaging 29 points per game in a pair of road contests has earned Idaho’s Kolton Mitchell Co-Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, it was announced Monday.
Mitchell scored 32 points in a victory over Pacific on Saturday, which was a follow up to a 26-point effort against UC Davis.
Mitchell was 20-of-29 from the field and 10-of-17 from the 3-point line. He also added six assists and nine steals for the week. He has scored in double-digits in seven games, including the last three. This is Mitchell’s first weekly Big Sky award.
Next up, the Vandals (5-8) will begin Big Sky play to start the new year when they host Montana State at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at ICCU Arena. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.