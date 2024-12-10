AREA ROUNDUP: Wildcats tame Tigers

KENDRICK — Lapwai’s Skylin Picard contributed 15 points and five assists en route to a 54-44 Whitepine League victory over Kendrick on Monday at Kendrick High School. Amasone George pitched in an additional eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0). Hali Anderson scored a game high 24 points for the Tigers (2-4, 2-2). Hayden Kimberling recorded 14 rebounds for Kendrick.

LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)

Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 3 1-6 8, Skylin Picard 6 3-4 15, Andraeana Domebo 1 3-4 5, Lois Oatman 3 0-0 6, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 0 0-0 0, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 4 6-9 14. Totals 19 13-23 54.

KENDRICK (2-4, 2-2)

Hayden Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 3-4 6, Hali Anderson 5 12-14 24, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 2 1-6 5, Braelynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 17-26 44.

Lapwai 12 13 12 17—54

Kendrick 7 9 18 10—44

3-point goals — Payne 2, George, Anderson 2.Kamiah 59, Orofino 23

KAMIAH — Kamiah cruised to a nonconference victory over Orofino.

The Kubs improved to 5-0 overall on the season and the Maniacs dropped to 1-3.

Full information was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Asotin 53, Genesis Prep Academy 42

ASOTIN — Asotin’s Cody Ells recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over Genesis Prep Academy of Post Falls.

AJ Olerich pitched in an addtional 11 points for the Panthers (3-0).

Dylan Tosh recorded a team-high 12 points for the Jaguars (0-1)

GENESIS PREP (0-1)