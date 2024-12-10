AREA ROUNDUP: Wildcats tame Tigers

KENDRICK — Lapwai’s Skylin Picard contributed 15 points and five assists en route to a 54-44 Whitepine League victory over Kendrick on Monday at Kendrick High School. Amasone George pitched in an additional eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0). Hali Anderson scored a game high 24 points for the Tigers (2-4, 2-2). Hayden Kimberling recorded 14 rebounds for Kendrick.
LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 3 1-6 8, Skylin Picard 6 3-4 15, Andraeana Domebo 1 3-4 5, Lois Oatman 3 0-0 6, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 0 0-0 0, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 4 6-9 14. Totals 19 13-23 54.
KENDRICK (2-4, 2-2)
Hayden Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 3-4 6, Hali Anderson 5 12-14 24, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 2 1-6 5, Braelynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 17-26 44.
Lapwai 12 13 12 17—54
Kendrick 7 9 18 10—44
3-point goals — Payne 2, George, Anderson 2.Kamiah 59, Orofino 23
KAMIAH — Kamiah cruised to a nonconference victory over Orofino.
The Kubs improved to 5-0 overall on the season and the Maniacs dropped to 1-3.
Full information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Asotin 53, Genesis Prep Academy 42
ASOTIN — Asotin’s Cody Ells recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over Genesis Prep Academy of Post Falls.
AJ Olerich pitched in an addtional 11 points for the Panthers (3-0).
Dylan Tosh recorded a team-high 12 points for the Jaguars (0-1)
GENESIS PREP (0-1)
Spencer Farrell 1 0-0 3, Emmanus Nichols 5 0-0 12, Dylan Tosh 4 3-3 13, Ethan Martin 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Bateman 0 0-0 0, Gabe Meyer 4 2-7 10, Silas Blood 1 2-2 4, Griffin Earley 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 42.
ASOTIN (3-0)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 3 0-0 8, Peter Eggleston 1 1-2 3, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 3, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 0 0-0 0, Sam Hall 4 0-2 8, Cody Ells 7 4-7 20, Sam Schaffer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 1-1 11. Totals 21 6-12 53.
Genesis Prep 8 13 9 12—42
Asotin 10 12 15 16—53
3-point goals — Farrell, Nichols 2, Tosh 2, Biery 2, Ells 2, Conklin.
Spokane Christian 40, Pullman Christian 26
SPOKANE — Brayden Olson pitched in seven points for Pullman Christian in a Mount Christian League loss to Spokane Classical Christian.
Judah Fitzgerald (six points), Johnny Brown (five), Chilton Gleason (four) and Kofi Hammond (four) also scored for the Eagles (0-5, 0-5).
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Kofi Hammond 1 2-4 4, Brayden Olson 3 1-2 7, Judah Fitzgerald 1 4-6 6, Chilton Gleason 2 0-0 4, Johnny Brown 2 1-1 5, Nata Fotofili 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kobina Hammond 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-13 26.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN
Jared Iherg 0 1-4 1, Isaac Oh 4 0-0 8, Andy Lewis 2 0-0 5, Mike Halogran 2 0-0 5, Trevor Williams 2 2-2 8, Jordan Kapelec 5 0-0 11, Andrew Gabras 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-6 40.
Pullman Christian 6 7 8 5—26
Spokane Classical 11 14 9 6—40
3-point goals — Williams 2, Lewis, Halogran, Kapelec