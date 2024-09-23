AREA ROUNDUP: WSU women complete 15-point comeback to win in overtime

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars women’s basketball team opened the season with a 15-point comeback against reigning Big Sky Champion Eastern Washington with an 83-82 overtime win on Monday.
WSU senior Tara Wallack populated the box score with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals. Sophomore Eleonora Villa posted 19 points, but made just one of her seven 3-point attempts.
Washington State (1-0) outscored EWU 25-14 in the third quarter, including a 23-9 run after Eastern went up by 15.
Freshman Charlotte Abraham drained a 3-pointer to give Wazzu a late lead, but Eastern Washington forced overtime with a quick layup.
Junior point guard Astera Tuhina scored 13 points, including the dagger that put the Cougars up for good with 4.7 seconds left in overtime.
E. WASHINGTON (0-1)
Eggers 4-8 2-4 11, Hays 3-5 0-0 6, Boni 4-6 0-0 9, Gallatin 4-10 1-2 11, Howard 9-17 4-6 25, Harvey 1-5 1-4 3, Pettis 3-9 0-0 7, Schuler 3-6 0-0 8, Kirk 1-5 0-3 2, Totals 32-71 8-19 82
WASHINGTON ST. (1-0)
Covill 2-3 0-0 4, Tuhina 3-7 5-7 13, Eleonora Villa 7-23 4-4 19, Jenna Villa 1-3 0-0 3, Wallack 8-15 5-8 21, Kpetikou 0-1 0-0 0, Abraham 4-9 1-1 12, Alsina 1-4 1-2 4, Chiu 1-3 0-0 2, Dart 0-2 5-6 5, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 21-28 83
3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-16 (Eggers 1-2, Boni 1-2, Gallatin 2-4, Howard 3-5, Pettis 1-1, Schuler 2-2), Washington St. 8-28 (Tuhina 2-4, E.Villa 1-7, J.Villa 1-3, Wallack 0-3, Abraham 3-7, Alsina 1-1, Chiu 0-1, Dart 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Assists_E. Washington 16 (Howard 3, Kirk 3, Pettis 3), Washington St. 11 (Wallack 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_E. Washington 52 (Kirk 13), Washington St. 37 (Tuhina 7). Total Fouls_E. Washington 21, Washington St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_906.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cougar coach David Riley wins his WSU debut
PULLMAN — Washington State celebrated the dawn of the David Riley-era with a 100-92 win over Portland State at Beasley Coliseum.
The lone two members of WSU’s 2023-24 March Madness team — Isaiah Watts and Parker Gerrits — raised the Cougars’ NCAA banner updated to include last year’s tournament appearance.
Wazzu committed seven turnovers within the game’s first five minutes to trail the Vikings 21-4. The Cougs rallied, going on a 42-17 run in the final 14:26 of the first half.
Washington State used six double-digit scoring performances to turn the tide. EWU transfer Cedric Coward scored 23, Watts added 20, Washington transfer Nate Calmese scored 17, and EWU transfers Ethan Price, Dane Erikstrup and Lejuan Watts posted 16, 12 and 11 respectively.
PORTLAND ST. (0-1)
Johnson 6-8 1-3 14, Minott 1-1 5-7 7, Henderson 4-9 0-0 10, Myers 4-7 4-5 14, Nowell 2-8 0-0 5, Habib 3-9 1-2 9, Miller 8-16 3-4 20, Curtiss 5-8 0-0 13, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0, Farrell 0-2 0-0 0, Brice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 14-21 92.
WASHINGTON ST. (1-0)
Erikstrup 4-9 2-2 12, Price 4-5 5-6 16, L.Watts 4-8 3-4 11, Calmese 6-11 2-4 17, Coward 7-12 6-7 23, I.Watts 5-8 6-6 20, Vavers 0-3 1-3 1, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 25-32 100.
Halftime_Washington St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 12-27 (Curtiss 3-3, Myers 2-3, Habib 2-6, Henderson 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Miller 1-3, Nowell 1-5), Washington St. 15-32 (I.Watts 4-5, Price 3-3, Calmese 3-5, Coward 3-7, Erikstrup 2-7, Gerrits 0-1, L.Watts 0-1, Vavers 0-3). Fouled Out_Farrell, Erikstrup, L.Watts. Rebounds_Portland St. 26 (Johnson 7), Washington St. 34 (Coward 12). Assists_Portland St. 16 (Myers 10), Washington St. 15 (Calmese 5). Total Fouls_Portland St. 24, Washington St. 25. A_3,120 (11,671).
Vandal men win season opener
MOSCOW — The Idaho Vandals beat Northwest 94-60 in their season opener at the ICCU Arena.
The Vandals led by 12 at halftime but exploded for a 48-26 second-half showing to secure the 34-point win and start the season 1-0.
Junior guard Isaiah Brickner led the Vandals with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Jack Payne added 14 points and five rebounds, making 4-of-5 three-pointers.
Idaho State transfer Kolton Mitchell tallied 12 points with two 3s. Lapwai’s Titus Yearout joined sophomore Kristian Gonzalez in putting up 10 points each.
NORTHWEST U. (0-1)
Hagan 1-4 0-0 2, Zapater 0-1 0-0 0, Mugosa 1-3 0-0 3, Potter 2-5 2-3 6, Williams 3-6 1-3 9, Whalen 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 5-9 0-0 12, Aubry-Thomas 0-6 2-2 2, Hansen 1-2 3-6 5, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, McGaughey-Fick 1-2 0-0 3, Wobrock 1-3 2-3 4, Crujeiras 0-1 1-2 1, Wade-Henderson 1-3 0-1 2, Amano 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-52 13-22 60.
IDAHO (1-0)
Linhardt 2-3 3-4 7, Mims 4-7 0-0 8, Mrus 1-8 0-0 2, Gonzalez 5-11 0-0 10, Mitchell 5-7 0-0 12, Anderson 0-4 3-4 3, Rose 2-5 0-0 5, Payne 5-7 0-0 14, Klapper 0-3 1-2 1, Brickner 7-7 6-8 20, Yearout 3-5 4-4 10, Steele 1-2 0-1 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 17-23 94.
Halftime_Idaho 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwest U. 7-18 (Williams 2-3, Martin 2-4, McGaughey-Fick 1-2, Mugosa 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Whalen 0-1, Potter 0-3), Idaho 7-25 (Payne 4-5, Mitchell 2-4, Rose 1-2, Klapper 0-1, Linhardt 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Yearout 0-2, Gonzalez 0-3, Mrus 0-5). Fouled Out_Steele. Rebounds_Northwest U. 24 (Whalen 4), Idaho 40 (Mims, Brickner 8). Assists_Northwest U. 5 (Whalen 2), Idaho 12 (Gonzalez, Rose 3). Total Fouls_Northwest U. 16, Idaho 23. A_1,584 (4,200).
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho wins all six matches
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Vandals swept their singles matches at the PNW Invitational.
The invite featured players from Seattle, George Fox, Portland State and Idaho.
Yu-Shun Lai, Eric Wang, Noe De Col, Gabriel Moroder and Chetanna Amadike won in straight sets for the Vandals. Sebastian Medica won in a third-set super-tiebreaker.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho and WSU complete competition
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Vandals and two Cougars earned singles victories in the final day of the Oregon Hidden Dual on Sunday.
Lena Beckx, Selin Sepkin, Naomi Schraeder and Ida Johansson earned wins for Idaho in a competition with Oregon, Seattle, Gonzaga, Boise State and Washington State.
Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markova won their individual singles matches for Washington State.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Three Bengals, one Bear earn honors
The 5A All-Inland Empire League volleyball team was announced on Monday and half of the team was made up of players from Lewiston with one from Moscow.
Seniors Addie McKarcher, Jordyn Albright and Brooke Bernal represented the Bengals. Eva Biladeau made the team from the Bears.