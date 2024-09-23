Sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 6, 2025

Artist/artisan opportunities

Contest and event entries

Anonymous Author
Ed Haagen and Dave Tong created "Palouse Moose Deuce Coupes" in 2023, for a vinyl-wrapped box on Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow.
Inland 360 cover contest ends Friday

Entries for this year’s Inland 360 cover contest are due Friday.

They can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com, dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Rules:

  • Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.
  • Inland 360’s cover is vertical: 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit.
  • Indicate how the image was created, i.e. oil paints, photography, digital illustration.
  • Include your name, address, email and phone number.

The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.

Contact Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.

Vinyl-wrap proposals due this month

Artists have through Feb. 28 to submit designs for vinyl-wrapped signal boxes at four locations in Moscow.

Signal boxes around the city periodically are updated with new designs via this annual public art project.

Boxes slated for new vinyl installations this year are at Sixth and Deakin streets; Eighth Street, between Jackson and Main streets; Stadium Drive and State Highway 8; and South Jackson Street and State Highway 8, at the Wren Welcome Garden.

Artists 18 and older who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties, along with Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members are encouraged to participate. Each artist selected will receive a $1,000 honorarium.

Full project details including eligibility, timeline, site details and submission requirements are at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.

Applications open for Hemp Fest booths

Vendor applications for Moscow Hemp Fest are due by April 1.

The event — with music, information and craft booths and a food court — is set for April 12 at East City Park.

Arts and crafts vendors, especially with hemp-related products, are being sought, with a fee of $100 per space.

Application information is at moscowhempfest.com.

Moscow Ren Fair seeks craft, food vendors

Craft and food vendor applications for the Moscow Renaissance Fair will be accepted through April 1 for the May 3-4 event.

Crafts for the juried craft show must be handmade, and food booths must sell handmade food.

Application details and information are at moscowrenfair.org or by emailing pres_mrf@moscowrenfair.org.

Reminder: Submissions for the fair’s annual poster contest are due Feb. 28 at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., Moscow.

— Inland 360

