Asotin boys, Pomeroy girls win 'Battle of the Colors' hoops games

AREA ROUNDUP
POMEROY — In a defensive rivalry showdown, Asotin edged past Pomeroy 41-35 in the "Battle of the Colors" boys basketball game Monday at Pomeroy High School.
Cody Ells racked up 15 points and AJ Olerich added 11 for the Panthers, who improved to 6-0.
Braxton McKeirnan had 11 points for the Pirates (1-2).
"Pomeroy played tough ... they have some tough kids," Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said. "Good to get the win.
"Both crowds were great. It was a good atmosphere."
ASOTIN (6-0)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 2 0-2 5, Peter Eggleston 1 1-4 3, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 0 0-0 0, Sam Hall 1 0-2 2, Cody Ells 5 3-4 15, Sam Schaffer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 1-4 11. Totals 16 5-16 41.
POMEROY (1-2)
Jacob Reisinger 3 1-2 8, Braxton McKeirnan 5 1-2 11, Jett Slusser 2 0-2 4, Kyzer Herres 1 2-4 3, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 6, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 35.
Asotin 6 7 15 13—41
Pomeroy 4 9 13 9—35
3-point goals — Ells 2, Conklin, Biery, Schmidt 2, Reisinger.
Pullman Christian 49, Spokane Athletic Co-op 48
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian held off Spokane Athletic Co-op with “good defense in the last 20 seconds,” according to coach Jamie Gleason, to earn its first victory of the season.
The Eagles (1-6) forced a highly contested shot at the buzzer that was off the mark.
Judah Fitzgerald led the way with 18 points and five steals and Brayden Olson compiled a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double for Pullman Christian.
SPOKANE ATHLETIC CO-OP
Carson Rider 8 2-4 18, Isaiah Herbers 1 0-0 3, Abe Wiens 1 0-0 3, Seth Hughes 1 0-0 3, James Severn 7 0-0 17, Winston Dewing 1 0-0 3, Anthony Hyman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-4 48.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-6)
Kofi Hammond 4 4-4 14, Brayden Olson 4 3-6 11, Judah Fitzgerald 6 4-7 18, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Johnny Brown 2 0-2 4, Nata Fotofili 0 1-2 1, Luke Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-23 49.
Spokane Athletic Co-op 12 8 16 12—48
Pullman Christian 10 11 18 10—49
3-point goals — Severn 3, Herbers, Wiens, Hughes, Hammond 2, Fitzgerald 2.
Clearwater Valley 58, St. John Bosco 31
KOOSKIA — Matthew Louwien was on fire from 3-point land as the Rams doused the Patriots of Cottonwood in a 1A Whitepine League game.
Louwien hit six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for Clearwater Valley (4-2, 4-0). Harvey Wellard added 12 points.
St. John Bosco (0-4, 0-4) was paced by Cody Weckman with 16 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-4, 0-4)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 2 0-0 4, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 7 1-6 16, Henry Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Ignatius Parmentier 1 1-2 3, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 2 0-0 4, Connor Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Glenn Parmentier 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-8 31.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-2, 4-0)
Harvey Wellard 6 0-0 12, Hyson Scott 5 0-1 10, Lane Thivierge 2 0-0 5, Matthew Louwien 6 0-0 18, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 3 0-1 6, Timuni Moses 1 0-2 2, Cason Curtis 2 1-2 5, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0, Mathew Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-6 58.
St. John Bosco 6 9 11 5—31
Clearwater Valley 20 9 14 15—58
3-point goals — Weckman, Louwien 6, Thivierge.
Prairie, 49 Deary 26
DEARY— Briggs Rambo racked up 14 points and the Pirates of Cottonwood powered past the Mustangs.
Riley Shears (10 points) was also in double figures for Prairie (3-1).
Deary (2-3) garnered 13 points from TJ Beyer.
PRAIRIE (3-1)
Logan Weber 2 0-0 4, Levi Gehring 0 1-4 1, Phil Schwartz 2 2-2 7, Briggs Rambo 6 2-3 14, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 1-2 9, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 2-2 10, Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-11 49.
DEARY (2-3)
TJ Beyer 5 1-2 13, Mason Leonard 1 0-2 2, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Jacob Mechling 1 1-4 3, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 1 1-6 3, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-14 26.
Prairie 12 7 17 13—49
Deary 5 13 2 6—26
3-point goals — Schwartz, Beyer 2, Hubbard.
Oakesdale 67, Colton 38
The Wildcats fell to the Nighthawks and dropped to 0-5 on the season.
Complete results were unavailable at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pomeroy 27, Asotin 20
POMEROY — Extremely balanced scoring helped the Pirates beat the Panthers in a nonleague rivalry game.
Pomeroy (2-1) had no player score more than four points — Hollie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels, Isabella Field and Carmen Fruh all reached that mark.
For Asotin (2-3), Kelsey Thummel had nine points and Georgia Schaefer grabbed 19 rebounds.
ASOTIN (2-3)
Kelsey Thummel 1 7-14 9, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 2 0-2 5, Georgia Schaefer 1 2-6 4, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-22 20.
POMEROY (2-1)
Hollie Van Vogt 2 0-2 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-1 2, Sadie Klaveano 1 0-2 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 1-4 3, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-2 4, Molly Warren 1 0-1 2, Reagan McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 2 0-0 4, Carmen Fruh 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 3-16 27.
Asotin 5 2 5 8—20
Pomeroy 4 5 7 11—27
3-point goals — Hall.
Lapwai 76, Clearwater Valley 27
LAPWAI — Skylin Picard poured in 24 points and the Wildcats used stellar defense to storm past the Rams.
Lapwai (6-0) also received 12 points from Amasone George and eight points and nine rebounds from Lois Oatman.
Picard hit six 3s and the Wildcats had 13 treys as a team in the win.
Clearwater Valley (3-5) was led by Eva Lundgren with 13 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-5)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 1-2 3, Shailynn Davis 0 0-0 0, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 3 0-0 6, Sypress Martinez 0 0-0 0, Frances Ward 0 0-0 0, Eva Lundgren 5 2-2 13, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 3, Tessa Lundgren 0 2-4 2, Jayleigh Wellard 0 0-0 0, Autumn Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 27.
LAPWAI (6-0)
Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 5 1-2 12, Skylin Picard 9 0-2 24, Andrea Domebo 3 0-1 6, Lois Oatman 3 1-2 8, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 4 0-0 11, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 4 3-4 12. Totals 29 7-11 76.
Clearwater Valley 5 10 7 5—27
Lapwai 23 13 22 18—76
3-point goals — Lundgren, Reuben, S. Picard 6, J. Picard 3, Payne, George, Oatman, Bisbee.
Potlatch 48, Logos 43
POTLATCH — Cathryn Burnette compiled 23 points and the Loggers topped the Knights in a 2A Whitepine League game.
Brieanna Winther added 14 points for Potlatch (2-7, 2-4).
Logos (4-5, 2-4) received a game-high 25 points from Naomi Taylor.
POTLATCH (2-7, 2-4)
Brieanna Winther 5 1-2 14, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 0 1-4 1, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cathryn Burnette 10 3-10 23, Cadence Carlson 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 3-10 5, Gracie Zims 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 9-20 48.
LOGOS (4-5, 2-4)
Naomi Taylor 8 6-8 25, Jemma Driskill 0 0-4 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 3, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 1-1 7, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 3, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 2 1-1 5, Emily Bowen 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 8-19 43.
Logos 12 7 10 14 — 43
Potlatch 12 10 14 12 — 48
3-point goals — Winther, Taylor 3, Crawford, Wilson.
Spokane Athletic Co-op 31, Pullman Christian 23
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian couldn't keep pace with Spokane Athletic Co-op in a nonleague game.
Braeley Olson tallied 10 points as the team's lone double-digit scorer.
SPOKANE ATHLETIC CO-OP
Ashley Vermeer 2 0-0 4, Edye Smawley 3 0-0 6, Leia Vermeer 2 0-0 4, Joslyn Spencer 3 0-0 6, Alivia Sawicki 1 0-2 2, Ailye Smawley 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 0-2 31.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-5)
Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 2 0-0 4, Lizzy Fitzgerald 3 0-0 7, Sara Torrey 0 0-0 0, Sophia Cofer 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olson 4 1-2 10. Totals 10 1-2 23.
Spokane Athletic Co-op 13 8 8 2—31
Pullman Christian 7 8 2 6—23
3-point goals — A. Smawley, L. Fitzgerald, Olson.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Pullman, Potlatch compete at Tri-State meet
COEUR D'ALENE — Lewiston, Pullman and Potlatch all competed at the prestigious Tri-State meet held at North Idaho College over the weekend.
The highest placer from the area was Lewiston's Gunnar Whitlock, who placed fourth at 144 pounds.
In consolation matches, Potlatch's William Yearout went to Round 6 at 157 pounds and Pullman's Sam Sears went to Round 5 at 215 pounds.
Clarkston gets a second, Pomeroy two thirds at Brice Williams
SPANGLE — Clarkston's Micah Kanooth at 106 pounds earned a second-place finish at the Brice Williams Invite over the weekend, held at Liberty High School.
Pomeroy's Jess Winona at 165 pounds and Peyton Cannon at 190 pounds each earned third-place finishes at the same event.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 76, Saint Martin's 48
PULLMAN — Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge secured her 100th win with the Cougs and Tara Wallack reached 1,000 points in her career as WSU defeated Saint Martin's in a nonconference contest Sunday.
Nine different players scored for the Cougars (5-6), who received 33 points from their bench.
Eleonora Villa matched a career-high mark with 20 points to go with three assists, four rebounds and a steal for WSU.
Candace Kpetikou recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tara Wallack finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
ST. MARTIN'S (7-2)
Lamet 7-10 1-2 16, Oaster 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Kiana Rios 4-8 4-4 13, Travis 3-11 0-0 8, Lopez 0-2 2-2 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Booster 1-2 0-0 3, Hatchett 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Koki 0-2 0-0 0, Jlynn Rios 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 17-50 8-10 48.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-6)
Covill 2-4 1-2 5, Tuhina 0-4 0-0 0, Jenna Villa 3-6 1-2 10, Eleonora Villa 8-12 2-2 20, Wallack 4-7 0-0 8, Kpetikou 5-8 0-0 10, Abraham 2-3 1-1 6, Alsina 3-6 0-0 7, Chiu 1-1 0-0 2, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-5 4-4 8, Totals 30-56 9-11 76.
St. Martin's 14 12 15 7—48
Washington St. 23 18 18 17—76
3-Point Goals — St. Martin's 6-19 (Lamet 1-1, Brown 0-1, K.Rios 1-4, Travis 2-4, Reed 0-1, Booster 1-2, Hatchett 0-1, Koki 0-1, Smith 1-4), Washington St. 7-22 (Tuhina 0-3, J.Villa 3-5, E.Villa 2-5, Wallack 0-1, Abraham 1-1, Alsina 1-4, Gardner 0-3). Assists — St. Martin's 13 (Travis 6), Washington St. 17 (Tuhina 6). Fouled Out — Washington St. Abraham. Rebounds — St. Martin's 24 (Lamet 7), Washington St. 36 (Kpetikou 10). Total Fouls — St. Martin's 15, Washington St. 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 839.
Idaho 71, Utah State 56
MOSCOW — Four Vandals scored in double figures and Idaho (7-2) never traield in its victory over the Aggies (1-10) of the Mountain West on Sunday.
UI led just 32-30 at halftime before outscoring the Aggies 23-13 in the third quarter to create separation.
Olivia Nelson recorded 20 points and five assists while Jennifer Aadland compiled her second double-double of the season, grabbing 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann added 12 points and six assists and Sarah Brans had 11 points.
UTAH STATE (1-10)
Livingston 6-9 1-2 16, Logwood 4-7 2-2 11, Sene 2-8 1-1 5, Latta 2-6 0-1 4, Tarver 1-12 0-0 3, Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Skelton 2-10 0-0 6, Tanedo 2-7 0-0 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Suguturaga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 4-6 56.
IDAHO (7-2)
Nelson 6-10 6-6 20, Aadland 6-12 0-1 14, Hassmann 5-12 0-0 12, Schweizer 4-12 0-0 8, Bukvic 1-6 0-0 3, Brans 5-9 0-0 11, Pinheiro 1-4 0-0 3, Uriarte 0-3 0-0 0, Beatriz Passos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 6-7 71.
Utah State 10 20 13 13—56
Idaho 16 16 23 16—71
3-Point Goals — Utah St. 8-29 (Livingston 3-5, Skelton 2-8, Logwood 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Tarver 1-5, Sene 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tanedo 0-2, Latta 0-3), Idaho 9-26 (Aadland 2-3, Nelson 2-4, Hassmann 2-6, Pinheiro 1-2, Brans 1-3, Bukvic 1-5, Uriarte 0-1, Schweizer 0-2). Assists — Utah St. 6 (Livingston, Suguturaga 2), Idaho 20 (Hassmann, Bukvic 6). Rebounds — Utah St. 42 (Tarver, Johnson 6), Idaho 48 (Aadland 14). Fouled Out — None. Total Fouls — Utah St. 13, Idaho 7. Technical Fouls — None.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UC San Diego, 80, Idaho 56
MOSCOW — After the Vandals started with a 6-0 lead, the Tritons responded with a 9-0 run of their own and UI couldn't keep pace.
UC San Diego (9-2) won its seventh straight game with its 24-point victory over Idaho (4-7) in a nonconference game Sunday.
Tyler Mrus scored a team-high 20 points on 6-7 shooting from the three-point line and Kolton Mitchell added 12 points for UI.
The Tritons had two 21-point scorers in Tyler McGhie and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.
UC SAN DIEGO (9-2)
Kapic 2-8 2-4 7, Gray 4-8 1-4 11, Howell 0-2 8-8 8, McGhie 8-18 0-0 21, Tait-Jones 8-9 5-7 21, Rochelin 2-7 0-0 5, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Milovich 1-1 0-0 2, Elisaldez 0-0 0-0 0, Pendleton 1-1 0-0 3, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 16-23 80.
IDAHO (4-7)
Mims 1-3 1-2 3, Mrus 7-11 0-0 20, Gonzalez 3-5 0-0 8, Mitchell 4-9 1-1 12, Payne 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 2-4 0-0 5, Steele 1-3 1-3 3, Linhardt 0-3 0-0 0, Klapper 0-4 0-0 0, Brickner 0-2 0-0 0, Yearout 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 0-2 0-1 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Hatten 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 4-9 56.
Halftime — UC San Diego 39-31. 3-Point Goals — UC San Diego 10-30 (McGhie 5-11, Gray 2-4, Pendleton 1-1, Rochelin 1-4, Kapic 1-6, Brooks 0-1, Howell 0-1, Burke 0-2), Idaho 12-28 (Mrus 6-7, Mitchell 3-6, Gonzalez 2-4, Anderson 1-3, Linhardt 0-2, Klapper 0-3, Payne 0-3). Rebounds — UC San Diego 37 (Kapic 10), Idaho 24 (Steele 8). Assists — UC San Diego 12 (Gray 3), Idaho 11 (Mitchell 3). Total Fouls — UC San Diego 14, Idaho 15. A — 1,410 (4,200).