Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases

Hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses have been slowly increasing in Asotin County since late November, according to the county health department.
TriState Health saw around two to five hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses most days since late November, said Brady Woodbury, administrator at Asotin County Public Health, with a few days spiking as high as nine.
Influenza-like viruses typically increase following the holiday and New Year because more people are exposed, meaning that number could still increase.
Although the first flu spikes usually happen around November and December, it’s still worth getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet, Woodbury said.
“We often see it again in the February timeframe. It would be a good idea to get your flu shot now if you haven’t received one,” he said. “The same with the COVID vaccine.”
Although they don’t always prevent people from getting sick, Woodbury said, COVID-19 vaccines are also worthwhile.
“ It really is an effective vaccine that does prevent severe illness,” he said, “and it helps reduce the spread of COVID.”
As of mid-December, Whitman county also had reported 85 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, which can be life-threatening to babies younger than 1 year old and people who are immune-compromised.
Regardless of the respiratory virus, most guidelines for prevention remain the same. Woodbury recommends frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and for people to stay home if they’re sick.
Masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including influenza and COVID-19. If someone is unable to avoid travel when they’re sick, wearing an N95 mask is recommended to prevent the spread of the virus to others, Woodbury said.
“Doctors still wear masks in the hospital. They wear N95 masks to protect themselves and also to prevent spreading illness,” he said. “We know masks do work.”
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.