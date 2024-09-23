Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases

Public health official says it’s not too late to get vaccinated

Rachel Sun Lewiston Tribune and Northwest Public Broadcasting
story image illustation

Hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses have been slowly increasing in Asotin County since late November, according to the county health department.

TriState Health saw around two to five hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses most days since late November, said Brady Woodbury, administrator at Asotin County Public Health, with a few days spiking as high as nine.

Influenza-like viruses typically increase following the holiday and New Year because more people are exposed, meaning that number could still increase.

Although the first flu spikes usually happen around November and December, it’s still worth getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet, Woodbury said.

“We often see it again in the February timeframe. It would be a good idea to get your flu shot now if you haven’t received one,” he said. “The same with the COVID vaccine.”

Although they don’t always prevent people from getting sick, Woodbury said, COVID-19 vaccines are also worthwhile.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“ It really is an effective vaccine that does prevent severe illness,” he said, “and it helps reduce the spread of COVID.”

As of mid-December, Whitman county also had reported 85 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, which can be life-threatening to babies younger than 1 year old and people who are immune-compromised.

Regardless of the respiratory virus, most guidelines for prevention remain the same. Woodbury recommends frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and for people to stay home if they’re sick.

Masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including influenza and COVID-19. If someone is unable to avoid travel when they’re sick, wearing an N95 mask is recommended to prevent the spread of the virus to others, Woodbury said.

“Doctors still wear masks in the hospital. They wear N95 masks to protect themselves and also to prevent spreading illness,” he said. “We know masks do work.”

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Related
Local NewsJan. 3
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Local NewsJan. 3
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Related
Disabled vet thrives in Paralympics
Local NewsJan. 2
Disabled vet thrives in Paralympics
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Local NewsJan. 2
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Scores plunge into 2025
Local NewsJan. 2
Scores plunge into 2025
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Local NewsJan. 2
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Local NewsJan. 2
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Local NewsJan. 2
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Finding inspiration in helping others
Local NewsJan. 2
Finding inspiration in helping others
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Local NewsJan. 1
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy