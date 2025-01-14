WSU volleyball commit Ward gets Gatorade award

AREA ROUNDUP

Washington State volleyball incoming freshman Livia Ward was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Oklahoma, it was announced.

The 5-foot-10 senior setter led the Rockets to a 39-1 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season at Mount St. Mary Catholic High School in Oklahoma City.

Ward amassed 1,233 assists and 372 digs, including a 40-assist, 16-dig effort in Mount’s 3-0 win over Booker T. Washington High in the state final to earn match MVP honors.

Asotin 66, Columbia Academy 26

SPANGLE — The visiting Asotin Panthers dispatched the Upper Columbia Academy Lions 66-26 in a Northeast 2B League boys basketball catfight Monday.

Asotin (10-3, 2-3) received a pair of double-doubles from Cody Ells (13 points, 11 assists) and AJ Olerich (13 points, 13 rebounds) in the triumph.

ASOTIN (10-3, 2-3)

Bennett Anderson 1 2-2 4, Sawyer Biery 3 0-0 7, Peter Eggleston 6 2-3 14, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 2, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 6 0-3 13, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 6 1-2 13, Stone Ausmen 3 0-0 8, Kaden Amend 0 3-4 3, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 66.

UCA (3-5, 0-4)

Dawson Shipowick 4 1-2 10, Josh Baker 1 0-0 2, Jason Willey 0 0-0 0, Jack Maclachlan 1 3-4 5, Ethan Fly 2 0-0 4, Jack Johnson 1 0-0 3, Steve Birmingham 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-6 26.

Asotin 22 18 11 15—66

UCA 7 7 7 5—26

3-point goals — Ausman 2, Ells, Biery, Shipowick, Johnson.

JV — Asotin 57, UCA 31.

Nezperce 67, Salmon River 45

NEZPERCE — Strong showings in the middle quarters helped the Nighthawks topple the Savages in a nonleague home game.

Slater Kuther’s 16 points and Aiden McLeod’s 14 paced Nezperce (7-2) in the win.

Salmon River (2-8) was led by Blake Shepherd with 12 points.

SALMON RIVER (2-8)

Gage Crump 3 0-0 8, Hayes Pratt 1 1-2 4, Blake Shepherd 3 3-4 12, Riley Davis 2 4-14 9, Aaron Markley 4 0-1 8, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 4, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-21 45.

NEZPERCE (7-2)

Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 6 0-0 16, Grant Ingram 0 1-2 1, Jace Cronce 6 0-0 12, Carter Williams 2 0-0 4, Brennan McLeod 3 1-3 7, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 6 1-2 14, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 8, Jadin Williams 1 1-4 3, Forest Nelson 1 0-0 2, Keezen Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-15 67.

Salmon River 13 14 9 9—45

Nezperce 11 21 19 16—67

3-point goals — Shepherd 3, Crump 2, Pratt, Davis, Kuther 4, A. McLeod, Wilcox.

Country Christian 44, Pullman Christian 40

PASCO — Country Christian of Pasco edged past visiting Pullman Christian in a Mountain Christian League contest.

Judah Fitzgerald’s game-high 20 points paced the Eagles (2-9, 1-7) in the loss.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-9, 1-7)

Brayden Olson 3 0-0 6, Judah Fitzgerald 8 3-5 20, Chilton Gleason 0 1-2 1, Johnny Brown 2 0-0 5, Nata Fotofili 2 0-2 4, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Siua Fotofili 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-9 40.

COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (5-6, 5-5)

Jack Blocher 5 3-5 13, Terrell Brubaker 4 0-0 9, Shamgar Nakamura 4 3-5 12, Zane Reavis 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-10 44.

Pullman Christian 12 6 10 12—40

Country Christian 5 17 12 10—44

3-point goals — Fitzgerald, Brown, Reavis 2, Brubaker, Nakamura.

Lapwai-Orofino game postponed