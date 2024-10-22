Sections
Local NewsOctober 23, 2024

Assault in Pullman leads to injuries

Police responded to a report of males fighting in the street just after 1 a.m. Sunday outside The Coug on Colorado Street.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Pullman Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying several individuals involved in an assault early Sunday morning outside The Coug in Pullman.
The Pullman Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying several individuals involved in an assault early Sunday morning outside The Coug in Pullman.

The Pullman Police Department is asking the public for information about a Sunday morning assault that left one male with significant head injuries.

Officers determined that two male victims had witnessed a fight and attempted to intervene. During the process, the men were attacked by a group of college-age males. One victim was rendered unconscious as the result of significant head injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Pullman Police obtained surveillance footage from this incident and posted images on its social media. Police are asking the public to identify people in the photos or provide additional video or photo evidence.

The case remains under investigation.

