Atten-hut, a 4-star general

MOSCOW — Six hundred people gathered Monday in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus to celebrate veterans and listen to one of the university’s most accomplished graduates.

James Amos, a retired four-star general and 35th commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, was the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner. Amos was also present at the annual wreath-laying ceremony earlier in the day on the UI Administration Building lawn.

Amos told the crowd at the ICCU Arena that he was “a bit of a lost soul” when he first arrived on the Moscow campus as a UI freshman in 1965.

He credited his UI mentors for putting him on a trajectory that led to his decorated military career.

“Had they written me off, I surely wouldn’t be here standing in front of you tonight,” he said.

After graduating in 1970, Amos joined the Marines and was a pilot in numerous squadrons. He worked his way up the ranks until he became commandant of the USMC in 2010 in the midst of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He retired from active duty in 2014.

On Monday, Amos spoke about his work to help veterans after they have served. He said despite the widespread patriotism that emerged following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, veteran unemployment ballooned until it peaked in 2010.

Amos said he and other leaders in Washington, D.C., initiated Hiring Our Heroes, a program that connects service members, veterans and military spouses with employers.