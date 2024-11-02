Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
The ScoopNovember 2, 2024

PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle

Colorful hues of fall are a bonus after the change of seasons brings chilly temperatures

August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel looks out over the leaf-covered ground at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A squirrel looks out over the leaf-covered ground at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A neighborhood street in Moscow Wednesday is under a canopy of yellow leaves.
A neighborhood street in Moscow Wednesday is under a canopy of yellow leaves.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
