Avalanche-injured skier saved by GPS on phone

A skier was caught in an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry that left them too injured to ski back out of the forest, rescuers said.

They were partially buried and able to free themself from the avalanche debris, but their injuries prevented them from skiing out, Grand County Search and Rescue said on Facebook.

The avalanche was about 2 feet deep, more than 600 feet wide and ran about 800 vertical feet down one side of the peak, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

It happened Dec. 3 just after 3 p.m. on Mines Peak near Berthoud Pass. Rescuers tracked the skier’s location with GPS coordinates from their cellphone, officials said.

Once rescue teams arrived, they treated the skier’s injuries, including mild hypothermia, officials said.

The teams used a rescue toboggan and rope uphaul systems to haul the skier out of the backcountry and back to Highway 40 to transfer them to Grand County EMS, officials said. Photos show rescuers sliding the toboggan through deep snow in the dark.

“GCSAR encourages all backcountry adventurers to prioritize safety and preparedness,” officials said. “Essential gear, such as a rescue beacon, shovel, and probe, are crucial for self-rescue in avalanche situations. Additionally, it’s imperative to have the skills and knowledge to use this equipment effectively.”

The agency also encouraged people to check avalanche forecasts and conditions on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website before venturing into the backcountry.