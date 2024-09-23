Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
BusinessOctober 13, 2024

Average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.32%, adding pressure to buyers facing high home prices

Will rates stabilize soon?

Associated Press
FILE - A for sale sign is displayed in front of a home in Skokie, Ill., April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - A for sale sign is displayed in front of a home in Skokie, Ill., April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)AP Nam Y. Huh

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. surged to 6.32% last week, adding pressure on home buyers facing sky-high prices and a limited supply of houses for sale.

The rate ticked up from 6.12% the week before, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.57%.

Two weeks ago, the average rate slipped to its lowest level in two years — 6.08% — boosting home shoppers’ purchasing power as they navigate a housing market with prices near all-time highs.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions. That can move the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 4.10% Thursday, up from 3.62% in mid-September, just days before the Fed slashed its benchmark lending rate by a half a point.

“ssociated Wresse should remember that the rise in rates is largely due to shifts in expectations and not the underlying economy, which has been strong for most of the year,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Although higher rates make affordability more challenging, it shows the economic strength that should continue to support the recovery of the housing market.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is still well below the 7.22% it hit in May, its 2024 peak. Until the past two weeks, rates had been mostly declining since July in anticipation of last month’s move by the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years.

Fed officials also signaled they expect further cuts this year and in 2025 and 2026. The rate cuts should, over time, lead to lower borrowing costs on mortgages.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose from below 3% in September 2021 to a 23-year high of 7.8% last October. That coincided with the Fed increasing its benchmark interest rate to fight the inflation that took hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When mortgage rates rise they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers. The housing market has been in a sales slump since 2022 as elevated mortgage rates discouraged many would-be homebuyers. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August even as mortgage rates began easing.

Economists generally expect mortgage rates to remain near their current levels, at least this year. Fannie Mae projects the rate on a 30-year mortgage will average 6.2% in the October-December quarter and decline to an average of 5.7% in the same quarter next year.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, increased again this week. The average rate rose to 5.41% from 5.25% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.89%, Freddie Mac said.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 13
U.S. inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years
BusinessOct. 13
Home listings climb in nation’s priciest markets
BusinessOct. 6
BIZ BITS: Heavenly spot for a wedding
BusinessSep. 29
Putting the yum in smoothies and more: New Pullman eatery of...
Related
Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores
BusinessJune 30
Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores
After split with NYC July 4 hot dog competition, Joey Chestnut heads to Army base event in Texas
BusinessJune 30
After split with NYC July 4 hot dog competition, Joey Chestnut heads to Army base event in Texas
BIZ BITS: Palouse business helps customers build their dreams
BusinessJune 23
BIZ BITS: Palouse business helps customers build their dreams
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate falls again to lowest level since April
BusinessJune 23
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate falls again to lowest level since April
Biz Bits: Mikey’s Gyros in Moscow changes ownership
BusinessFeb. 4
Biz Bits: Mikey’s Gyros in Moscow changes ownership
Biz Bits: A Denny’s for Moscow?
BusinessAug. 28, 2023
Biz Bits: A Denny’s for Moscow?
Biz Bits: They’ve got the essentials at new Uniontown store
BusinessJuly 23, 2023
Biz Bits: They’ve got the essentials at new Uniontown store
Scientists warn of AI dangers
BusinessMay 4, 2023
Scientists warn of AI dangers
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy