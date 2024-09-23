Back to nature in the heart of the city

If Washington State University is the beating heart of Pullman, then the South Fork of the Palouse River is its circulatory system.

The river is joined on the east end of town by Paradise Creek and on the north end by Missouri Flat Creek. That’s three forks, which is significant because before it was called Pullman, the town was known as Three Forks.

There are some lovely walking trails along the South Fork, most of which are below street level. They are wooded, sheltered and pleasant. Beaver, great blue heron and other critters are common.

Six pedestrian bridges cross the South Fork and its tributaries, each built with heavy wooden planks. For years, a local curmudgeon has been installing these bridges in the spring and removing them every fall, lest they be swept away by high water.

The curmudgeon is 80 now, so a small cadre of trail users lends a hand with the installation and removal of the bridges. On a raw and gusty day in early December, the group gathered near the confluence of Paradise Creek and the South Fork to pull the planks.

The brains of the operation

The bridges are the brainchild of Scotty Cornelius, a hearty cyclist, canoeist and backcountry skier who once climbed “The Nose” route on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. In his professional life, he spent 38 years with the geology department at WSU before retiring. Though he presents a gruff exterior, Cornelius is not technically a curmudgeon; “crusty yet benign, with a heart of gold” is a better description.

Sometime around 2008, Cornelius acquired a stack of long, thick wooden planks from a local farmer who was rebuilding a private bridge over the South Fork. The planks still had plenty life in them, and the seeds for the South Fork trail system began to take root.

In addition to the planks, Cornelius also owns a big, funky mower for cutting canary grass which, left unchecked, renders the trails impassable in summer.

Many hands make light work

All six of the volunteers who showed up to pull the planks on a chilly December morning had their reasons.

“I walk a lot, and my goal is to be in as many undeveloped places around town as possible,” said Bill Kabasenche, a professor in WSU’s School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs. “It helps me get to know the community and get to know the land.

“It keeps my soul alive.”