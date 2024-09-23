Backcountry fees changing at Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier National Park is shaking up its wilderness fee permit structure, going from a flat rate by group to a nightly per-person fee.

Overnight wilderness permits will cost $10 per person per night, Mount Rainier officials announced in a news release. That replaces the previous system, in which overnight permits cost $20 regardless of the length of stay or size of group.

Park officials say the change makes the pricing more equitable, since the old system charged small and large groups the same rate.

They also say the change will allow the agency to “recover costs associated with each person’s impact on the resource.” Permit fees go toward maintenance work such as marking trail hazards, cleaning toilets and monitoring food storage.