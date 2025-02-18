Bantam boys trample Stags in first round of district tourney

AREA ROUNDUP

The Clarkston boys basketball team poured in 32 points in the second quarter and hit 12 3-pointers as a team in a 75-32 rout of the Deer Park Stags in a 2A Greater Spokane League first-round game Monday at Clarkston High.

Jason Rinard racked up 18 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, and Niko Ah Hi tallied 17 points and 10 assists to lead the Bantams (11-11). The duo hit three treys apiece.

Isaiah Woods added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

“We came out with focus and intensity and we played our best half of basketball in the first half, shooting 21-of-30 in the first half,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.

With the win, Clarkston advances to play Pullman at 6 p.m. today at Pullman High School in the district semifinals.

DEER PARK (2-19)

Cooper Rich 1 2-2 5, Adam Demir 0 0-2 0, Kruz Krauss 0 1-2 1, Devin Kemano 3 4-4 13, Jayden Wilson 2 1-2 5, Aidan Martin 1 4-6 6, Abdu Issakh 0 0-0 0, Rudy Phillips 1 0-0 2, Brody Chapman 1 2-2 5. Totals 9 14-20 37.

CLARKSTON (11-11)

Isaiah Woods 4 0-2 12, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 1-2 7, Jake Stewart 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 5 4-4 17, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 2 1-4 5, Kendry Gimlin 6 2-2 14, Jason Rinard 7 1-2 18. Totals 27 9-16 75.

Deer Park 12 8 11 6—32

Clarkston 19 32 17 7—75

3-point goals — Kemano 3, Rich, Chapman, Woods 4, Ah Hi 3, Rinard 3, Forsmann 2,

Grangeville 72, Clearwater Valley 62

KOOSKIA — Tate Thacker’s 22-point, 17-rebound double-double powered the visiting Bulldogs past the Rams of Kooskia in a nonleague contest.

Gage Smith added 13 points as five players reached double figures for Grangeville (5-16).

Clearwater Valley (11-7) received 20 points from Hyson Scott and 12 from Matthew Louwien.

GRANGEVILLE (5-16)

Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Tate Thacker 9 1-6 22, McCoy Stamper 5 1-4 11, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 4 1-4 11, Troy Long 4 0-2 10, Gage Smith 6 1-2 13. Totals 30 4-18 72.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-7)

Harvey Wellard 1 2-2 4, Hyson Scott 6 6-8 20, Matthew Louwien 4 0-0 12, Teagan Altman 0 0-2 0, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 5 3-11 15, Cason Curtis 2 4-4 9. Totals 20 15-27 62.

Grangeville 16 20 22 14—72

CV 18 13 15 16—62

3-point goals — Thacker 3, Told 2, Long 2, Schumacher, Louwien 4, Scott 2, Curtis.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman 65, East Valley 24

PULLMAN — In a rematch from a Friday game, the Greyhounds obliterated the East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley a second straight time in the first round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament.

Pullman (16-5) held East Valley (3-18) to 14 points in the final three quarters.

The trio of Grace Kuhle (19 points), River Sykes (17) and Eloise Clark (17) led the Hounds on the day.

With the win, Pullman will travel to face Clarkston at 6 p.m. today in the district semifinals.

EAST VALLEY (3-18)

Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.

PULLMAN (16-5)

Bri Rasmussen 2 0-0 6, Grace Kuhle 6 5-6 19, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-2 0, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 0 0-2 0, River Sykes 7 3-7 17, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 7 0-0 17, Inara Driskell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-17 65.

East Valley 10 3 4 7—24

Pullman 17 19 15 14—65

3-point goals — Salinas-Taylor, Smith, H. Rasmussen, Clark 3, B. Rasmussen 2, Kuhle 2.