Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman

Republican Michael Baumgartner will be the next congressman for Eastern Washington, having earned a commanding lead in early election results Tuesday night and dispelling the wishful thinking of Democrats who hoped to flip the reliably Republican seat for the first time in 30 years.

Baumgartner took the stage at Spokane’s Historic Davenport Hotel on Tuesday night to a crowd of supporters, starting his acceptance speech by praising his Democratic opponent, Carmela Conroy.

“I salute her for stepping forward to run for office,” Baumgartner said. “She did wonderful service to our country, and I thought she ran a great campaign. So hats off to Carmela — be very proud of the race you ran.”

Baumgartner, who serves as Spokane County treasurer, had earned 59.7% of the vote as of Tuesday night, compared to former diplomat and Democrat Conroy’s 40.2%.

Baumgartner appears to be sweeping every county in the 5th Congressional District, which touches the Canadian, Oregon and Idaho borders. Conroy came closest in Whitman County, home of Washington State University, with 46% of the vote.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has held the seat for 20 years and won both her first race in 2004 and her last race in 2022 with more than 59.5% of the vote. — Spokesman-Review (Spokane)

Maria Cantwell defeats Raul Garcia in 2024 U.S. Senate election

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell won reelection on Tuesday in the race between Republican challenger Dr. Raul Garcia and the Democratic incumbent seeking her fifth term.

With some counties left to be counted, Cantwell had 60% of the vote and Garcia, a Yakima emergency room doctor, had 40% out of more than 2.5 million ballots counted statewide by the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

“Now, we are going to go back there and work across the aisle,” Cantwell said at a Democratic watch party at the Seattle Convention Center.

Cantwell’s win isn’t surprising — a poll in October showed her with a 23-point lead over Garcia among likely voters, and Democrats have held both of Washington’s U.S. Senate seats since 2000, when Cantwell defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Slade Gorton. She received 57% of the vote against 10 challengers in the August primary; Garcia received 22%. — Seattle Times

WA Congressman Newhouse clings to narrow lead against Trump-backed challenger

Rep. Dan Newhouse will return for a sixth term in Congress representing the 4th District in Central Washington if his relatively small lead in the initial Tuesday vote count holds.

The race drew national attention as two Trump-backed candidates tried to oust Newhouse — one of only two pro-impeachment Republicans left in the House.

Newhouse said Tuesday night in a news media briefing by telephone after a Sunnyside, Wash., watch party that although it was too early to declare victory he was cautiously optimistic.

“The way things have been going this evening look favorable, but there are a lot of votes left to count,” he said.

If Newhouse returns to Washington D.C., he will be joined by Michael Baumgartner representing the 5th District. Baumgartner, also a Republican, would replace retiring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who endorsed him in the election.

Tuesday night Newhouse had 82,990 votes, or 50%, and his challenger, Jerrod Sessler, also a Republican, had 79,161 votes, or 48%. — Tri-City Herald (Kennewick)

Voters support WA’s carbon market

Voters firmly rejected an initiative that was designed to kill Washington’s fledgling carbon market.

Early election results Tuesday evening showed 62% against the measure.