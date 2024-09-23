Bears, Bengals and more ready for Idaho state football playoffs

It takes three years to create a program capable of winning a state title. That is the advice that Moscow coach Rob Bafus said he received during a summer camp as he was in his early days of coaching.

In his third season with the Bears, Bafus and his team will enter their first postseason together. What makes it more remarkable is the fact that the team went a combined 1-15 in his first two years as head coach.

Moscow won its first five games this season, finished the regular season 7-2 and won the 4A Intermountain League.

Talk about an improvement.

The Bears will host American Falls at 7 p.m. today in the first round of the 4A Idaho state tournament.

Elsewhere, Lewiston, Grangeville and six 2A/1A Whitepine League teams also begin their respective state tournaments this weekend.

Here’s a look at the area’s teams heading to State in Idaho football:

Moscow’s massive transformation

It is a transformation that has shocked a lot of local football fans, but the Moscow head coach had belief that his team was going to turn things around.

Bafus said that things began to take shape last season. Early on in the year, Moscow was competing against teams like Clarkston and Pullman. The Bears were just unable to find a way to win. In 2024, that same team is not only finding ways to win those close games, but take control of games.

It was during the trip for the second game of the season against Caldwell, a game that was moved to McCall due to wildfires in the area, when quarterback Noah Velasco turned to his coach and told him a line that Bafus got emotional recalling:

“This year feels different.”

Those four words perfectly explain what has happened to a Moscow team that has a lot of senior leaders like Velasco.

The belief in the team has always been there, but something has clicked, something just “feels different.” The Bears defeated Caldwell 54-0 that week.

The last time the Bears made the state playoffs was in 2020 in what is now classified as 5A when Moscow was a No. 13 seed in the 16-team bracket. The Bears upset No. 4 seed Jerome 45-7 before losing to fellow Inland Empire League member Sandpoint 31-13.

American Falls finished the regular season 5-4 and is strong on the defensive side of the ball. The Beavers have not allowed a team to score more than 21 points in a game this year.

Lewiston Bengals bound for State for first time since 2022

The Bengals will open the 5A state tournament today at 6 p.m. Pacific when ninth-seeded Lewiston travels to Twin Falls to face the eighth-seeded Bruins.

Lewiston finished with a 5-4 record in its first season dropping down a classification and earned a bid into the 16-team bracket as the highest-seeded at-large team.

The Bengals had several historic events during the regular season as they said goodbye to old Bengal Field on Oct. 4 with a 48-0 win over Hermiston of Oregon and opened the new P1FCU Sports Complex with a 38-21 win over 6A opponent Lake City on Oct. 18. Lewiston also upset one of the top-ranked 6A schools with a 13-6 victory over Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 5.

Coach Matt Pancheri has tested his team with four games against teams from other states. The Bengals defeated Hermiston as well as cross-river rival Clarkston 49-0, but lost to Bothell and Kennewick of Washington.