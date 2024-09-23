Beavs halt Bears' improbable season in 4A state playoffs

MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears lingered on Bear Field well after the final whistle. Tears and bear hugs abounded as the reality that this would be the final time that Moscow’s seniors would step off Bear Field as players sunk in.

Winners of seven games, the Bears could not win an eighth, dropping a first-round Idaho 4A state playoff game to the visiting American Falls Beavers 24-16 on Friday.

“That’s why we coach, right?” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Is to make a difference in young men’s lives and the character of the individuals that we are so blessed to be coaching right now at Moscow High School, these Bears. Their character is incredible. So to hug them for the last time on Bear Field was extremely tough.”

Two costly turnovers

The Bears had two turnovers on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter while trailing by one. A promising drive was interrupted at midfield when Moscow senior quarterback Noah Velasco dropped the snap and an eager Beaver leapt on it.

The Bear defense held, forcing an American Falls three-and-out.

Then, Velasco threw two incomplete passes before his third pass of the drive was intercepted.

“We just had them right where we wanted them, and then just the flip of a switch, and this has been kind of our Achilles heel this year,” Bafus said. “One play really took us out of the game, and that was that interception they made.”

Already up by one, American Falls took the short field and found the end zone, relying on a running game that had been dominant all night to put them up by eight.

Moscow just could not quite rebound, although it only trailed by one score.

The Beavers’ defensive backs, particularly Austin Adair, were aggressive and quick, batting away Bear passes. The Bears turned it over on downs with just over a minute left on an incomplete pass and the Beavers took a knee in victory formation to run out the clock.

“It’s so frustrating because that is a really good team right there, and I thought we were better, but hats off to them,” Bafus said. “First and foremost, hats off to American Falls, the coaches, the players, to come up here, seven hours, eight hours away, whatever it is, and to execute the way they did.”

Bears, Beavers capitalize on big performances

The Bears and Beavers played tough defense, holding each other scoreless in the first quarter after both offenses went for it on fourth down.

American Falls built an early 10-0 lead, but the Bears responded.

Velasco aired it out for the Bears competing 24-of-39 passes for over 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With the final seconds of the second quarter ticking, Velasco completed a series of big throws to a whole host of playmakers, capped by a dart to the middle of the field into the hands of freshman wide receiver Mason Helbling, who reeled the ball in with his right hand and fell into the end zone for the touchdown.

Helbling made six catches for 61 yards, including that 9-yard touchdown.

Helbling suffered a rib injury in Moscow’s last game against Timberlake but worked his way back to play this week, Bafus said.

“I saw a player that is no longer a freshman,” Bafus said of Helbling. “He plays like he’s a flipping senior. I mean, he’s amazing. I love that kid.”

American Falls had a run-heavy game plan, relying on Zack Grigg for over 130 yards and two touchdowns, one for 58 yards and the other at the goal line.

American Falls did not pass often, but the Beavers got the one they needed. Quarterback Dax Brower sent a home run pass to wide receiver Austin Adair for 55 yards that helped the Beavers take and keep the 17-16 lead.

Tyson Izzo impresses in first year playing football

Senior running back Tyson Izzo had not played organized football until this year. He was a standout on the Bears baseball team, but decided to play football for the first time in his senior year.