Benefit planned Saturday for those affected by Cardiff explosion

PIERCE — A fundraising event that’s been in the works for almost three months is scheduled for Saturday evening at the Pierce Community Center.
The Cardiff Benefit Dinner and Auction will raise money for the victims and the families affected by an explosion and fire that killed two people and injured two others Sept. 11 in the unincorporated Clearwater County town of Cardiff.
People who attend the benefit are invited to start showing up around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and a live auction will start at 5:30. There will also be silent auctions for desserts and gift baskets, as well as a 50/50 drawing.
Dinner will also be served, for a suggested donation of $12.
Many items have been donated for the live auction, said Eden Bowie, one of the organizers. And people can still donate items until about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live auction items include a cord of tamarack firewood, a load of gravel, a guided fishing trip, a lifetime Life Flight membership and a flatbed trailer, Bowie said.
The backwoods towns of Weippe, Pierce, Cardiff and Headquarters have responded strongly to the tragic event, Bowie said.
“The entire hilltop has come together to support these people. Everyone is participating. ... People have just been really, really generous with their donations and their time, and I expect a good turnout this weekend. It’s just a tragedy that has really affected the whole community.”
The explosion happened at the Atkinson Distributing gas station in Cardiff when a tanker truck was delivering a load of fuel. Wesley J. Lineberry, 62, of Pierce, and Brandon L. Cook, 53, of Orofino, were killed. Two others, Roxann Hubbs and Donny Billeter, were injured but survived.
Besides the benefit, cash donations can be made for the victims at the White Pine Branch of the Idaho Central Credit Union at Pierce. There will also be live music in the evening at the Timber Inn in Pierce, and the proceeds from that event will go to the victims.