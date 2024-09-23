AREA ROUNDUP

The host Lewiston Bengals got nine scorers on the board in a 46-38 nonleague victory over Walla Walla to conclude the Diamond Shop Classic boys basketball event at Lewiston High School on Saturday.

“I really liked that our team came out and played hard after giving a lot the previous night against Central Valley,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said.

Brady Rudolph hit four 3-point goals to lead the unbeaten Bengals (4-0) with 12 points.

WALLA WALLA (2-1)

C. Shivell 5 0-0 11, M. Eggart 0 0-0 0, D. Bingham 1 0-0 2, G. Coram 3 0-0 7, T. Bullington 7 0-0 18, C. Nunes 0 0-0 0, C. Pemberton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 0-0 38.

LEWISTON (4-0)

Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 2 2-2 7, Drew Alldredge 0 1-2 1, Jordan Walker 1 1-1 3, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 4 0-0 12, Blaze Hepburn 1 0-0 2, Parker Bogar 2 2-2 7, Mason Way 2 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-9 46.

Walla Walla 6 5 13 14—38

Lewiston 11 8 23 4—46

3-point goals — Bullington 4, Shivell, Coram, Rudolph 4, Way 2, Torpey, Fisher, Bogar.

Moscow 49, St. Maries 45

Moscow remained undefeated after staving off a late St. Maries rally to finish its run in the Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School.

The Bears (3-0) held a comfortable 30-17 halftime lead and were up 40-30 through three quarters, but the Lumberjacks (2-2) came on to tie the game at 43 with about two minutes remaining. Andrew Hurley made what Moscow coach Josh Uhrig called a “big bucket” to put the Bears back ahead, and Moscow held on through a free-throw battle in the closing stages to claim the win.

Grant Abendroth (11 points) and Traiden Cummings (10) reached double figures on offense for Moscow.

MOSCOW (3-0)

Tyson Izzo 3 0-0 6, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 2, JP Breese 4 0-2 9, Traiden Cummings 2 6-12 10, Maurice Bethel 0 2-2 2, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 4 0-0 11, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 4 0-0 9, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-16 49.

ST. MARIES (2-2)

Jaxson Harold 2 0-0 6, Keanne Garcia 0 0-0 0, Kayson Sexton 2 0-0 5, Jack Barta 3 0-0 8, JJ Yearout 7 3-7 17, Isaiah Gustaffe 2 0-1 4, Brock Barta 1 0-0 3, Landon Riberich 1 0-0 2, Hayden DeFoort 0 0-0 0, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-8 45.

Moscow 14 16 10 9—49

St. Maries 6 11 13 15—45

3-point goals — Abendroth 3, Cummings, Hurley, Harold 2, J. Barta 2, Sexton, B. Barta.

Pendleton 45, Clarkston 44

PENDLETON, Ore. — In a down-to-the-wire nonleague battle, host Pendleton nosed ahead of Clarkston with a running baseline with three seconds left on the clock, and the Bantams’ following buzzer-beater attempt came up short.

Kendry Gimlin (14 points) and Jason Rinard (10) led the offense for the beaten Bantams (1-2).

CLARKSTON (1-2)

Isaiah Woods 2 2-4 8, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 1 2-4 4, Josh Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Kendry Gimlin 4 4-4 14, Jason Rinard 4 1-2 10. Totals 13 11-18 44.

PENDLETON (2-0)

Evan Lehnart 5 3-4 13, Payton Hoffert 3 0-0 8, Archer Krigbaum 2 0-0 4, Carter Cary 2 2-2 6, Mason Strong 3 1-3 7, Jaydon Hoffert 3 0-0 6, Griffin Coiner 0 0-0 0, Dillon Elrod 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-13 45.

Clarkston 11 7 17 9—44

Pendleton 14 9 9 13—45

3-point goals — Hoffert 2, Woods 2, Hoffman 2, Gimlin 2, Rinard.

Logos 65, Lapwai 55

MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow opened its season with a 2A Whitepine League win over reigning state champion Lapwai.

Seamus Wilson (25 points, eight assists), Ryan Daniels (17 points, nine rebounds) and Lucius Comis (nine points, 17 rebounds) spearheaded the victorious effort for the Knights (1-0, 1-0). For the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1), Douglas Pappan scored a team-high 17 points and Marcisio Noriega added 11.

LAPWAI (0-2, 0-1)

Julian Barros 0 1-2 1, Marcisio Noriega 2 6-6 11, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 4, Douglas Pappan 7 0-0 17, Vincent Kipp 5 4-6 15, Anton Arthur, Jared Marek 2 0-0 5, LaRicci George-Smith 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 11-15 55.

LOGOS (1-0)

Ryan Daniels 6 2-4 18, Seamus Wilson 9 2-4 25, Bo Whitling 1 0-0 3, Baxter Covington 1 0-0 3, Lucius Comis 2 5-6 9, Jeff Brower 0 0-0, Gideon Haney 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 1 2-2 5. Totals 21 11-16 65.

Lapwai 9 18 10 18—55

Logos 13 15 25 12—65

3-point goals — Pappan 3, Noriega, Kipp, Marek, Wilson 5, Daniels 4, Covington, Lopez, Whitling.

Kendrick 46, Sandpoint 39

Kendrick rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to punch above its weight with a win over Sandpoint, concluding its run in the Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School.

Ralli Roetcisoender sunk five 3-point goals for 15 points and made 11 rebounds to lead the Idaho Class 2A Tigers (1-1) past the 5A Bulldogs (0-2). Maddox Kirkland was perfect at 4-for-4 from the foul line and scored another 12 for Kendrick.

KENDRICK (1-1)

Maddox Kirkland 4 4-4 12, Cade Silflow 3 0-2 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 0-0 15, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 3-4 3, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 3 3-4 9, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-14 46.

SANDPOINT (0-2)

Williams 2 0-0 6, Iverson 5 0-1 12, Yarbough 1 1-2 3, Roose 2 1-2 5, Corbett 4 0-0 8, Leisy 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-5 39.

Kendrick 10 11 13 12—46

Sandpoint 9 13 10 7—39

3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, Silflow, Williams 2, Iverson 2, Leisy.

Colfax 71, Riverside 51

COLFAX — The host Bulldogs fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win over Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash.

Adrik Jenkin had seven 3-point goals and 23 total points for Colfax (3-0). Ledger Kelly and Caleb Lustig added 17 points apiece, and Jayce Kelly had a complete performance with 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

RIVERSIDE (3-1)

Graham 8 10-11 29, Swanson 3 2-3 8, Daffaney 0 0-0 0, Waldron 1 1-2 3, Koesel 1 1-3 3, Riggles 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 14-19 51.

COLFAX (3-0)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 17, Jayce Kelly 4 2-3 10, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 8 0-0 23, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 8 1-2 17, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally. Totals 29 3-5 71.

Riverside 16 15 11 9—51

Colfax 19 23 20 9—71

3-point goals — Graham 3, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 3.

Garfield-Palouse 66, Waitsburg 10

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse blitzed to a 27-0 first-quarter lead en route to a Southeast 1B League win over Waitsburg.

The Vikings (2-1, 2-0) got 10 different players on the board, with Molly Huffman (14 points, five rebounds), Elena Flansburg (10 points) and Kyra Brantner (eight points, six steals) putting in standout performances.

Complete information for the Waitsburg side of the box was not available.

Waitsburg 0 6 2 2—10

Gar-Pal 27 18 18 3—66

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 2-0)

Reisse Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 4 0-2 10, Kyra Brantner 4 0-1 8, Ellie Collier 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 3 0-0 7, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 3 0-0 6, Molly Huffman 7 0-1 14, Camryn Blankenchip 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 1-6 66.

Asotin 68, Valley Christian 44

ASOTIN — Energetic defense out of the gates produced a dominant 19-4 opening quarter that gave Asotin a critical buffer in its nonleague win over Valley Christian of Spokane Valley.

Cody Ells led the Panthers (2-0) to victory with 25 points. Nine players in all got on the board for Asotin.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1)

Gideon R. 0 0-0 0, Westin M. 5 0-0 12, Harrison A. 3 3-4 10, Wyatt M. 6 1-2 14, Peter R. 0 3-4 3, Joseph S. 0 1-2 1, Trenton L. 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-12 44.

ASOTIN (2-0)

Bennett Anderson 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Biery 3 0-3 7, Peter Eggleston 2 0-2 4, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 1 5-5 7, Sam Hall 4 0-0 8, Cody Ells 19 3-7 24, Sam Schaffer 0 1-2 1, AJ Olerich 3 2-2 8. Totals 27 11-21 68.

Valley Christian 4 11 15 14—44

Asotin 19 17 14 18—68

3-point goals — Westin M. 2, Harrison A., Wyatt M., Biery, Conklin, Ells.

JV — Asotin 61, Valley Christian 28.

Nezperce 63, Salmon River 56

RIGGINS — Visiting Nezperce edged past the Savages of Riggins nonleague play.

Slater Kuther (19 points) and Brennan McLeod (16) spearheaded the winning effort for the Nighthawks (2-1). Blake Shepherd of Salmon River (0-1) led all scorers with 30 points.

Complete statistics for Salmon River players were not available.

NEZPERCE (2-1)

Blaine Mosman 0 3-4 3, Slater Kuther 6 3-4 19, Jace Cronce 2 3-6 7, Brennan McLeod 4 7-8 16, Aiden McLeod 6 2-3 14, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Jalin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 18-25 63.

SALMON RIVER (0-1)

Gage Crump 2, Hayes Pratt 6, Blake Shepherd 30, Riley Davis 3, Aaron Markley 12, Kingston Pyle 3, Brandon Aoeins 0, Devon Herzig 0. Totals 20 7-23 56.

Nezperce 13 19 17 14—63

Salmon River 11 13 19 13—56

3-point goals — Kuther 4, B. McLeod, Shepherd 9.

Kamiah 66, Lakeside 55

KAMIAH — Dave Kludt scored 17 points, Matthew Oatman had 16 and Jaden Crowe added 14 in a three-pronged attack that led Kamiah to a nonleague victory over Lakeside of Plummer.

The Kubs moved to 3-0 on the season.

LAKESIDE (2-1)

Hallah Peone 7 5-8 21, Furyus Louie 1 0-0 2, Lorell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston Spottedhorse 5 2-4 14, Tyson Charlie 6 3-6 16, Jaydin Pluff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-18 55.

KAMIAH (3-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 6 0-0 14, Jack Engeldow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 7 1-1 16, Everett Oatman 1 1-2 3, Dave Kludt 7 2-5 17, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 5 2-2 14, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 56.

Lakeside 12 15 15 13—55

Kamiah 17 20 13 16—66

3-point goals — Peone 2, Spottedhorse 2, Charlie, Crowe 2, Landmark 2, M. Oatman, Kludt.

JV — Kamiah 59, Lakeside 36.

Garfield-Palouse 66, Waitsburg 10

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse shut Waitsburg out through the entire second half in a dominant road win ending with a scoreline identical to that of the girls game held earlier in the day.

Lane Collier led the Vikings (2-1, 2-0) with 18 points and Landon Orr added another 12. Nine players in total got on the board for Gar-Pal.

Complete box information for Waitsburg was not available.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 2-0)

Bryce Pfaff 3 1-1 8, Lane Collier 8 2-2 18, Macent Rardon 3 0-0 6, Ayden Bassler 1 2-2 4, Liam Cook 3 0-0 6, Brendan Snekvik 2 2-3 6, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Landon Orr 4 3-5 12, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 2, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-13 66.

Garfield-Palouse 19 18 25 4—66

Waitsburg 3 7 0 0—10

3-point goals — B. Pfaff, Orr.

JV — Garfield-Palouse def. Waitsburg.

Orofino 76, Timberline 27

WEIPPE — Visiting Orofino got 10 players on the board and four in double figures in a nonleague victory over Timberline of Weippe.

Nick Bonner (18 points), Jake Runia (14), Hudson Schneider (14) and Landon Conley (13) headed up the offense for the victorious Maniacs (2-1). For the Spartans (2-1), Ares Mabberly and Korbin Christopherson notched nine points apiece.

OROFINO (2-1)

Jake Runia 5 2-2 14, Nick Bonner 8 2-3 18, Hudson Schneider 6 2-5 14, Landon Bernett 1 0-0 2, Landon Conley 6 0-0 13, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 6, Aiden Olive 2 0-0 4, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Leland Simmons 0 1-2 1, Ryder Cochran 0 2-2 2. Totals 31 9-14 76.

TIMBERLINE (2-1)

Ares Mabberly 4 0-0 9, Clayton Hunter 0 0-0 0, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 1 0-0 2, Korbin Christopherson 4 1-1 9, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 1 2-2 4, Gunner Sunte 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 4-7 27.

Orofino 23 23 19 11—76

Timberline 6 8 3 10—27

3-point goals — Runia 2, Barlow 2, Conley, Mabberly.

Wallace 73, Genesee 35

WALLACE, Idaho — Genesee concluded its run in the Wallace Tournament with a defeat at the hands of the host Miners.

Noah Bollman led the Bulldogs (1-2) in the unsuccessful effort with 14 points, while Jackson Banks added another 11.