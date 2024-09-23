AREA ROUNDUP
The host Lewiston Bengals got nine scorers on the board in a 46-38 nonleague victory over Walla Walla to conclude the Diamond Shop Classic boys basketball event at Lewiston High School on Saturday.
“I really liked that our team came out and played hard after giving a lot the previous night against Central Valley,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said.
Brady Rudolph hit four 3-point goals to lead the unbeaten Bengals (4-0) with 12 points.
WALLA WALLA (2-1)
C. Shivell 5 0-0 11, M. Eggart 0 0-0 0, D. Bingham 1 0-0 2, G. Coram 3 0-0 7, T. Bullington 7 0-0 18, C. Nunes 0 0-0 0, C. Pemberton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 0-0 38.
LEWISTON (4-0)
Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 2 2-2 7, Drew Alldredge 0 1-2 1, Jordan Walker 1 1-1 3, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 4 0-0 12, Blaze Hepburn 1 0-0 2, Parker Bogar 2 2-2 7, Mason Way 2 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-9 46.
Walla Walla 6 5 13 14—38
Lewiston 11 8 23 4—46
3-point goals — Bullington 4, Shivell, Coram, Rudolph 4, Way 2, Torpey, Fisher, Bogar.
Moscow 49, St. Maries 45
Moscow remained undefeated after staving off a late St. Maries rally to finish its run in the Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School.
The Bears (3-0) held a comfortable 30-17 halftime lead and were up 40-30 through three quarters, but the Lumberjacks (2-2) came on to tie the game at 43 with about two minutes remaining. Andrew Hurley made what Moscow coach Josh Uhrig called a “big bucket” to put the Bears back ahead, and Moscow held on through a free-throw battle in the closing stages to claim the win.
Grant Abendroth (11 points) and Traiden Cummings (10) reached double figures on offense for Moscow.
MOSCOW (3-0)
Tyson Izzo 3 0-0 6, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 2, JP Breese 4 0-2 9, Traiden Cummings 2 6-12 10, Maurice Bethel 0 2-2 2, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 4 0-0 11, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 4 0-0 9, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-16 49.
ST. MARIES (2-2)
Jaxson Harold 2 0-0 6, Keanne Garcia 0 0-0 0, Kayson Sexton 2 0-0 5, Jack Barta 3 0-0 8, JJ Yearout 7 3-7 17, Isaiah Gustaffe 2 0-1 4, Brock Barta 1 0-0 3, Landon Riberich 1 0-0 2, Hayden DeFoort 0 0-0 0, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-8 45.
Moscow 14 16 10 9—49
St. Maries 6 11 13 15—45
3-point goals — Abendroth 3, Cummings, Hurley, Harold 2, J. Barta 2, Sexton, B. Barta.
Pendleton 45, Clarkston 44
PENDLETON, Ore. — In a down-to-the-wire nonleague battle, host Pendleton nosed ahead of Clarkston with a running baseline with three seconds left on the clock, and the Bantams’ following buzzer-beater attempt came up short.
Kendry Gimlin (14 points) and Jason Rinard (10) led the offense for the beaten Bantams (1-2).
CLARKSTON (1-2)
Isaiah Woods 2 2-4 8, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 1 2-4 4, Josh Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Kendry Gimlin 4 4-4 14, Jason Rinard 4 1-2 10. Totals 13 11-18 44.
PENDLETON (2-0)
Evan Lehnart 5 3-4 13, Payton Hoffert 3 0-0 8, Archer Krigbaum 2 0-0 4, Carter Cary 2 2-2 6, Mason Strong 3 1-3 7, Jaydon Hoffert 3 0-0 6, Griffin Coiner 0 0-0 0, Dillon Elrod 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-13 45.
Clarkston 11 7 17 9—44
Pendleton 14 9 9 13—45
3-point goals — Hoffert 2, Woods 2, Hoffman 2, Gimlin 2, Rinard.
Logos 65, Lapwai 55
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow opened its season with a 2A Whitepine League win over reigning state champion Lapwai.
Seamus Wilson (25 points, eight assists), Ryan Daniels (17 points, nine rebounds) and Lucius Comis (nine points, 17 rebounds) spearheaded the victorious effort for the Knights (1-0, 1-0). For the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1), Douglas Pappan scored a team-high 17 points and Marcisio Noriega added 11.
LAPWAI (0-2, 0-1)
Julian Barros 0 1-2 1, Marcisio Noriega 2 6-6 11, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 4, Douglas Pappan 7 0-0 17, Vincent Kipp 5 4-6 15, Anton Arthur, Jared Marek 2 0-0 5, LaRicci George-Smith 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 11-15 55.
LOGOS (1-0)
Ryan Daniels 6 2-4 18, Seamus Wilson 9 2-4 25, Bo Whitling 1 0-0 3, Baxter Covington 1 0-0 3, Lucius Comis 2 5-6 9, Jeff Brower 0 0-0, Gideon Haney 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 1 2-2 5. Totals 21 11-16 65.
Lapwai 9 18 10 18—55
Logos 13 15 25 12—65
3-point goals — Pappan 3, Noriega, Kipp, Marek, Wilson 5, Daniels 4, Covington, Lopez, Whitling.
Kendrick 46, Sandpoint 39
Kendrick rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to punch above its weight with a win over Sandpoint, concluding its run in the Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School.
Ralli Roetcisoender sunk five 3-point goals for 15 points and made 11 rebounds to lead the Idaho Class 2A Tigers (1-1) past the 5A Bulldogs (0-2). Maddox Kirkland was perfect at 4-for-4 from the foul line and scored another 12 for Kendrick.
KENDRICK (1-1)
Maddox Kirkland 4 4-4 12, Cade Silflow 3 0-2 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 0-0 15, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 3-4 3, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 3 3-4 9, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-14 46.
SANDPOINT (0-2)
Williams 2 0-0 6, Iverson 5 0-1 12, Yarbough 1 1-2 3, Roose 2 1-2 5, Corbett 4 0-0 8, Leisy 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-5 39.
Kendrick 10 11 13 12—46
Sandpoint 9 13 10 7—39
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, Silflow, Williams 2, Iverson 2, Leisy.
Colfax 71, Riverside 51
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win over Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash.
Adrik Jenkin had seven 3-point goals and 23 total points for Colfax (3-0). Ledger Kelly and Caleb Lustig added 17 points apiece, and Jayce Kelly had a complete performance with 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
RIVERSIDE (3-1)
Graham 8 10-11 29, Swanson 3 2-3 8, Daffaney 0 0-0 0, Waldron 1 1-2 3, Koesel 1 1-3 3, Riggles 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 14-19 51.
COLFAX (3-0)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 17, Jayce Kelly 4 2-3 10, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 8 0-0 23, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 8 1-2 17, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally. Totals 29 3-5 71.
Riverside 16 15 11 9—51
Colfax 19 23 20 9—71
3-point goals — Graham 3, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 3.
Garfield-Palouse 66, Waitsburg 10
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse blitzed to a 27-0 first-quarter lead en route to a Southeast 1B League win over Waitsburg.
The Vikings (2-1, 2-0) got 10 different players on the board, with Molly Huffman (14 points, five rebounds), Elena Flansburg (10 points) and Kyra Brantner (eight points, six steals) putting in standout performances.
Complete information for the Waitsburg side of the box was not available.
Waitsburg 0 6 2 2—10
Gar-Pal 27 18 18 3—66
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 2-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 4 0-2 10, Kyra Brantner 4 0-1 8, Ellie Collier 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 3 0-0 7, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 3 0-0 6, Molly Huffman 7 0-1 14, Camryn Blankenchip 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 1-6 66.
Asotin 68, Valley Christian 44
ASOTIN — Energetic defense out of the gates produced a dominant 19-4 opening quarter that gave Asotin a critical buffer in its nonleague win over Valley Christian of Spokane Valley.
Cody Ells led the Panthers (2-0) to victory with 25 points. Nine players in all got on the board for Asotin.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1)
Gideon R. 0 0-0 0, Westin M. 5 0-0 12, Harrison A. 3 3-4 10, Wyatt M. 6 1-2 14, Peter R. 0 3-4 3, Joseph S. 0 1-2 1, Trenton L. 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-12 44.
ASOTIN (2-0)
Bennett Anderson 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Biery 3 0-3 7, Peter Eggleston 2 0-2 4, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 1 5-5 7, Sam Hall 4 0-0 8, Cody Ells 19 3-7 24, Sam Schaffer 0 1-2 1, AJ Olerich 3 2-2 8. Totals 27 11-21 68.
Valley Christian 4 11 15 14—44
Asotin 19 17 14 18—68
3-point goals — Westin M. 2, Harrison A., Wyatt M., Biery, Conklin, Ells.
JV — Asotin 61, Valley Christian 28.
Nezperce 63, Salmon River 56
RIGGINS — Visiting Nezperce edged past the Savages of Riggins nonleague play.
Slater Kuther (19 points) and Brennan McLeod (16) spearheaded the winning effort for the Nighthawks (2-1). Blake Shepherd of Salmon River (0-1) led all scorers with 30 points.
Complete statistics for Salmon River players were not available.
NEZPERCE (2-1)
Blaine Mosman 0 3-4 3, Slater Kuther 6 3-4 19, Jace Cronce 2 3-6 7, Brennan McLeod 4 7-8 16, Aiden McLeod 6 2-3 14, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Jalin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 18-25 63.
SALMON RIVER (0-1)
Gage Crump 2, Hayes Pratt 6, Blake Shepherd 30, Riley Davis 3, Aaron Markley 12, Kingston Pyle 3, Brandon Aoeins 0, Devon Herzig 0. Totals 20 7-23 56.
Nezperce 13 19 17 14—63
Salmon River 11 13 19 13—56
3-point goals — Kuther 4, B. McLeod, Shepherd 9.
Kamiah 66, Lakeside 55
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt scored 17 points, Matthew Oatman had 16 and Jaden Crowe added 14 in a three-pronged attack that led Kamiah to a nonleague victory over Lakeside of Plummer.
The Kubs moved to 3-0 on the season.
LAKESIDE (2-1)
Hallah Peone 7 5-8 21, Furyus Louie 1 0-0 2, Lorell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston Spottedhorse 5 2-4 14, Tyson Charlie 6 3-6 16, Jaydin Pluff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-18 55.
KAMIAH (3-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 6 0-0 14, Jack Engeldow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 7 1-1 16, Everett Oatman 1 1-2 3, Dave Kludt 7 2-5 17, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 5 2-2 14, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 56.
Lakeside 12 15 15 13—55
Kamiah 17 20 13 16—66
3-point goals — Peone 2, Spottedhorse 2, Charlie, Crowe 2, Landmark 2, M. Oatman, Kludt.
JV — Kamiah 59, Lakeside 36.
Garfield-Palouse 66, Waitsburg 10
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse shut Waitsburg out through the entire second half in a dominant road win ending with a scoreline identical to that of the girls game held earlier in the day.
Lane Collier led the Vikings (2-1, 2-0) with 18 points and Landon Orr added another 12. Nine players in total got on the board for Gar-Pal.
Complete box information for Waitsburg was not available.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 2-0)
Bryce Pfaff 3 1-1 8, Lane Collier 8 2-2 18, Macent Rardon 3 0-0 6, Ayden Bassler 1 2-2 4, Liam Cook 3 0-0 6, Brendan Snekvik 2 2-3 6, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Landon Orr 4 3-5 12, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 2, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-13 66.
Garfield-Palouse 19 18 25 4—66
Waitsburg 3 7 0 0—10
3-point goals — B. Pfaff, Orr.
JV — Garfield-Palouse def. Waitsburg.
Orofino 76, Timberline 27
WEIPPE — Visiting Orofino got 10 players on the board and four in double figures in a nonleague victory over Timberline of Weippe.
Nick Bonner (18 points), Jake Runia (14), Hudson Schneider (14) and Landon Conley (13) headed up the offense for the victorious Maniacs (2-1). For the Spartans (2-1), Ares Mabberly and Korbin Christopherson notched nine points apiece.
OROFINO (2-1)
Jake Runia 5 2-2 14, Nick Bonner 8 2-3 18, Hudson Schneider 6 2-5 14, Landon Bernett 1 0-0 2, Landon Conley 6 0-0 13, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 6, Aiden Olive 2 0-0 4, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Leland Simmons 0 1-2 1, Ryder Cochran 0 2-2 2. Totals 31 9-14 76.
TIMBERLINE (2-1)
Ares Mabberly 4 0-0 9, Clayton Hunter 0 0-0 0, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 1 0-0 2, Korbin Christopherson 4 1-1 9, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 1 2-2 4, Gunner Sunte 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 4-7 27.
Orofino 23 23 19 11—76
Timberline 6 8 3 10—27
3-point goals — Runia 2, Barlow 2, Conley, Mabberly.
Wallace 73, Genesee 35
WALLACE, Idaho — Genesee concluded its run in the Wallace Tournament with a defeat at the hands of the host Miners.
Noah Bollman led the Bulldogs (1-2) in the unsuccessful effort with 14 points, while Jackson Banks added another 11.
Complete scoring breakdowns for Wallace players were not available.
GENESEE (2-3)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 2 0-0 4, Noah Bollman 6 1-2 14, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 4 1-3 11, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Josh Ketcheson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-5 33.
WALLACE (2-2)
Cooper Miller 20, Julian Davis 30, Jordan Guaildipee 6, Henry Larson 3, Emmit Myles 5, Gabe Anderson 2, Reese Williams 7.
Genesee 7 10 11 7—33
Wallace 22 24 13 10—73
3-point goals — Bollman.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 47, Rainier 39
CHEHALIS, Wash. — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Reese de Groot put up 14 points apiece to lead Clarkston in a nonleague win over Rainier at W.F. West High School.
The Bantams (2-1) led 29-17 at the half and withstood a late rally from the Mountaineers (2-1).
CLARKSTON (2-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-2 14, Preslee Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Reese de Groot 5 1-2 14, Aneysa Judy 0 0-0 0, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Tatum Sevy 1 0-0 2, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 4, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 3-4 47.
RAINIER (2-1)
Brooklyn Swenson 3 0-0 8. Angelica Askey 7 2-2 17, Janess Blackburn 3 5-6 11, Kaysen Bravo 1 0-0 3, Lexi Beckman 0 0-2 0, Alexis Myers 0 0-0 0, Zaylee Bravo 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Shumate 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-10 39.
Clarkston 12 17 11 7—47
Rainier 6 11 12 10—39
3-point goals — de Groot 3, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Swenson, Askey.
JV — Clarkston 61, Rainier 18.
Logos 46, Clearwater Valley 30
KOOSKIA — Logos of Moscow totaled 20 steals as a team in a 2A Whitepine League win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Coach Gabriel Rench was pleased with the Knights’ strong first half en route to the victory, breaking with a trend of slower starts they had dealt with over the season so far. Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-2, 3-1) with 12 points, while Eva Lundgren scored a matching 12 for the host Rams (3-2, 1-2).
LOGOS (4-2, 3-1)
Naomi Taylor 6 0-0 12, Jemma Driskill 4 0-2 8, K.B. Monjure 2 0-0 4, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 2 2-6 6, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 3 2-2 8, Emily Bowen 2 0-2 4, Kate Mau 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-12 46.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-2, 1-2)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 2-2 2, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 1 0-0 2, Cypress Martinez 3 1-2 9, Eva Lundgren 5 2-4 12, Seasha Reuben 0 1-2 1, Tessa Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Jayleigh Wellard 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 6-10 30.
Logos 13 14 8 11—46
Clearwater Valley 9 8 8 5—30
3-point goals — Martinez 2.
Asotin 54, Valley Christian 28
ASOTIN — The host Panthers took over with a massive 33-point third quarter en route to a nonleague victory over Valley Christian of Spokane Valley.
Asotin (2-0) totaled 26 steals as a team, many of those coming in the critical third frame. Three Panthers scored in double figures — Kelsey Thummel with 18 points, Brooklyn Hall with 12 and Georgia Schaefer at 10.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Evelina Florianovich 4 0-0 9, Sarah Rafter 0 0-0 0, Abby Boomer 3 2-2 8, Laura Hopson 0 3-4 3, Sebin Parl 0 0-0 0, Teagyn Reid 0 0-0 0, Trinity Steinbach 4 0-0 8, Anika Fomenho 0 0-0 0, Madeleine Shuhs 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 5-8 28.
ASOTIN (2-0)
Kelsey Thummel 8 0-0 18, Maddi Lathrop 0 1-2 1, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 2, Carly Browne 3 0-1 6, Ellie Smith 0 1-2 1, Avary Wood 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Hall 6 0-0 12, Georgia Schaefer 5 0-0 10, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alice Higgins 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-3 0, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-8 54.
Valley Christian 4 11 9 4—28
Asotin 9 12 33 0—54
3-point goals — Florianovich, Thummel 2.
Orofino 29, Timberline 21
WEIPPE — A big third quarter turned the tide decisively in favor of visiting Orofino in a nonleague encounter with Timberline of Weippe.
Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs (2-3) to victory with 11 points. Harlee Harris scored a team-high five for the Spartans (1-4), who led 14-12 at halftime before Orofino came up with a 15-5 showing in the third.
OROFINO (2-3)
Maddy Waters 0 0-2 0, Alina Paul 1 1-2 4, Sierra Tondevold 2 2-4 6, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Curtis 2 0-0 4, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 5 1-4 11. Totals 12 4-12 29.
TIMBERLINE (1-4)
Hailey Rodgus 0 3-6 3, Cassidy Thomson 0 0-2 0, Harlee Harris 2 1-6 5, Jamie Binder 1 1-4 3, Arri Presnell 2 0-2 4, Harmony Lovell 0 0-0 0, Nya Bonner 1 0-0 2, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-2 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 5-22 21.
Orofino 10 2 15 2—29
Timberline 10 4 5 2—21
3-point goals — Paul.
Nezperce 49, Salmon River 34
RIGGINS — Kairys Grant littered the stat sheets with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Nezperce past Salmon River of Riggins in nonleague play.
Rylee Walters led the Savages (3-1) with 23 points.
The score by quarters was not available.
NEZPERCE (2-2)
Avery Lux 2 0-5 4, Paityn Ralstin 3 1-2 7, Aubree Lux 1 2-2 4, Helen Wilcox 3 2-3 8, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-4 0, Jada Jensen 4 0-0 8, Kairys Grant 8 2-5 18. Totals 21 7-17 49.
SALMON RIVER (3-1)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 0 1-2 1, Rylee Walters 7 8-11 23, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 1 5-6 7. Totals 9 14-19 34.
3-point goals — Tucker, Walters.
Garfield-Palouse 66, Waitsburg 10
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse blitzed to a 27-0 first-quarter lead en route to a Southeast 1B League win over Waitsburg.
The Vikings (2-1, 2-0) got 10 different players on the board, with Molly Huffman (14 points, five rebounds), Elena Flansburg (10 points) and Kyra Brantner (eight points, six steals) putting in standout performances.
Complete information for the Waitsburg side of the box was not available.
Waitsburg 0 6 2 2—10
Gar-Pal 27 18 18 3—66
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 2-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 4 0-2 10, Kyra Brantner 4 0-1 8, Ellie Collier 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 3 0-0 7, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 3 0-0 6, Molly Huffman 7 0-1 14, Camryn Blankenchip 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 1-6 66.
Colfax 68, Riverside 39
COLFAX — The Bulldogs dominated visiting Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash., in nonleague play.
Colfax improved to 2-1 on the season. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBears open season
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Moscow Bears were in action at the Van Tuistra Duals, where they compiled a 2-3 record.
The Bears topped Bonners Ferry 48-18 and East Valley of Spokane Valley 46-36, but fell to host Timberlake of Spirit Lake 57-27, to Kellogg 40-36 and to Post Falls 51-31. Moscow’s 285-pounder Paul Dixon won all five of his matches.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 74, Boise State 69
BOISE — After dominating the first half, Washington State found itself in a tighter-than-expected situation as the host Broncos rallied late, but the Cougs held on for the win.
WSU (8-2) led 44-24 at intermission before Boise State (6-3) cut the deficit to well within single digits by the latter stages of the contest.
LeJuan Watts led the Cougars (8-2) in scoring with 20 points and tallied 11 rebounds and six assists in what was his fourth double-double of the season. Dane Erikstrup scored 14 points with a pair of triples made. Isaiah Watts scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. As a team, the Cougars shot 29-for-57 (50.9%) from the field to the Broncos’ 25-66 (37.9%).
WASHINGTON ST. (8-2)
Erikstrup 6-10 0-3 14, Price 4-10 1-2 9, L.Watts 6-8 8-10 20, Calmese 3-13 0-0 7, I.Watts 5-9 0-1 12, Thrastarson 1-3 1-2 3, Okafor 3-3 0-0 6, Gerrits 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-57 10-18 74.
BOISE ST. (6-3)
Buchanan 1-6 0-0 2, Degenhart 7-15 3-4 18, Stanley 3-7 3-7 9, Bowie 0-6 2-2 2, Cardenas 4-12 1-3 10, Meadow 7-13 3-3 21, Lockett 2-4 0-1 5, Keene 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Ugbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 12-20 69.
Halftime — Washington St. 44-24. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-22 (Erikstrup 2-5, I.Watts 2-5, Gerrits 1-1, Calmese 1-6, Thrastarson 0-2, Price 0-3), Boise St. 7-27 (Meadow 4-9, Cardenas 1-3, Lockett 1-3, Degenhart 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, Keene 0-1, Bowie 0-4). Fouled Out_Calmese, Cardenas. Rebounds — Washington St. 32 (L.Watts 11), Boise St. 33 (Stanley 9). Assists — Washington St. 16 (L.Watts 6), Boise St. 10 (Cardenas 5). Total Fouls — Washington St. 21, Boise St. 15. A — 4,570 (5,732).
Oregon State 78, Idaho 62
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Traveling Idaho could not overcome a cold streak to start the second half against Oregon State at Gill Coliseum.
Tyler Mrus led the Vandals on the score sheet for the third time this season, totaling 15 points on 6-11 shooting. Jack Payne added 12 points — his third double-digit effort in the last five games — and four rebounds in a team-leading 28 minutes. True freshman Ewan Steele led the Vandals in rebounds for the first time this season, accumulating seven boards in his 11 minutes.
IDAHO (4-6)
Mims 1-3 0-0 2, Mrus 6-11 1-1 15, Gonzalez 2-3 0-1 4, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Payne 4-9 2-2 12, Anderson 2-3 3-6 7, Rose 3-6 0-0 8, Linhardt 0-1 2-2 2, Brickner 1-2 2-2 5, Steele 0-2 0-2 0, Klapper 1-2 0-0 2, Yearout 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-16 62.
OREGON ST. (6-2)
Fallah 10-16 5-8 25, Rataj 4-12 6-7 14, Kingz 3-8 2-2 9, Lelevicius 4-6 0-0 9, Minor 1-4 0-0 2, Lake 3-4 0-0 8, Sy 2-5 0-0 5, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Marsh 2-3 0-0 4, Munch 0-1 0-0 0, Logue 0-1 0-0 0, Ndong 1-2 0-0 2, Marrs 0-0 0-0 0, Williford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 13-17 78.
Halftime — Oregon St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 8-26 (Rose 2-4, Payne 2-6, Mrus 2-7, Brickner 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Linhardt 0-1, Yearout 0-2), Oregon St. 5-13 (Lake 2-3, Lelevicius 1-1, Kingz 1-2, Sy 1-4, Williford 0-1, Rataj 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 32 (Steele 7), Oregon St. 31 (Rataj 8). Assists — Idaho 8 (Anderson 3), Oregon St. 21 (Minor 9). Total Fouls — Idaho 15, Oregon St. 12. A — 3,042 (9,604).
Lewis-Clark State 69, Evergreen 53
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State center Alton Hamilton recorded his fifth 20-plus point game of the season with to help the Warriors beat the host Geoducks.
and improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Cascade Conference play.
Hamilton filled up the box score with 26 points seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Cascade Conference competition. John Lustig and Grayson Hunt each tallied 10 points, and Lustig led LC State in assists with four.
The Warriors continue their Washington tour next week against Walla Walla (Wash.) in College Place, Wash., on Dec. 12.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-1, 3-0)
Alton Hamilton 9-15 7-9 26, John Lustig 4-7 2-2 10, Grayson Hunt 5-6 0-1 10, MaCarhy Morris 4-10 0-0 9, Taden King 2-11 4-5 9, Gorden Boykins 2-3 0-0 5, Jayceon Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kasen Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Dylan Skaife 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Salguero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 13-17 69.
EVERGREEN (0-5, 0-2)
Bradley Graham 4-11 4-5 14, Jourdan Joseph 3-12 2-2 10, Solomon Campbell 2-11 1-2 5, Garret Long 1-5 2-3 5, Jerry Boston Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Nathan Behr 3-6 1-2 8, Daniel Thomas 1-2 2-2 4, Jamoi Davis 1-2 0-2 3, Nik Gutierrez 1-2 0-0 2, Tyler No 0-2 0-0 0, Kohrey Bridges 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 12-16 53.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 55, Evergreen 46
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sitara Byrd was the difference maker in No. 14 LC State’s eighth consecutive victory to start the season, scoring 12 points in the second half to help the Warriors rally past Evergreen of Olympia, Wash.
Byrd finished the game with a team-high 19 points along with nine rebounds. Darian Herring added another 10 points and four assists for the Warriors (8-0, 3-0), who sat tied at 23 with the Geoducks (1-3, 1-1) heading into intermission and trailed 38-34 through three quarters before coming on strong in the fourth.
“Finding ways to win on the road is very important, and I am glad we found a way to win,” Lewis-Clark State coach Caelyn Orlandi said.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-0, 3-0)
Sitara Byrd 9-13 0-1 19, Darian Herring 2-9 6-8 10, Mataya Green 3-7 1-5 7, Ellie Sander 3-12 1-3 7, Payton Hymas 3-7 1-2 7, Camden Barger 2-2 0-0 5, Lindsey Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Brager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-19 55.
EVERGREEN (1-3, 1-1)
Sydney VanNess 7-13 4-5 24, Jalyn Sackrider 3-14 1-3 7, Mmikail Montez 2-4 0-2 5, Allison DeBerry 1-5 1-2 4, Kadance Blankers 2-6 0-0 4, Thuyvi Tran 1-2 0-0 2, Honey Let Padasdao 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 6-12 46.
Lewis-Clark State 10 13 11 21—55
Evergreen 15 8 15 8—46
3-point goals — LCSC 2-15 (Byrd 1-4, Barger 1-1, Sander 0-5, Hymas 0-2, Green 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Brager 0-1), Evergreen 8-18 (VanNess 6-9, DeBerry 1-4, Montez 1-1, Blankers 0-2, Tran 0-1, Padasdao 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 39 (Byrd, Green 9), Evergreen 32 (Sackrider 11). Assists — LCSC 10 (Herring 4), Evergreen 12 (Padasdao 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Evergreen 18. Fouled out — Hymas. Attendance — 101.
Idaho 76, St. Thomas 54
MOSCOW — Idaho stamped its authority with a 21-4 showing in the second quarter en route to victory over St. Thomas (Minn.).
Rosie Scheizer led the Vandals (6-2) with 21 points. Teammate Hope Hassman had 15 points and four assists, and Jennifer Aadland notched a matching double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Vandals as a team outperform the Tommies (6-4) 45-33 on the boards.
This was the Vandals’ sixth consecutive victory since dropping their opening two games of the season.
ST. THOMAS (6-4)
Jordyn Lamker 6-8 0-0 14, Sammy Opichka 4-12 3-4 11, Jade Hill 4-12 0-0 9, Jo Langbehn 4-10 1-2 9, Amber Scalia 2-8 2-2 6, Zoey Washington 2-7 0-0 5, Alyssa Sand 0-2 0-0 0, Faith Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Phoebe Frentzel 0-2 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 3-4 54.
IDAHO (6-2)
Rosie Schweizer 9-13 2-2 21, Hope Hassman 6-12 2-2 15, Olivia Nelson 5-10 1-1 12, Jennifer Aadland 2-6 0-0 5, Anja Bukvic 1-6 0-0 3, Ana da Silva 4-6 1-2 9, Ella Uriarte 2-4 0-0 6, Mackenzie Curtis 1-1 0-0 3, Sarah Brans 1-3 0-0 2, Ana Pinheiro 0-2 0-0 0, Vitoria Carvalho 0-0 0-0 0, Catelyn Deaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 6-7 76.
St. Thomas 14 4 17 19—54
Idaho 22 21 15 18—76
3-point goals — St. Thomas 7-18 (Opichka 3-4, Lamker 2-3, Washington 1-5, Hill 1-3, Scalia 0-1, Wright 0-1, Frentzel 0-1), Idaho 8-18 (Uriarte 2-2, Hassman 1-5, Schweizer 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Aadland 1-2, Bukvic 1-2, Curtis 1-1, da Silva 0-1, Brans 0-1). Rebounds — St. Thomas 33 (Opichka 8), Idaho 45 (Aadland 12). Assists — St. Thomas 13 (Opichka 3), Idaho 16 (Hassman, Uriarte 4). Total fouls — St. Thomas 10, Idaho 11. Attendance — 1,199.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Two Cougs excel in indoor track and field opener
BOSTON — Evans Kurui and Zenah Cheptoo rang in the new indoor Washington State track and field season with program-defining results at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener meet hosted by Boston University.
Kurui broke the WSU freshman school record in the 5,000 meters, posting a time of 13 minutes and 38.66 seconds to finish 38th overall in a quality field.
Cheptoo, a redshirt freshman from Nandi, Kenya finished with a time of 9:14.37, good for 33rd in the field. While nearly 17 seconds off her school record, the time was still faster than any other Cougar woman has recorded in program history.