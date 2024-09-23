Bengals advance past Bears in 5-set thriller

LEWISTON --- Two teams with 13 combined seniors played for a chance to extend their volleyball season, and it showed on the court.

The Lewiston Bengals outlasted the Moscow Bears in a loser-out 5A Inland Empire League district tournament match 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11 on Tuesday at Lewiston High School.

“Not the way that we expected the game to unfold. And what I saw from my team in the fifth set is a whole bunch of resilience,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “I watched a lot of (the seniors’) leadership, even ones that aren’t typically, you know, maybe the vocal leaders come out today and take a big role on the floor.”

Lewiston will next travel to Rathdrum, Idaho, to play a best-of-three series against top-seeded Lakeland for the district championship and a berth into the 5A state tournament.

For the 13 seniors on the floor, it was the final time playing on the Lewiston court. The Bengals (17-8) will continue the rest of the season on the road, while the season came to an end for the Bears (10-15). Both realities hit the players when the five-set battle concluded.

Senior Addy McKarcher had 23 kills, seven digs and two blocks to lead Lewiston. Her younger sister, sophomore Emery McKarcher, was in tears after the match as she embraced her senior teammates.

“She was my freshman setter when I was a junior and so I’ve been with her all of her high school career,” Addy McKarcher said. “So it’s definitely going to be tough for the both of us just because we’ve had a really good bond between us. And, I mean, we’re really close in general.”

Lewiston senior Jordynn Albright had nine kills and four blocks. Senior libero Brooke Bernal added 19 digs.

Senior Eva Biladeau had 19 kills for the Bears and junior Jessa Skinner added 12.

“What a great group of kids,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “I mean they come, they work hard. They do a good job with adversity and fighting through, and they’ve got great energy and we’re really gonna miss them next year.”

Lewiston strikes first

Lewiston had swept the Bears in both regular-season meetings and early on it looked like it was going to be the same story at Districts.

The Bengals jumped out to a 7-1 lead aided by a kill by Addy McKarcher, a great dig by junior Ella Vanhorn and an ace by sophomore Avery Balmer.

The Bears cut the lead to one several times in the first set, but Albright and Addy McKarcher each had a pair of kills in a 5-0 Bengal run.

Lewiston never trailed in the first set, but Moscow did not make it easy. The Bears used a 9-3 run after using their second timeout to tie the set at 22.

Two points later, now tied at 23, Addy McKarcher finished off a point to give Lewiston a set point and younger sister Emery McKarcher dove to her right to extend a point that the Bengals would win to clinch the set.

Bears force the issue

Moscow played a scrappy style of volleyball that made it hard for Lewiston to put it away. There were several points where four or five Bear players were picking themselves off the court after making great plays.

That scrappiness allowed Moscow to take the second and third sets. The Bears snapped a 10-set losing streak to Lewiston in the process.

There was a great contingency of Moscow supporters behind the Bear bench and as the road team continued to win hard-fought point after hard fought-point, the visiting crowd got louder and louder.

Moscow’s front line was fantastic all night with its blocks. Junior Jacque Williams led the Bears with eight blocks on the night.