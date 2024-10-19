Beware of some of these seasonal plants around your pets

Each season sees us bringing different plants into our lives. Some seasonal plants popular now can be harmful to our pets.

Autumn crocus is often a flower lover’s attempt to squeeze one more drop of summer beauty out on the shoulder of the season. Unfortunately, the beautiful plant produces a dangerous chemical alkaloid known as colchicine.

In human medicine, colchicine is prescribed to prevent or treat attacks of gout. The condition is caused by too much uric acid in the blood and causes extreme localized pain in certain joints.

In pets, ingesting the flower or leaves of the autumn crocus can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms including bloody vomit, stomach pain and diarrhea. If they eat enough, the result can be liver and kidney damage, respiratory failure, damage to the central nervous system and even death. Care for such a case may be so expensive that owners choose humane euthanasia.

Another plant that grows from a bulb is amaryllis. The entire plant, both above and below ground, is toxic. For both cats and dogs, look for drooling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Not many cases result from ingesting this plant, but if it is eaten, the animal will require significant supportive care.

Hardly a Christmas card is printed without including an image of holly. The contrast between dark green leaves and blood red berries against a snowy backdrop is just too good to ignore. Holly berries are quite toxic if ingested by pets, horses and even children.

Typical symptoms can result in children after eating only two berries. In pets and horses, look for nausea, vomiting and sometimes diarrhea. Chewing the leaves or berries can result in mouth and throat abrasions, bleeding and pain.