Lewiston High School’s Royce Fisher (2), left, Lewiston’s Blaze Hepburn (24) and Twin Falls’ Bryce Nielsen (23) jump for control of a rebound off the Bengals’ goal at the Idaho 5A state tournament on Thursday in Meridian. This was the Lewiston boys basketball team’s first trip to the state tournament in eight years. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News