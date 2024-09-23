Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Bill reducing income eligibility for refugee assistance heads to full House

Proposed legislation would decrease threshold from 150% of federal poverty guidelines to 133%

Jodie Schwicht Lewiston Tribune
John Vander Woude
John Vander Woude

BOISE — A bill that would limit income eligibility for Idaho’s Refugee Medical Assistance Program has been forwarded to the House.

Presented by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, House Bill 199 would add definitions and a new chapter to existing Idaho Code, limiting eligibility and benefits for Refugee Medical Assistance Program participants. The bill would also void all Department of Health and Welfare rules surrounding the program after July 1, 2025, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.

The proposed legislation decreases the income eligibility threshold from 150% of federal poverty guidelines to 133%. The 2025 guidelines are that a single-person household in the contiguous U.S. with an income of $15,650 per year or less may qualify for special assistance.

The program is federally funded and administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The agency receives around $1.5 million annually for the program, an IDHW spokesperson told the Idaho Press.

There was no testimony or discussion on the bill in the hearing. Health and Welfare Committee members voted 13-2 in favor of sending HB 199 to the full House, with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Rep. Megan Egbert, D-Boise, voting against it.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Rubel told the Idaho Press that the changes add more difficulty for an already struggling demographic, arguing the federal poverty guidelines are too low to reasonably support anyone.

“The poverty line is set at a level where you could not conceivably pay to have a roof over your head, electricity, food, etc.,” Rubel said. “You can’t dream of supporting yourself on that level, even 133% of that level … much less have money left over to buy very costly health insurance.”

Rubel talked about the experiences of refugees she has spoken to in her own district, addressing the difficulties of obtaining legal refugee status.

“The people who are coming here … it’s unbelievable what they have gone through,” Rubel said. “These are people who have seen their family members murdered in front of them, people who have escaped systematic rape, attacks, violence, maiming, have had their homes burned to the ground. It’s hard to get refugee status. You need to have faced catastrophes in your home country, and they have gone through the necessary paperwork and done whatever it takes to get here.”

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

Schwicht may be contacted at newsroom@idahopress.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 19
Pullman protest draws crowd
Local NewsFeb. 19
Clearwater River may be solution for Palouse Basin aquifer
Local NewsFeb. 19
Man charged with murder in Orchards shooting
Local NewsFeb. 19
Testimony extends 2 hours on proposed bill to ban mRNA vacci...
Related
Gov. Little’s press secretary serving as interim director of Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Local NewsFeb. 19
Gov. Little’s press secretary serving as interim director of Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Semi crash closes portion of Washington State Route 194 Tuesday
Local NewsFeb. 19
Semi crash closes portion of Washington State Route 194 Tuesday
Lawsuit filed against Forest Service over approval of Stibnite mine
Local NewsFeb. 19
Lawsuit filed against Forest Service over approval of Stibnite mine
Jury finds man guilty of child rape
Local NewsFeb. 19
Jury finds man guilty of child rape
UPDATED AT 4:10 P.M.: Washington State Route 194 fully reopen after semi crash
Local NewsFeb. 18
UPDATED AT 4:10 P.M.: Washington State Route 194 fully reopen after semi crash
Locals protest Trump’s policies
Local NewsFeb. 18
Locals protest Trump’s policies
WSU impacted by federal directives to cut higher ed funding
Local NewsFeb. 18
WSU impacted by federal directives to cut higher ed funding
Bill to expand supplemental breast cancer screenings advances
Local NewsFeb. 18
Bill to expand supplemental breast cancer screenings advances
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy