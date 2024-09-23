BOISE — A bill that would limit income eligibility for Idaho’s Refugee Medical Assistance Program has been forwarded to the House.

Presented by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, House Bill 199 would add definitions and a new chapter to existing Idaho Code, limiting eligibility and benefits for Refugee Medical Assistance Program participants. The bill would also void all Department of Health and Welfare rules surrounding the program after July 1, 2025, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.

The proposed legislation decreases the income eligibility threshold from 150% of federal poverty guidelines to 133%. The 2025 guidelines are that a single-person household in the contiguous U.S. with an income of $15,650 per year or less may qualify for special assistance.

The program is federally funded and administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The agency receives around $1.5 million annually for the program, an IDHW spokesperson told the Idaho Press.

There was no testimony or discussion on the bill in the hearing. Health and Welfare Committee members voted 13-2 in favor of sending HB 199 to the full House, with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Rep. Megan Egbert, D-Boise, voting against it.