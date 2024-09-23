Bill would dramatically affect Medicaid

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers are considering a new proposal that would dramatically impact the state Medicaid program.

Idaho Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, last week introduced House Bill 328, which requires the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to seek a number of significant changes to Medicaid — including adding work requirements for Medicaid expansion participants, requiring patient cost-sharing for using Medicaid, and moving administration of the entire program to a Managed Care Organization (known as an MCO). On Friday, he introduced a slightly amended version of HB 328.

The bill comes after the introduction of HB 138, which Redman also sponsored and would have triggered a full repeal of expansion if the health department were unable to meet 11 strict conditions. Many said the timeline and waivers required would be impossible to fulfill, and repeal would be guaranteed if it passed.

Redman said the new bill was based on testimony and concerns expressed on the House floor about the law with the repeal trigger. He co-sponsored it with Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, who chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

HB 138 is sitting in VanOrden’s committee awaiting a hearing.

“I can’t say it was a compromise bill,” VanOrden told the Idaho Press in an interview. “I think we felt like there was a need for some kind of reform. ... We felt like the Legislature had spoken, and so there was a need for some kind of change.”

HB 328 would make a number of changes to Idaho’s entire Medicaid program, including moving to a third-party MCO that would administer and oversee benefits.

Other changes include ending the practice of automatically renewing eligibility based on information the department has from other programs and giving the health agency director broad authority to start cutting costs in the event the federal government reduces its payment match on expansion while the Legislature is out of session.

Redman said the goal was to contain costs on the program. Those who supported Redman’s previous bill that would likely repeal Medicaid expansion also cited rising costs over the years as a reason to reevaluate the program.

Health care advocates strongly opposed the previous bill and expressed very similar concerns about HB 328, which they say may add unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and ultimately limit health care access.

Move to managed care

The provision of the bill related to managed care would affect the entire Medicaid program, not just the expansion population — which includes those in the expanded eligibility category approved by Idaho voters in 2018.

The bill would move administration of the entire Medicaid program under management of one or more third-party MCOs. It would repeal provisions of the VCO model that had been in place since 2022, in which physician-led value-care organizations managed benefits and care coordination for Medicaid participants with an emphasis on primary care.

Managed care would mean the state goes with a third-party organization to administer the program. Idaho has been using VCOs, which are a number of hospital and physician organizations formed in Idaho.

Idaho uses MCOs for some of its programs, for instance, overseeing behavioral health care. The state contracts with the MCO Magellan of Idaho to oversee its comprehensive behavioral health plan — this $1.2 billion contract with Magellan marked the largest in state history.

This bill signals a change in direction after an interim task force in 2023 recommended not moving toward an MCO “for the time being,” and instead sticking with its current program of hospital- and provider-led value care organizations. The 2023 recommendation was not unanimous, and four committee members, including Redman, recommended switching to an MCO.

VanOrden said that, at the time of the interim task force, she didn’t feel the state was prepared to make the big shift to an MCO. The VCO model had only launched in Idaho in 2022, and the head of the health agency was set to retire at the end of 2023, she said.

She said that now with the new director, Alex Adams, who previously served as head of the Division of Financial Management, she felt more confident that a change like this could be made.

She also said she hasn’t seen enough to demonstrate the benefits sought under the value-based care program.

“I felt like we’ve probably given it enough time that we could probably see some data, but we haven’t seen any,” VanOrden said.

The process of making the change could take years, she said.

During the 2023 interim task force hearings, a number of physicians told legislators that they were wary of moving to an MCO over concerns around administrative burdens and adding a “middleman.”

However, at least one of those physicians who previously helped lead efforts toward value-based care has recently come around.

Dr. Ted Epperly, president and CEO of Full Circle Health and co-chairperson of the board for Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho, said he had worked for 15 years to get Idaho toward a system like value-based care.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and its total upheaval of the health care system has helped changed his mind.