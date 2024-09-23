Binge-worthy shows: Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama?

LONDON — No matter your ailment, there are plenty of TV doctors waiting to treat you right now on a selection of channels and streamers.

Whether it’s Noah Wyle putting on his stethoscope for the first time since “ER,” Morris Chestnut graduating to head doctor, Molly Parker making her debut in scrubs or Joshua Jackson trading death for life on a luxury cruise, new American hospital dramas have something for everyone.

There’s also an outsider trying to make a difference in “Berlin ER,” as Haley Louise Jones plays the new boss of a struggling German hospital’s emergency department. The show’s doors slid opened to patients Wednesday on Apple TV+.

These shows all contain the DNA of classic hospital dramas — and this guide will help you get the TV treatment you need.

“Berlin ER”

Dr. Suzanna “Zanna” Parker has been sent to run the Krank, which is only just being held together by hardened — and authority-resistant — medical staff and supplies from a sex shop. The result is an unflinching drama set in an underfunded, underappreciated and understaffed emergency department, where the staff is as traumatized as the patients, but hide it much better.

From former real-life ER doc Samuel Jefferson and also starring Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer, the German-language show is not for the faint of heart.

Jones says she eventually got used to the blood and gore on the set.

“It’s gruesome in the beginning, highly unnerving. And then at some point, it’s just the most normal thing in the world,” she explains. “That’s flesh. That’s the rest of someone’s leg, you know, let’s just move on and have coffee or whatever.”

As it’s set in the German clubbing capital, the whole city seems to live at a frenetic pace and the staff deals with the pressure by partying. The music, the lighting and the pulse of the drama also rub off on the audience.

“When I saw it the first time I was sitting there, my heart was racing,” says Jones of watching the program. “I knew what was coming, but I just, you know, my body just reacted. And I think that really says a lot.”

Would she agree to be treated by Dr. Parker? Jones reckons it depends on what day you catch her.

Diagnosis: “This is Going To Hurt” gets the “ER” treatment — side effects include breathlessness and heartbreak.

“The Pitt”

Emergencies are often against the clock, but in “The Pitt,” they are on a timer. Attached to a bomb.

Each episode shows an hour of Dr. Michael Robinavitch’s emergency room shift on one of the worst days of his life. After avoiding all doctor roles since the finale of “ER” in 2009, Wyle pulls on the navy hoodie of a weary Dr. Robby — this time in Pittsburgh.

Initially an idea for an “ER” reboot with producer John Wells, the show morphed into a fresh take on the challenges medical professionals face in the wake of the world-shifting pandemic.

“It felt a little sacrilegious to try to walk back into that arena prematurely,” says Wyle. “It was really only thoughtfully, soberly, cautiously and meticulously that we attempted it again.”

Robby is calm and competent in showing his medical students how it’s done, while keeping his own mental health crisis hidden. Not that there are many places to hide: Wyle explains that they are setting themselves apart from other hospital dramas by turning up the lights, cutting the mood-telegraphing music and showing the real dimensions of the department.

“All of those kind of lend themselves to doing something different,” he says. “Rattling the cage, you know, trying to put a new spin on an old form.”

Joining him in Max’s “The Pitt” are co-stars Tracy Ifeachor, Katharine LaNasa, Patrick Ball and Supriya Ganesh.

As for his own medical knowledge, Wyle says there are procedures he feels adept at least pretending to do. With the amount of time he’s spent playing a doctor, he could have earned his own degree by now.

“I’ve been doing this long enough,” he says. “So I’m either the worst student or one of the best doctor actors around.”

Diagnosis: With frontline workers against the clock, it has a similar pathology to both “ER” and “24.”

“Watson”

Also in Pittsburgh, you’ll find The Holmes Clinic for Diagnostic Medicine, where it’s still life-and-death, but your heart rate can afford to slow a little.