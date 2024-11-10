Lewiston has lost one of its most popular breakfast spots.
The Bait Shop Grill near the Goodwill in the Lewiston Orchards served its last customers on Oct. 27, according to its Facebook page.
“It is not a financial decision as much as a health and quality of life decision,” according to the post. “Keep your eyes open, ideas are rolling around! And hopefully exciting things are on the horizon.”
The restaurant had a more than two-decade run.
The weekend The Bait Shop closed was emotional, according to a separate Facebook post.
Many customers who dined there hadn’t heard The Bait Shop Grill was closing, according to the post.
“Some just ran in for a hug or to drop off a card and offer support,” according to the post. “Past employees showed up to eat and were bussing (sic) tables and filling drinks without the blink of an eye.”
The response “was beautiful and made everything worth it,” according to the post.
More than 150 people reacted to the news the restaurant was closing on social media.
“Oh no!” wrote one woman. “Thank you for consistently delivering an amazing breakfast. The Bait Shop is a valley icon.”
Another customer had a similar comment.
“Best breakfast ever!!” she wrote. “So sorry to see you go, but totally understand!! You will be missed!!”