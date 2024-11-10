Lewiston has lost one of its most popular breakfast spots.

The Bait Shop Grill near the Goodwill in the Lewiston Orchards served its last customers on Oct. 27, according to its Facebook page.

“It is not a financial decision as much as a health and quality of life decision,” according to the post. “Keep your eyes open, ideas are rolling around! And hopefully exciting things are on the horizon.”

The restaurant had a more than two-decade run.

The weekend The Bait Shop closed was emotional, according to a separate Facebook post.