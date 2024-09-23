Sections
BusinessJanuary 12, 2025

Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch

'Keith's Big Fish' lives on in internet form

Elaine Williams
Keith Havens stands in front of the logo for his new show. The episodes are produced at his Lewiston home.
Keith Havens stands in front of the logo for his new show. The episodes are produced at his Lewiston home.Contributed photo
Havens' wife, Elisa Havens, poses with the camera she uses to film Keith's Big Fish and Outdoor Trophies.
Havens' wife, Elisa Havens, poses with the camera she uses to film Keith's Big Fish and Outdoor Trophies.Contributed photo
Former KLEW-TV forecaster Keith Havens tells stories to the audience during their farewell broadcast event in 2023 in the Clarkston High School auditorium.
Former KLEW-TV forecaster Keith Havens tells stories to the audience during their farewell broadcast event in 2023 in the Clarkston High School auditorium.Jordan Opp/Lewiston Tribune file
Elaine Williams
Elaine Williams
The headquarters for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman.
The headquarters for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Schlosser
Schlosser
Tyson Kessler and Zoe Puhl play in the toddler room at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.
Tyson Kessler and Zoe Puhl play in the toddler room at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A classroom is pictured at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.
A classroom is pictured at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A classroom is pictured at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.
A classroom is pictured at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Makenzie Newman, left, program supervisor at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center, and Molly Eller, director at the center, pose for a photo in Clarkston.
Makenzie Newman, left, program supervisor at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center, and Molly Eller, director at the center, pose for a photo in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

One of the region’s most well-known television personalities has revived a popular segment of a local news broadcast.

Keith’s Big Fish and Outdoor Trophies is dropping at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday on Facebook, said Keith Havens, a former weather forecaster at KLEW-TV, a Lewiston CBS affiliate.

The show takes its cues from “Keith’s Big Fish,” a feature that aired during the weather segment five days a week before Havens left KLEW in June 2023.

Similar to the KLEW feature that ran 14 years, viewers submit pictures of fish with details about the species, weight and length and perhaps a little about where they caught it, Havens said.

Since he’s been off the air, people have approached him frequently telling him how much they missed that part of the news, Havens said.

The format has expanded. Havens begins with a fishing joke, talks about his sponsors, shares a “Big Fish” picture and then another photograph of an “outdoor trophy,” which are provided by viewers.

The latter includes snapshots of outdoor scenes and wildlife as well as images of game harvested by hunters, huckleberries people gathered or produce individuals raised in their gardens.

Havens wraps up with information about local events and an invitation for people to submit content at keithsbigfish@gmail.com.

All of the sponsors, Havens said, are businesses that sell goods and services he purchases and endorses.

The production is running on a tight budget from a studio at his Lewiston home in a project that Havens said has made him feel “giddy and stressed.”

Havens’ wife, Elisa Havens, operates the camera. The audio works through a lapel microphone plugged into his telephone.

Marlin Jackson, a retired KLEW engineer; Shaye Kingsley, a former KLEW news producer; and Jeff Boyer, an owner of JEDA Media, a marketing firm, helped him put the show together. Kingsley is now the owner of ShayeK Designs.

As the show continues, it will be available on additional platforms with more content, Havens said.

Finding a way to be in front of viewers again is just part of what Havens has been doing after leaving KLEW.

He and his wife have residential rentals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and a vacation rental in the Winchester area.

