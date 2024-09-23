Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses

Four businesses and a financial institution earned recognition from Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in its 2024 round of Business of the Year Awards.
The “New Business of the Year Award” went to LC-Advanced Health & Wellness for the lifesaving work in mental health and addiction recovery of its compassionate staff, according to a news release from the chamber.
Bumper Crop Coffee won the “Most Innovative Business of the Year” award for being a coffee house that hosts events, according to the news release.
Idaho Central Credit Union was recognized as the “Best Place to Work” for its investment in tools that allow its employees to grow and progress, according to the news release.
TriState Health received the “Community Spirit Award” for its partnerships with the Clarkston School District.
Among them are a certified nursing program for high school students offered in cooperation with Walla Walla Community College, a radiology internship and an athletic training program for Clarkston High School student athletes, according to the news release.
Royal Plaza of Olympus won a runner-up award since it was nominated in all of the categories but one. Nominees stated the company cares deeply about its employees, supports local businesses and includes community members in events, according to the news release.
Two women have been honored by the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors in the organization’s awards for 2024.
Debbie Lee, owner of Assist2Sell Discovery Real Estate, was recognized as Realtor of the Year. Lee has raised money for organizations like the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, Lili GC Foundation and Homes of Hope, according to a news release from the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors.
Gina Quesenberry Foundation helps breast cancer patients. The Lili GC Foundation provides services to women and the families of women suffering from cancer. Homes of Hope supports adoptive and foster families.
Meghan Jeffreys, of Fulcrum Home Loans, was named Affiliate of the Year, partly for her work organizing a golf tournament, according to the news release.